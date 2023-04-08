A great business laptop like the Dell Latitude 7440 can be used in the office, but also out and about. That means that protection for the incoming laptop is a must. You don't want your great new Dell laptop to end up damaged if it takes a bump, or if it takes a fall when inside a backpack or a suitcase. So, you'll want to consider buying a case for it.

Officially, there are three versions of the Dell Latitude 7440: the ultralight, the aluminum, and the 2-in-1 version. All models measure about 12.32 inches in length, so this means that any 13-inch laptop case will fit your new Dell Latitude just fine.