The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is just as durable as the original Watch Ultra model, making it one of the most durable smartwatches out there. It's built specifically for those with an active lifestyle, and it carries an IPX6 dust resistance rating and MIL-STD 810H and EN13319 certifications. Apple has built this watch to last for a long time, but it doesn't hurt to add a bit of extra protection to ensure it's well-maintained and works as advertised for a long time.

A good quality case will not only protect the titanium shell of the watch from getting scratched or scuffed, but it'll also make it stand out by changing the overall look and feel. There's no shortage of Apple Watch Ultra 2 cases on the market, and I've rounded up some of the best options to consider in the collection below.