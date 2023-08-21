The new Acer Swift Go (2023) is one of Acer's best laptops, with an OLED display and a 16:10 aspect ratio for an expanded workspace. It comes in configurations with the powerful 13th-generation Intel CPUs which deliver enhanced performance and cooling, along with a new and improved 1440p resolution webcam, making the Acer Swift Go a lightweight powerhouse for productivity applications and day-to-day use. Like with any laptop, it's worth getting a case to protect your new purchase from the bumps and scratches that daily travel can bring to a laptop.

I've done the research and collected a range of simple laptop sleeves to hard shell cases to luxurious leather sleeves for your Acer Swift Go. Keep in mind the Acer Swift Go comes in both a 14-inch size or 16-inch size, but all of the cases below come in sizes that fit both models. Just make sure you're picking the right size for the version you have.