Some great cases have padded corners that can protect your laptop against bumps when in a bag with other items, while others have hard outer shells to better protect against drops if you accidentally drop your laptop and your bag. You'll even find cases that have optional shoulder straps, so you can carry your laptop around your shoulder. Here are eight of the best Acer Swift 14 cases.

When buying a new and great laptop like the Acer Swift 14 (2023) , you also might want to consider purchasing a case for it. Even though our recommended cases aren't specially made for the device (as you'd find with an iPad or more common device), there are still other options you can purchase at places like Amazon that'll fit any standard 13-inch laptop. And because the Acer Swift 14 measures 12.22 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches, it'll fit in any 13-inch case.

If you care about the environment, this is the sleeve for you. It's made of recycled fabric, which helps make the earth a greener place for everyone. And speaking of green, the sleeve comes in multiple color options.

This Lacdo sleeve is another simple option. It has padded corners, like many of the other sleeves on our list, as well as a carrying handle and zippered front pockets. It's a great all-in-one option at a low price.

This sleeve from Londo is one of the more stylish options for the Acer Swift 14. It's made of leather and comes in multiple color patterns, ensuring you can reflect your personality when carrying your laptop around.

This Tangbolibo sleeve comes in multiple colors and has great shock resistance. But if you want to carry your laptop around, you can use the optional shoulder strap on the go.

Instead of just protecting your laptop, this sleeve from Nillkin also doubles as a stand for when you want to use the Acer Swift 14 (2023) at your desk. It's also affordable and comes in a few different colors.

This sleeve carries a big premium, but it's made of leather for a luxurious feel. The sleeve has a magnetic flap that keeps it closed, and there's a side pocket for documents and other accessories.

This is a basic sleeve for the Acer Swift 14 (2023), but it'll get the job done. It's soft and has padded corners, It has a very minimalist design, which might suit you, but it doesn't have any pockets for accessories.

This case from Kinmac is the best one for the Acer Swift 14 (2023). It comes in a few dozen color options, has soft padded corners, and is water-resistant. Kinmac has also reinforced the case with a tough frame, protecting it when dropped.

Recapping the best Acer Swift 14 (2023) sleeves

Looking at all of these picks, if you want the best Acer Swift 14 (2023) sleeve, you'll definitely want to buy the Kinmac 360 Protective Sleeve. This sleeve comes in different color options, offers up soft padded corners for protection, and has a tough reinforced frame. There's even a carrying handle on the top.

If you're looking for something else and are on a smaller budget, there's nothing wrong with the Rainyear Soft Laptop Sleeve, which also has soft padded corners and is quite understated, though it's missing the side pockets. Further down in options is the Kasper Maison Leather Sleeve, which is made of genuine leather and is sure to impress anyone who sees you carry your Acer Swift 14 around with it.

We hope you found a case to protect your Acer Swift 14 (2023). The laptop is set to become available later in March, and you can buy it with the link below. There are also many other great Acer laptops that you can buy today without waiting.