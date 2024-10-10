The next generation of Samsung Galaxy tablets is here, with the high-end Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra standing out as probably the best Android tablet you can buy in 2024. This 14.6-inch tablet has a starting retail price of $1,200. If you're shelling out that kind of cash, there's no sense in skimping on accessories for it. Most important of all is good protection, and since the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is virtually identical in size to the last-gen model, you already have a ton of great cases to choose from. And once you've got that covered, consider grabbing some accessories to complete your tablet setup. Here are our favorites.

Best cases for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Editor's choice Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Case for Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Spigen's Rugged Armor Pro case features a built-in pen holder, but offers a lot more in terms of functionality. It has a tri-fold cover with auto sleep and wake functionality, as well as a rugged design. Most importantly, the pen holder is made out of hard TPU plastic, so your stylus won't go anywhere. $41 at Amazon

Best value Fintie Hybrid Slim Case for Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra This case from Fintie is like any other folio, but with a completely-clear back. This lets you show off the impressive design of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra while still adding a bit of protection. You'll also find an S Pen holder right underneath the camera on this case. $19 at Amazon

Premium pick Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Book Cover Keyboard Slim The best keyboard case for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra happens to be the official one from Samsung. It's on the expensive side, but it adds a full-size QWERTY keyboard without adding too much thickness. Plus, it has magnets and serves as a folio case when you aren't using the keyboard. $200 at Samsung $200 at Best Buy

Ultra-rugged Poetic TurtleSkin for Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra This case from Poetic toes the line between sleek and rugged, and it fits the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. It's a TurtleSkin case, which means it is rugged and shock resistant. Plus, it has a design on the back that looks like a turtle shell, which is a cool touch. $23 at Amazon $27 at Poetic Cases

Best style Fintie Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Folio Case For a great-looking folio case, you can't go wrong with this option from Fintie. It's compatible with the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, and it comes in five colorways, including a sweet floral print. Plus, it features magnets that can automatically wake or sleep your device. It's also got an S-Pen holder so you always have it when you need it. $25 at Amazon

Screen guard Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass for Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra $30 $50 Save $20 If you're looking for a tempered glass screen protector for your Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, this option from Spigen is an excellent choice. It comes with an easy installation tray and is slim enough to still work with cases, allowing extra protection. $30 at Amazon

Chargers and other accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

High-speed charging Samsung 45W USB-C Fast Charger Samsung has its own 45W USB-C fast-wired charger that'll work perfectly with all Galaxy devices. This charger can deliver up to 45W power to any USB PD device, so you can use it with your smartphone, tablets, and more. It's also bundled with a Type-C to Type-C cable in the box. $35 at Amazon

Portable power Baseus 100W Blade USB-C 20000mAh Power Bank The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra offers great battery life, but sooner or later it'll need a charge. But with a 11,200 mAh, most portable power banks won't cut it. The Baseus Blade USB-C power bank offers 20,000 mAh of power to juice up your Tab S10 Ultra almost twice over, along with high-speed power delivery for quick charge-ups. $130 at Amazon $130 at Baseus

Top-tier headphones Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $298 $400 Save $102 A top-tier tablet deserves top-tier headphones. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a bona fide entertainment machine, and as our favorite over-ear headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless cans are the perfect match. They sound great, offer industry-leading noise cancellation, and are very comfortable to wear. $298 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

Noise-canceling earbuds Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $230 $250 Save $20 If over-ear headphones are overkill, consider these instead. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are Samsung's premium earbuds that offer up excellent noise-canceling, 3D audio support, and more. Thanks to IP57 water resistance, these are great for workouts, and with transparency mode, you'll be able to hear what's going on around you. $230 at Samsung $230 at Best Buy $230 at Amazon

Comfortable keys NuPhy Air60 V2 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is large and powerful enough to do duty as a lightweight Android laptop, provided you have a set of keys for it. The Air60 V2 keyboard is just the ticket. This wireless 60% keyboard is light and low-profile, so you can take it just about anywhere, and its Gateron switches are great to type on. $140 at Amazon

Must-have mouse Samsung Bluetooth Mouse Slim Looking to pair that keyboard with a good mouse for a proper productivity setup? Samsung makes its own sleek and portable mouse if you don't want to be limited to using the touchscreen. This unit has a simplistic design with two side buttons, and its low-profile design won't take up too much space in your bag or on your desk. $50 at Amazon

The best accessories to buy for your Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is Samsung's most premium tablet, and it's worth parting with a bit more cash for some worthwhile accessories. The first thing you should buy is a good case. You have many options, as the Galaxy Tab S10 series is compatible with cases from previous generations (namely the Tab S9 and Tab S8 devices). Our favorite Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra case is the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro, which offers an excellent combination of protection and functionality with its built-in kickstand. It's also not too bulky. If you want something sleeker, our value pick, the Fintie Hybrid Case, is a great option that doesn't break the bank.

Our premium pick is Samsung's own Book Cover Keyboard Slim, which protects your Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and gives you a set of keys to type with. If you're serious about turning your Galaxy tablet into a 2-in-1 (and the Tab S10 Ultra is definitely up to the task), you should grab the NuPhy Air60 V2 keyboard and Samsung Bluetooth Mouse Slim. With a wireless mechanical keyboard and a dedicated mouse, you're not limited to the touchscreen and on-screen keyboard for getting things done. Yet these great accessories are still compact enough to slide into your bag.

However you decide to use your Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, you can be sure you're in for one of the best Android experiences on the market. Considering the Galaxy Tab S10+ instead? Check out our picks for the best cases and accessories for the Galaxy Tab S10+ .