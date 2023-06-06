The Dell Latitude 9440 measures 12.2 inches in length and is about 0.64 inches thick. You can buy any of the following 13-inch laptop cases or bags, and travel with your new device in confidence knowing it won't get scratched, dented, or even worse, bent up.

When you spend a lot of money on a great Dell laptop like the Dell Latitude 9440 , you'll want to protect that investment. You don't want your laptop to end up damaged. This is especially true with the Dell Latitude 9440, which has plenty of premium features like a slim-bezel display and a super-sensitive haptic touchpad. The good news we have, though, is that the Latitude 9440 shares some common dimensions with other laptops in its class.

This sleeve is for those who like suede materials. It's made of pure suede, and comes in multiple colors. It also comes with an accessories pouch.

This backpack is for those who might be commuting with their Latitude 9440. It has a special slot in the back for your laptop, but it also has room for other things like notebooks, clothing, and heavy items.

For those who want a more stylish sleeve, this product from Dachee will be the best one to consider. It has plenty of printed pattern options, and it even has a padded shoulder strap so you can safely carry your laptop around your shoulders.

The iKamnmo Laptop Sleeve comes with an included bag, so you can store your accessories separately from your laptop. The sleeve itself is made of fabric and is pretty basic, but you'll get the protection you need.

This case from Londo is a more stylish option for the Dell Latitude 9440. It comes in fancy colors and has a strap on the front that's sure to impress.

This sleeve from Lacdo packs plenty of value. It has a carrying handle, front pockets for your accessories, padded corners, and comes in seven different colors.

Tomtoc makes amazing laptop cases and this one is no exception. The case has super reinforced corners to protect against bumps, it has a zippered pocket on the front for accessories and comes in four cool colors.

This is one of the official sleeves for the Dell Latitude 9440. It is pretty basic, but it has a double zipper, padded corners, and a brushed Nylex interior that protects your laptop.

Recapping the best cases for Dell Latitude 9440 in 2023

There are plenty of Dell Latitude 9440 cases you can choose from, but if you want the very best, you'll want to buy the Dell Essential Sleeve 13, as it's designed just for Dell laptops. The case measures 12.80 inches in length and is only 0.79 inches thick. This means it perfectly fits the Latitude 9440, which is 12.20 inches in length and a mere 0.56 inches thick. Of course, the inside of the case is made of anti-scratch Nylex, which can protect the surface of your new latitude. Then, there's a double zipper which ensures the case will never snag.

Nothing is wrong with the Tomtoc 360, either, since it's a bit more expensive but has a zippered pocket in the front. Then, for more value for your money, there's the Lacdo 360, which has a carrying handle, and pockets for your accessories. We hope you found the sleeve or case that works for your needs. If you don't already own the Dell Latitude 9440, you can also buy it with the link below.