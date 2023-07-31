The Acer Swift X is one of the best laptops for creators on a budget, with powerful AMD or Intel CPUs paired with dedicated Nvidia graphics chips. It comes in 14-inch and 16-inch variants, each with an option of an OLED screen. Whichever display type you choose, you’ll want to make sure that your investment is protected. We’ve got you covered with our favorite cases and sleeves for both screen sizes.

It’s worth noting that while the screen measurements are 14 and 16 inches, the 16:10 aspect ratio makes these notebooks substantially shorter. The 14-inch Acer Swift X is 12.7 inches in width, while the 16-inch model is only 14 inches wide. That gives you a wide range of sleeves and cases to choose from, with most cases that fit 13-inch laptops fitting the smaller version and 15.6-inch cases and above for the larger model. The one thing to watch out for is the 0.7-inch thickness, which makes some cases designed for Apple laptops too small.

Best cases for the 14-inch Acer Swift X (2023)