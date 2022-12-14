The best cases and sleeves for HP's Dragonfly Folio G3 can provide protection and some extra style for those who often travel with their laptop. The Dragonfly Folio G3 has its own faux leather wrap that covers the lid and the hinge, providing extra protection and a luxurious feel. However, the bottom and sides of the laptop remain uncovered, which means that dust and detritus can get into the hardware while traveling. That's not to mention the risk of scratching up the aluminum body's dark finish if you're tossing the laptop into a regular backpack or onto a stack of binders and books. We've rounded up the best cases and sleeves for the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 to help protect your PC.

Source: HP HP Renew Executive 14-inch Sleeve HP's Renew Executive laptop sleeve is a branded option that will match your Dragonfly Folio G3. It has a bunch of extra zippered pockets to complement the main padded compartment, and there's even a dedicated pocket to hold a tracker should you misplace your PC. The outside is made from a water-resistant recycled material for extra protection. See at HP

Source: Amazon Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag tomtoc makes a ton of great laptop accessories, including its legendary laptop shoulder bag. This is a buffed laptop sleeve that adds a shoulder strap, carrying handle, outer zippered pockets, and full 360-degree laptop protection with thick corner drop coverage. See at Amazon

Source: HP HP Renew Business 14.1-inch Sleeve This branded sleeve from HP matches and protects your Dragonfly Folio G3 while adding a ton of pockets, slips, and zips on the inside. It's made from recycled materials, it has an RFID pocket inside to protect your info, and there's a tracker pocket to help keep tabs on your PC. It even has lockable zippers. If you like to travel light, this is the way to go. See at HP

Kinmac 360 Protective Sleeve Kinmac's sleeve is available in more than 20 different design and offers thick padding around every edge and corner. Its main pocket is zippered, it has a water-resistant exterior, and it has a handle along the top for easier carrying. This is the way to go if you'd like to show off your style. See at Amazon

Source: HP HP Renew Business 14.1-inch Bag HP's Renew Business laptop bag has lockable zippers, carrying handle, shoulder strap, and multiple other pockets, making it your one-stop option for laptop, accessory, and document carrying. It's branded to match your laptop, it's made from recycled materials, and it even has an RFID pocket inside to protect your info while traveling. See at HP

Source: Amazon Amazon Basics 14-inch Laptop Sleeve This is about the least you can pay for a 14-inch laptop sleeve, which makes it ideal for anyone who doesn't need anything fancy. It has a zippered and padded pocket to protect your Dragonfly Folio G3, and it's thin enough that it'll play well with a backpack. See at Amazon

Lacdo 14-inch Laptop Sleeve Want a slim sleeve without a handle, perfect for use with a larger backpack or briefcase? Lacdo's 14-inch sleeve has a water-resistant exterior, it has multiple zippered pockets for your PC and accessories, and it comes in five different colors to best suit your style. See at Amazon

Inateck Laptop Sleeve Inateck makes an affordable laptop sleeve that will fit your Dragonfly Folio G3, and it's available in a few different colors to suit your style. It has a main zippered pocket with lots of padding, plus an extra slip pocket on the outside to hold smaller accessories. Thick padding around all edges protects your laptop. See at Amazon

The HP Dragonfly Folio G3 is a gorgeous business laptop with a rare pull forward design that provides a ton of versatility for those who enjoy inking and otherwise using the touch display. While the "Folio" part of the name comes from a built-in faux leather wrap that extends across the lid and around the hinge, you'll still want to add some extra protection when you leave the home or office.

Any of HP's official Renew cases, including sleeves and bags, will make a nice addition if you'd like everything to be branded the same. They add protection, security, and extra carrying space, all important for the modern professional. If you'd like to spend less, the Amazon Basics sleeve is about as cheap as you can go while still getting a quality product. And if you're looking for a great shoulder bag, the tomtoc option is extremely popular thanks to its full-body protection, carrying handle, shoulder strap, and extra zippered pockets.