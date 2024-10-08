The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series tablets are here, featuring impressive hardware and a slew of new AI capabilities compared to previous models. However, aside from these new features and hardware enhancements under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra look almost identical to last-gen Galaxy tablets. That's not a bad thing at all, as the Galaxy Tab S10+ is compatible with a wide array of cases and other accessories already on the market. If you're the proud owner of a Galaxy Tab S10+ (or are soon to be), here are some of the best products to dress it up with.

Best cases for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+

Editor's choice Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro strikes the ideal balance between protection and portability, and is among the best cases you can buy for the Tab S10+ right now. This particular case comes with raised edges to protect the display, an S Pen garage, and a folio cover that doubles as a kickstand. It's also compatible with most brands of screen protectors. $30 at Amazon

Best value Fintie Hybrid Slim Case for Galaxy Tab S10+ This Fintie hybrid case offers good protection while letting you show off the back of your Galaxy Tab S10+. It has bumpers along the sides to protect your device from accidental drops and scuffs, and you also get a pen holder on the front and a retractable kickstand at the back, making it more functional and useful. $17 at Amazon

Premium pick Samsung Smart Book Cover for Galaxy Tab S10+ Samsung's Smart Book Cover is a low-profile kickstand case that lets you prop up your tablet in style. It's available in both black and white color options, letting you set up the tablet in either portrait or landscape orientation. The case supports auto wake-up and sleep modes, and there's also a space at the bottom of the camera module cutout to let you store the S-Pen. $90 at Samsung $90 at Amazon

Keyboard case Samsung Book Cover Keyboard Slim for Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Samsung's official keyboard case is the one to get if you're looking for a reliable and premium pick for your Galaxy Tab S10+. Just like the one that's available for the Galaxy Tab S9+, this particular keyboard case also has responsive buttons and a clean layout. It's also a folio case, meaning it offers 360-degree protection for your tablet. $160 at Samsung $160 at Amazon

Leather folio Torro Leather Case for Galaxy Tab S10+ This case from TORRO is perfect for those who are looking for a premium-looking leather folio case for the Galaxy Tab S10+. It's made with top-grain leather and has soft microfiber lining inside to protect the display. It has three support strips that allow you to place the tablet on a flat surface for hands-free viewing, and it also supports auto wake/sleep function. $75 at Amazon

Rugged case Poetic TurtleSkin case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ The Poetic TurtleSkin Case is a slim yet tough snap-on case that shields your Tab S10+ from drops, scratches, and bumps without adding too much bulk to the overall package. Its large raised bezel protects the vulnerable edges of your tablet, and the rear S Pen holder firmly locks the accessory in place while it charges. $23 at Amazon

Chargers and other accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+

Official charger Samsung 45W USB-C Fast Charger The Galaxy Tab S10+ supports fast-charging, but like many Samsung devices, it doesn't come with a high-speed charging brick out of the box. You can remedy that with Samsung's official USB-C charger, which supports up to 45W of fast power delivery for Galaxy tablets and other devices. $34 at Amazon

Best power bank Anker PowerCore+ $100 $130 Save $30 If you expect to use your tablet in places where you might not have access to a power outlet, the Anker PowerCore+ can be a serious game-changer. This 26800mAh power bank can easily double the functional battery life of the Tab S10+. It even comes with an additional 60W USB-C wall charger and USB-C to USB-C cable, further adding to the value. $100 at Amazon

Best earbuds Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $102 $230 Save $128 The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are Samsung's premium earbuds offering the best noise-canceling, 3D audio support, and more. Thanks to IPX7 water resistance, these are great for workouts, and with transparency mode, you'll be able to hear what's going on around you — if you want to. $160 at Samsung $102 at Amazon $160 at Best Buy

Portable keyboard Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380S $38 $40 Save $2 If your Galaxy Tab S10+ case has a kickstand, then why not complete the package with a portable keyboard? The Logitech Pebble is a compact Bluetooth keyboard that syncs with your tablet and lets you use it like a 2-in-1 laptop. It's large enough to type on comfortably, yet light and compact enough that you can slide it right into your bag. $38 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

Compact mouse Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350S $25 $30 Save $5 Once you've got your keyboard squared away, you can complete your 2-in-1 setup with a good portable mouse like the Logitech Pebble. The Pebble Mouse 2 is the perfect companion to the Pebble keyboard, and since it's fully Android-compatible, it'll work just fine with your Galaxy Tab S10+. $25 at Amazon $30 at Logitech

Screen protection Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT for Galaxy Tab S10+ $27 $45 Save $18 Spigen's GlasTR RZ FIT is a premium tempered glass that offers solid protection to the display. The highlight of this particular product, however, is the included auto-alignment tool that makes it very easy to install. It fits the tablet's screen very well and also has Oleophobic coating for glare and daily fingerprint resistance. $27 at Amazon

The best accessories to buy for your Galaxy Tab S10+

Samsung has remained consistent with its Galaxy tablet designs over the last few years, and there's broad compatibility between the different generations regarding aftermarket accessories. The new Galaxy Tab S10+ keeps with this trend, and as a result, many of the best cases and accessories for the Galaxy Tab S9+ work just fine with the new model. That's good news, as it means you already have a lot of well-reviewed products to choose from, and you don't have to wait around for new ones to be released.

A good case is one of the first accessories you should buy after getting a new device. You have plenty of options here. Our long-time favorite is the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro, which offers a great combination of protection and utility without adding excess bulk. Samsung also makes some nice ones, such as the sleek and minimalist Smart Book Cover or the highly functional Book Cover Keyboard Slim, which can turn your tablet into an Android-powered laptop-style work station.

Finally, there are other worthwhile accessories that aren't necessarily specific to the Galaxy Tab S10+. A good pair of earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will allow you to better enjoy the entertainment capabilities of this top-notch tablet. The Tab S10+ is also an ideal host for Bluetooth accessories like the Logitech Pebble keyboard and mouse, which convert the tablet into a portable workstation. Any or all of the above accessories will help you get the most out of what is sure to become one of the best Android tablets of 2024.