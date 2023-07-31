The Acer Swift X is one of the best laptops for creators on a budget, with powerful AMD or Intel CPUs paired with dedicated Nvidia graphics chips. It comes in 14-inch and 16-inch variants, each with an option of an OLED screen. Whichever display type you choose, you’ll want to make sure that your investment is protected. We’ve got you covered with our favorite cases and sleeves for both screen sizes.
It’s worth noting that while the screen measurements are 14 and 16 inches, the 16:10 aspect ratio makes these notebooks substantially shorter. The 14-inch Acer Swift X is 12.7 inches in width, while the 16-inch model is only 14 inches wide. That gives you a wide range of sleeves and cases to choose from, with most cases that fit 13-inch laptops fitting the smaller version and 15.6-inch cases and above for the larger model. The one thing to watch out for is the 0.7-inch thickness, which makes some cases designed for Apple laptops too small.
Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag
MOSISO Laptop Sleeve
Londo Top Grain Leather Sleeve
Smatree Hard Laptop Sleeve
Inateck Laptop Sleeve
Nillkin Laptop Sleeve with stand
Lacdo Laptop Sleeve Case
Acer Protective laptop sleeve
Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve
Tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve
Sithon Hard Shell Laptop Case
Bagsmart Laptop Sleeve
Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2 20L
Solo Re:New Laptop Briefcase
Targus Classic Slim Briefcase
Acer Swift X 14 (2023)
Acer Swift X 16 (2023)
Best cases for the 14-inch Acer Swift X (2023)
Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag
Tomtoc makes some of the best laptop cases around, with tough exteriors, soft, padded interiors, and reinforced edges and corners to guard against fall and bump damage. This particular model also adds a padded shoulder strap and two exterior pockets to stow chargers, cables, and other accessories.
MOSISO Laptop Sleeve
This Mosiso sleeve is stylish, supportive, and wallet-friendly. It's got a water-resistant outer layer, shock-protecting sponge, and a soft, fluffy cushioning layer inside. That all adds up to cost-effective protection for your laptop, and it also comes in a ton of colors to match your style.
Londo Top Grain Leather Sleeve
This premium sleeve from Londo uses real top grain leather to protect your notebook from damage and scratches. It comes in a variety of fetching colors, and each design has an inset with a stitched fabric pattern to add a splash of color to your day.
Smatree Hard Laptop Sleeve
Sometimes you want a little more protection than the usual case, and this Smatree hard case checks all the boxes. It uses a molded EVA layer to protect your laptop from damage, a soft interior to avoid scratches, and a 600d nylon woven outside layer to keep your electronics safe from water splashes.
Inateck Laptop Sleeve
This Inateck sleeve has lots going for it, starting with the exterior fabric in multiple colors that has a stylish distressed look. Your laptop won't be worried though, as the 3D guards and thickened edge protection will save it from bumps and drops.
Nillkin Laptop Sleeve with stand
If you like raising your laptop for a better typing angle, this is the sleeve for you. It's made from hard-wearing PU leather to protect your device in transit and has a built-in adjustable stand that can create a 15 or 25-degree tilt for your keyboard.
Lacdo Laptop Sleeve Case
This Lacdo 14-inch sleeve uses a four-layer approach to keeping your laptop nestled safe, with a water-resistant outer layer of woven polyester, expansion foam, a shockproof layer, and some soft fluff to avoid scratching the outside of your device. It's also got a handful of nice color options.
Acer Protective laptop sleeve
This thin, light Acer sleeve will help keep your laptop scratch-free while not taking up unnecessary space inside your other bags. It's also got an exterior zipped pouch for chargers, mice, or other accessories, and it's not bad looking either.
Best cases for the 16-inch Acer Swift X (2023)
Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve
This Lacdo sleeve gives you added value with a shoulder strap and padded handles that turn it into a sling or traditional briefcase. It's got all the drop protection you'd want, a pocket for a tablet, and two zipped pockets for chargers and other accessories.
MOSISO Laptop Sleeve
This Mosiso sleeve comes in dozens of colors to match your style or mood while protecting your notebook from bumps, falls, and water splashes. It keeps your laptop secure with a zipped pocket, and there's a smaller, vertical outer pocket that can fit a tablet or accessories.
-
Tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve
This basic-seeming sleeve from Tomtoc is anything but, with premium protection for your notebook. It has hard corner protectors to guard one of the most common impact zones, foam edges, and a soft interior. It also has an additional strap inside the outer pocket for keys or a Bluetooth tracker.
Sithon Hard Shell Laptop Case
This Sithon hard shell is for when you need a little bit more protection than usual, as it's just as rigid as your laptop. A high elastic Lycra pouch keeps your notebook from sliding around, while three more layers protect it from bumps and knocks.
Bagsmart Laptop Sleeve
Nobody said you have to sacrifice style when looking for a laptop case that's budget-friendly. This Bagsmart sleeve has a stitched design that's trendy, and the double-zipper makes it easy to get your laptop in and out. It also has a second pocket for a tablet or accessories.
Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2 20L
This Everyday Backpack has all the space photographers need to stash their camera gear while keeping a 16-inch laptop secure and safe. It's travel friendly, waterproof, and has tons of side and internal pockets for all your accessories.
Solo Re:New Laptop Briefcase
This stylish laptop briefcase from Solo New York is made from 100% recycled PET bottles, like the ones you get soda in. It's got a water-resistant coating, padded shoulder strap, and handles, and an interior pocket full of organizing sections for accessories and stationery.
Targus Classic Slim Briefcase
With plenty of other space inside to carry your charger, mouse, and accessories, this classic briefcase laptop bag from Targus has everything you need to keep your Acer Swift X 16 secure and safe. It's also got a trolley strap, which is handy for rolling luggage use when traveling.
The best case for your Acer Swift X (2023) depends on which display size you own
Whether you opt for the 14-inch or 16-inch version of the Swift X, it’s shaping up to be one of the best Acer laptops in the lineup. If I had to choose one of these case options, it would be the Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2 20L. That’s because I’m not often far away from my Fujifilm XT-3, and the backpack is perfect for carrying all my camera gear alongside a larger 16-inch laptop. That’s a fairly specific use case, however, so the two shoulder bags from Tomtoc and Lacdo are better options for most users. They’ve got plenty of protective features, space for accessories, and come with a shoulder strap for easy carrying without needing a second bag.
For more premium protection, the top grain leather and woven designs on the Londo sleeve are well worth the price premium. It’s hard to get away from the value that the Mosiso sleeve offers, with plenty of colors to choose from and decent padding. And the Smatree and Sithon hard shell options bring added protection to protect from harder knocks than the rest.
Acer Swift X 14 (2023)
The Acer Swift X 14 (2023) packs 13th-gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics for great performance in all kinds of creative workloads. It also has a stunning 2.8K OLED display that's prime for content creation.
Acer Swift X 16 (2023)
The Acer Swift X 16 comes with Zen 4-based AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics with 75W of power. It also has a super-sharp 3.2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.