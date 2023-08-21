The new Acer Swift Go (2023) is one of Acer's best laptops, with an OLED display and a 16:10 aspect ratio for an expanded workspace. It comes in configurations with the powerful 13th-generation Intel CPUs which deliver enhanced performance and cooling, along with a new and improved 1440p resolution webcam, making the Acer Swift Go a lightweight powerhouse for productivity applications and day-to-day use. Like with any laptop, it's worth getting a case to protect your new purchase from the bumps and scratches that daily travel can bring to a laptop.
I've done the research and collected a range of simple laptop sleeves to hard shell cases to luxurious leather sleeves for your Acer Swift Go. Keep in mind the Acer Swift Go comes in both a 14-inch size or 16-inch size, but all of the cases below come in sizes that fit both models. Just make sure you're picking the right size for the version you have.
Source: Kinmac
Source: MOFT
Source: tomtoc
Source: Kinmac
Kinmac 360 Laptop SleeveBest value
The Kinmac 360-degree laptop sleeve offers great all-around protection with various layers to keep your device safe. Plus, it's available in a ton of different styles so you can choose something that looks just how you want it.
Ytonet Laptop SleeveBest value
This simple laptop sleeve with handles from Ytonent uses several layers of protection to keep your laptop safe, while providing you with a few extra pockets for accessories on the inside of the case. It comes in a wide variety of colors, so you can pick one that suits your style.
Londo Top Grain Leather SleevePremium pick$38 $50 Save $12
This Londo sleeve is constructed from sturdy genuine cowhide top-grain leather with a hand-stitched woven pattern that comes in a variety of different styles. Not only does this sleeve add a boost of style to your everyday carry, but it also keeps your laptop safe thanks to how durable and long-lasting genuine cowhide leather is.
Source: MOFT
MOFT Laptop Carry SleeveCase with a stand
Moft's Laptop Carry Sleeve provides users with a magnetic flap that converts this laptop sleeve into a stand which provides you with a more ergonomic typing position. The case is constructed with water-resistant fabric, keeping your valuable laptop safe from small spills, splashes, and rain.
Source: tomtoc
Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder BagMultiple pockets
This Laptop Shoulder Bag from Tomtoc features reinforced corners and padding to keep your laptop safe. It also features two padded pockets to store your access and a shoulder strap in addition to handles, allowing you to carry the case however you want.
MOSISO Laptop SleeveMultiple colors
Add a touch of your own style to the Acer Swift Go with this Mosiso Laptop Sleeve. It offers basic protection with a soft interior that keeps the exterior of your laptop free from scratches and bumps and comes in a variety of colors for you to choose from.
Finpac Hard SleeveBest hard case
This hard case not only keeps your laptop protected from falls, drops, debris, and other hazards, but it also comes in a variety of patterns and colors for you to add some flair to your everyday carry.
Source: Nidoo
Nidoo 14-inch Laptop Sleeve CaseSleeve with shoulder strap
Keep your laptop safe with this durable and stylish case from Nidoo. It's crafted with both water-resistant and shock-absorbing material, so your laptop is protected from scratches, spills, falls, and bumps. The case features a zipper closure and includes a front pocket for storing accessories. There's both a detachable shoulder strap and hand straps, allowing you to carry the case in whichever way suits you best.
Best cases for Acer Swift Go (2023): Final thoughts
This wraps up our picks for the best cases we recommend for the Acer Swift Go (2023). The Kinmac 360 protective sleeve took our top spot thanks to its wide variety of available designs and multiple layers of protection and accessory pockets. If you are looking for a higher-end case for your laptop, we recommend the Londo leather laptop sleeve. It's made from handcrafted leather from Spain and features an elegant design that will add a touch of class to your everyday carry.
Picking a case can be an overwhelming experience because of how many options on the market there are. It ultimately comes down to what you need a case for, as not everyone will need a durable shockproof case like the Finpac hard sleeve, but if you take your Acer Swift Go with you into the field, it's strongly recommended. The Acer Swift Go (2023) is one of the best laptops we've seen from Acer. If you haven't already picked one up, make sure to check it out below.
Acer Swift Go
The Acer Swift Go is Acer's newest lightweight and think laptop. The laptop has options for a great 16:10 aspect ratio OLED display and Intel's new 13th-generation CPUs under the hood. It looks to be a great everyday laptop for most people.