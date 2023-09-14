The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is just as durable as the original Watch Ultra model, making it one of the most durable smartwatches out there. It's built specifically for those with an active lifestyle, and it carries an IPX6 dust resistance rating and MIL-STD 810H and EN13319 certifications. Apple has built this watch to last for a long time, but it doesn't hurt to add a bit of extra protection to ensure it's well-maintained and works as advertised for a long time.
A good quality case will not only protect the titanium shell of the watch from getting scratched or scuffed, but it'll also make it stand out by changing the overall look and feel. There's no shortage of Apple Watch Ultra 2 cases on the market, and I've rounded up some of the best options to consider in the collection below.
Caseology Vault for Apple Watch Ultra 2Editor's choice
The Caseology Vault is a simple polycarbonate case that looks good and offers reliable protection for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The case has a sandstone texture that looks and feels great, and it also has precise cutouts and raised bezels around the display, among other things.
Spigen Thin Fit for Apple Watch Ultra 2Best thin case
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a sizable watch, so why not protect it with a thin and light case like this one from Spigen? The Thin Fit is a hard PC case that's been around for phones for quite some time now, and it does an excellent job of protecting the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as well without adding too much bulk.
MAGEASY Odyssey Aluminum case for Apple Watch Ultra 2Premium pick$45 $50 Save $5
If you are in the market to buy a premium aluminum case for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, then look no further than the MAGEASY Odyssey Aluminum case. It matches the color of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and has precise cutouts for everything. This case is a bit on the expensive side, but it's worth considering if you're looking for a premium pick.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Watch Ultra 2Promoted Pick
The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is a good choice for those who are looking to buy a protective case that also comes with an integrated band. It's among the best cases around for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and it's also very easy to install. It comes with a built-in screen protector for complete 360-degree protection, and you also get two of them included in the pack, which is great.
Pitaka slim case for Apple Watch Ultra 2Aramid fiber case
Pitaka's Apple Watch Ultra 2 case is a unique offering that's made out of Aramid Fiber, allowing it to be very thin while also providing a lot of protection. The company claims that it's using a premium aerospace-grade Aramid Fiber which is highly durable. It's perfect for those looking for a thin and minimal case for their Apple Watch.
Spigen Lock Fit for Apple Watch Ultra 2Secure lock for action button
This particular case is intelligently designed to lock the Action Button, keeping you from accidentally pressing it all the time. It's very easy to release the lock when you do want to use the button, so it's not a hassle at all. The case itself is quite rugged and comes with an orange accent for the action button.
RHINOSHIELD bumper for Apple Watch Ultra 2Minimal bumper
The RHINOSHIELD bumper is a minimal-looking case that offers excellent protection for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It's made out of tough yet flexible material that offers great drop protection. It's also available in a bunch of different colors, allowing you to pick the one that suits your style.
amBand translucent case for Apple Watch Ultra 2Translucent case
The amBand case for the Apple Ultra 2, as you can see, comes with an integrated band and a screen protector, and it changes the entire look and feel of your watch. But the fact that it's transparent is what makes it different from the other options highlighted here. You can also get it in a bunch of different colors, including Starlight, Green, Crystal Black, and more.
Best Apple Watch Ultra 2 cases: Final thoughts
Those are some of the best cases out there for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 right now. They're all equally good, but I'd personally pick the Caseology Vault case from the list. It looks good, has a matte finish for a great in-hand feel, and it also offers reliable protection without adding too much bulk. You can pick the Thin Fit case if you're looking for something that's thin and light, or choose to go with a more rugged option like the Supcase UB Pro or the amBand translucent case.
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the latest top-tier smartwatch from Apple, powered by the S9 chipset and featuring a super-bright display.
A few of these cases come with built-in screen protectors, but you'll need one for the cases that don't have it. I recommend stopping by our best Apple Watch Ultra 2 screen protector collection to find some reliable options. We also have dedicated lists of chargers and bands for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 that you might be interested in if you're planning to buy the watch, so be sure to check them out as well.