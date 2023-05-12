Designed for on-the-go gaming, the Asus ROG Ally looks to be another great Steam Deck alternative. When you're out with your console, however, there's the risk of your device getting damaged. If you leave it in your bag, the screen might get scratched, and parts like the joystick might end up getting damaged. It's why you'll need a case for the ROG Ally.

Since the ROG Ally hasn't officially launched, there aren't many special-made cases or sleeves for the handheld PC just yet. As long as the case can contain the ROG Ally's dimensions though, you lot of options to choose from. A lot of these cases might be designed for the Steam Deck, but since the ROG Ally is relatively thin with a 7-inch display, there shouldn't be an issue with it slotting into these sleeves and bags. As a smaller console, the cases we suggest also leave a little bit of wiggle room, too for extra space.