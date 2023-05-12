Designed for on-the-go gaming, the Asus ROG Ally looks to be another great Steam Deck alternative. When you're out with your console, however, there's the risk of your device getting damaged. If you leave it in your bag, the screen might get scratched, and parts like the joystick might end up getting damaged. It's why you'll need a case for the ROG Ally.
Since the ROG Ally hasn't officially launched, there aren't many special-made cases or sleeves for the handheld PC just yet. As long as the case can contain the ROG Ally's dimensions though, you lot of options to choose from. A lot of these cases might be designed for the Steam Deck, but since the ROG Ally is relatively thin with a 7-inch display, there shouldn't be an issue with it slotting into these sleeves and bags. As a smaller console, the cases we suggest also leave a little bit of wiggle room, too for extra space.
JSAUX Carrying CaseEditor's Choice
The JSAUX Carrying Case works great with the Asus ROG Ally. It has a cabin in the back where you can slot your console and other compartments for your dock and other accessories. The case even has a shoulder strap so you can carry it around like a backpack while traveling.
tomtoc Carrying CasePremium Pick$50 $53 Save $3
The TomToc Carrying Case might be designed for the Steam Deck, but the Asus ROG Ally will fit just fine. It has pads that can be removed to fit your console, and a W-shaped design to prevent your joysticks from being pressed. It also has front pockets and room for your other accessories.
Echzove Carrying CaseBest Value
The Echzove Carrying Case is a great hard-shell carrying case for the Asus ROG Ally. It comes with an excellent carrying handle, hard shell protection, and a microfiber screen cover that prevents the screen from getting scratched. There's also a meshed storage area at the top for accessories.
DEVASO Travel Carrying CaseFor all your accessories
This Devaso Travel Carrying case is quite different from others on our list. it has a padded interior and room for all kinds of accessories. You can hold your console, as well as two controllers, a headset, microSD cards, and even a power bank. It's the ideal travel companion.
Sonigrace Carrying CaseSleek backpack
The Sonigrace Carrying Case is a great case for those traveling with the Asus ROG Ally. It is a long-shoulder bag, with plenty of zippered compartments for accessories and other items, as well as your console itself. It's also leather and waterproof.
Boffdock Large Carrying CaseFor suitcase travel
This case, while designed for the Steam Deck, still fits the Asus ROG Ally. We especially like this case because it's designed for those who might always be traveling. Not only does it fit your console, but it has space for other accessories, and there are removable holders so you can slot it at the top of a suitcase during travel.
Migitec Waterproof Hard Carrying CaseMilitary-style protection$28 $40 Save $12
This carrying case for the Asus ROG Ally is a bit of an extreme one. It's military-tested and super rugged. It is also waterproof, ensuring that your device never gets wet when carrying it around.
Kang YU Carrying CaseFor charging
This case for the Asus ROG Ally has a built-in AC Adapter and charger. You can slot a power bank into this case and charge your console at the same time. It, of course, has a carrying handle, too.
Recapping the best Asus ROG Ally cases in 2023
And those are all the cases for the ROG Ally we've found so far. While there aren't specially made cases on the market just yet, there are a lot of Steam Deck cases you can use since they have similar dimensions. If you want the very best case, consider the JSAUX Carrying case, since it has a slotted cabin and room for docks and other accessories. Beyond that, you'll love the RomToc Carrying case, which is quite compact and can be worn like a sling bag. If you need a traditional hard case, though, the Echzove Carrying Case works just as well since it has a carrying handle and hard otter shell protection.
Those were just our top three picks, but there are others for more niche purposes. For extreme protection when traveling the DEVASO Travel Carrying Case has room for your console and a ton of other accessories. Then, for a sleeker shoulder case, there's the Sonigrace Carrying Case, which has zippered compartments for the ROG Ally and other accessories. We also can't forget our remaining three picks, which are great for those who might take the ROG Ally in airports and need charging power on the go.
We hope you found the case that's right for you. But keep in mind, there are other accessories you'll want to consider too. There are Asus ROG Ally controllers, microSD cards, and more.