These are the best cases for the Acer Nitro 5: Casematix, Lacdo, and more

For budget-conscious gamers, the Acer Nitro 5 is a very compelling machine. It has a combination of powerful specs, a smooth display, and some upgradeability that make it one of the best budget gaming laptops out there. Being that it’s a gaming laptop, it’s big and heavy. That means dropping it is much more likely to cause damage to the PC, and if you’re trying to save some money by going with the Nitro 5, you definitely don’t want to spend more money to repair it. So it’s much more important to protect your investment. If you’re looking for a way to do it, we’ve rounded up some of the best cases you can get for your Acer Nitro 5.

As this is a big laptop, finding a case that fits it can be tough. Most cases are designed for ultrabooks, so the typical 15.6 inch size doesn’t really work here. You have to take the specific dimensions of the Nitro 5 into account. We’ve done just that for this roundup, so all these cases have internal dimensions that fit the latest Acer Nitro 5 model. The previous Nitro 5 model (with 9th-generation Intel CPUs or 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen) is smaller in most ways but it’s thicker, so you need to keep that in mind.

Lacdo 15.6 inch Laptop Sleeve Basic protection This simple sleeve offers basic protection from bumps and drops with its soft lining, and it has a waterproof exterior. It also includes a couple of small pockets for accessories. Buy at Amazon

Lacdo 15.6 inch Protective Laptop Sleeve Extra safety For a little extra protection, this sleeve has soft cushioning all around it and a shockproof layer to protect your Nitro 5 from drops. Plus, it has a classier look and a handle to make it easier to carry. Buy at Amazon

Dealcase 15.6 inch Laptop Sleeve Take your accessories If you want to take your Acer Nitro 5 charger and other accessories with you, this case includes an extra pouch so you can keep everything safe in its own bag. The case itself is water resistant and offers protection from bumps and scratches. Buy at Amazon

Lacdo 15.6 inch 360 Protective Sleeve Great for travelling If you're travelling with your Nitro 5, this Lacdo sleeve includes plenty of space for extras and offers all-around protection from bumps and drops. The case can also easily slide over a travel bag handle for easier carrying. Buy at Amazon

DOMISO 17 inch Shockproof Laptop Sleeve A tougher shell Sometimes you need a little more, and this hard shell DOMISO laptop case can protect your Acer Nitro 5 from harder impacts, which is great if you tend to be a little rougher on your laptops. It's a little big, but the strap can help make your Nitro 5 a bit more snug. Buy at Amazon

Casematix Heavy Duty Travel Case Hardcore protection If you have the money to spend and need the ultimate protection, this Casematix hard case is here for you. It has a crushproof shell and lots of foam on the inside to keep your laptop safe. It's a little big, but you can use the removable foam layers to make the Nitro 5 a tighter fit. Buy at Amazon

These are what we’d consider to be the best case options for the Acer Nitro 5. They cover a wide range of use cases, from the most basic protection to the most heavy-duty. Wherever you want to use your Acer Nitro 5, these cases can help you do it safely. I’d personally be more fond of the Lacdo 15.6 protective sleeve due to its classy look and all-around protection. However, it’s hard not to be fascinated by the sheer volume of the Casematix heavy duty travel case. It comes at a cost, but you can’t get much more protection than that.

If you haven’t got it yet, you can buy the Acer Nitro 5 from the link below with a Ryzen 5 5600H CPU and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. That gives you a solid starting point for playing modern games and doing creative work. You also get a 144Hz refresh rate display that can greatly help with esports titles like Fortnite.

Acer Nitro 5 The Acer Nitro 5 is a great starting point for users getting into gaming or those on a budget. It has powerful specs and an accessible price tag, with room to upgrade the RAM and storage. Buy at Amazon

If you’re still looking for other laptops, Acer makes a handful of great ones to choose from. If you’re open to other brands, you can also check out our roundup of the best laptops out there, although they’ll mostly be in a very different price range from the Nitro 5.