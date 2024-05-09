When you're looking for a great laptop, it's only natural to think about a convertible machine. Of those, Dell has some worthy contenders, like the new Latitude 9450 2-in-1. However, you'll still want to be sure you keep your Latitude safe and sound with a good case.

Luckily, regardless of your budget, we've found a bunch of great Latitude 9450 cases below.

  • Lacdo Protective Case
    Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve
    Editor's choice

    This attractive sleeve from Lacdo comes in a bunch of different designs, protects against all kinds of spills, scratches, and drops, has an outer pocket for storage, and you get a carrying handle for easy transportation. Put simply, this case has everything you could want.

    $20 at Amazon
    Smatree Hard Laptop Sleeve
    Premium pick

    If you're looking for some legit peace of mind, this hard-shell Smatree case is more than worth your time. With a rugged design, you never have to worry about a drop or a spill, while a cushioned interior saves you from scuffs and scratches, too.

    $40 at Amazon
    Dell Pro Sleeve 13
    Best value

    This sleeve direct from Dell has a professional feel to it as well as some pockets for extra storage space. It's a great case if you plan to bring a charger or some cables with you without spending a fortune on a more expensive case.

    $14 at Amazon
    Tomtoc 360 protective laptop messenger bag
    Best shoulder bag

    This tomtoc case sports ample cushioning, reinforced corners, and a handle for easy carrying. What's more, though, is that you also get a shoulder strap that makes bringing your laptop with you, even on longer trips, a total breeze. Plus, this case goes for under $50, too.

    $40 at Amazon
    Kinmac 360 Laptop Sleeve
    Best designs

    This Kinmac sleeve has a handle, water-resistant design, and a nice, plush interior. Most importantly, this case comes in a wide variety of unique, interesting designs that offer up a lot more than just black possibly could. If you're looking for a fun aesthetic, this is a great choice.

    $22 at Amazon
    UAG Medium Laptop Sleeve
    Best protection

    If you're looking for some top-tier protection, this UAG case has that in spades. This case meets military standards for durability, and it still sports a compact design, too. If you want to be absolutely positive that your laptop is safe and sound, this is the case for you.

    $60 at Amazon
    Allinside Laptop Sleeve
    Best leather

    This stylish leather sleeve courtesy of Allinside has a sleek leather design that's sure to stand out. Plus, it's water-resistant, and a soft interior lining is sure to keep your laptop safe from scratches and scuffs. What's even better is that this case won't even cost you $20.

    $16 at Amazon
    Inateck Laptop Sleeve
    Best carrying case

    This affordable case from Inateck is built out of waterproof and shockproof material, features a variety of colorways, and has a convenient carrying handle for easy transportation. Plus, it's still an affordable buy that'll cost you less than $25, making it an all-around excellent choice.

    $23 at Amazon
    Nillkin Laptop Sleeve with stand
    Most versatile

    This incredibly versatile case from Nillkin can be used as a case, of course, but also as a laptop stand and a mousepad. If you're looking for a case that only does just about everything, this is the case for you. Also, this case is on the cheaper side, too.

    $33 at Amazon

What to know about Latitude 9450 cases

The good news is that there are tons and tons of cases that will work with a Latitude 9450. For most folks, the Lacdo 360 case has a great blend of protection and value, making an excellent all-around pick, while if you've got more to spend, the Smatree hard-shell case is worth a look, too.

On the other end of things, the Dell Pro Sleeve is an affordable, no-nonsense case that can easily get the job of protecting your Latitude done, and it'll do that for cheap. Regardless of what case you end up with, though, just make sure to take good care of your laptop if you want it to last.

Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1
Dell Latitude 9450

With Intel Core Ultra chips, up to 32GB of blazing fast RAM, an IPS display, and extras like a fingerprint reader or vPro support, this 2-in-1 Latitude is an impressive choice of laptop for professionals. Plus, you get Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support, too, for less than $2500.

$2319 at Dell