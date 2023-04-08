A great business laptop like the Dell Latitude 7440 can be used in the office, but also out and about. That means that protection for the incoming laptop is a must. You don't want your great new Dell laptop to end up damaged if it takes a bump, or if it takes a fall when inside a backpack or a suitcase. So, you'll want to consider buying a case for it.
Officially, there are three versions of the Dell Latitude 7440: the ultralight, the aluminum, and the 2-in-1 version. All models measure about 12.32 inches in length, so this means that any 13-inch laptop case will fit your new Dell Latitude just fine.
Dell Essential Sleeve 13Editor's Choice$16 $20 Save $4
The Dell Essential Sleeve 13 is the official sleeve for 13-inch Dell laptops. It comes switch a sleek double zipper, padded corners and is water-resistant. There's also a brushed Nylex interior lining that protects against basic scratches.
Targus Strata Laptop SleevePremium Pick$41 $50 Save $9
This case from Targus is ideal for those who are always traveling. It has a padded shoulder strap that lets you carry your laptop around your shoulder. It also has front pockets for accessories.
Voova 360 Protective Laptop SleeveBest Value
This is a simple sleeve from Voova. The case is super lightweight and made of fabric, and can easily slide into a backpack for travel. It also comes in different color options.
Nacuwa Protective Laptop CaseBest hard case
For the best protection for your Dell Latitude 7440, you'll want to consider the Nacuwa case. It has a hard outer shell that better resists harsher drops and bumps than a fabric case might.
Londo Top Grain Leather SleeveMost stylish case
For a more sophisticated look with your new Dell Latitude, you'll want to get this case from Londo. It has fancy patterned designs and a strap on the front, similar to an old-school briefcase.
TIMBUK2 Stealth FolioBest folding case
Would you rather have a folding case that has lots of storage for your favorite accessories? That's what this option from Timbuk2 will offer. The case has a slot for your laptop, but also specially dedicated compartments for chargers and other accessories.
Inatech 360 Degree Shockproof Laptop SleeveComes with an accessory bag
This case from Inatech comes with an included dedicated accessory bag. This makes it great for carrying your Dell laptop, and your favorite accessories, too.
Case Logic Carrying Case 13/14Not a briefcase but close$26 $40 Save $14
For those who want a laptop case similar to a briefcase, this is the option for you. It has a large padded carrying handle, and is very protective, with a hard shell on the outside and a soft lining on the inside.
Recapping the best cases for the Dell Latitude 7440
These are eight of the best cases for the Dell Latitude 7440. Like we often say when talking about the best laptops, there are a ton of case options. They can be a simple sleeve, a shoulder bag, can offer padded protection, or protect against harsher bumps with a hard shell.
If you want the very best case, then you should go the official route and buy Dell's own Essential Sleeve 13. It's a simplistic case that has a double zipper, padded corners, and water resistance. For something more premium. there's the Targus Strata Laptop Sleeve, which doubles as a bag since it has a shoulder strap and tons of added pockets. Then, for supreme protection, there's the Nacuwa Protective Laptop Case, which has a hard outer shell.
If you want something more from your case, there are options for you, too. The Londo Top Grain Leather Sleeve is quite exquisite thanks to the patterned finish, and the TIMBUK2 Stealth Folio offers tons of space for accessories and chargers. Even the Inateck 360 Degree Shockproof Laptop Sleeve is great since it comes with a dedicated accessory bag.
Dell Latitude 7440
The Dell Latitude 7440 is one of the most portable business laptops yet, coming in aluminum, ultralight, or 2-in-1 form factors. The devices have 13th-generation Intel vPro processors, 16:10 aspect ratio displays, a mini LED backlit keyboard for longer battery life, and tons of other great features.