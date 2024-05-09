When you're looking for a great laptop, it's only natural to think about a convertible machine. Of those, Dell has some worthy contenders, like the new Latitude 9450 2-in-1. However, you'll still want to be sure you keep your Latitude safe and sound with a good case.

Luckily, regardless of your budget, we've found a bunch of great Latitude 9450 cases below.

Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve Editor's choice This attractive sleeve from Lacdo comes in a bunch of different designs, protects against all kinds of spills, scratches, and drops, has an outer pocket for storage, and you get a carrying handle for easy transportation. Put simply, this case has everything you could want. $20 at Amazon

Smatree Hard Laptop Sleeve Premium pick If you're looking for some legit peace of mind, this hard-shell Smatree case is more than worth your time. With a rugged design, you never have to worry about a drop or a spill, while a cushioned interior saves you from scuffs and scratches, too. $40 at Amazon

Dell Pro Sleeve 13 Best value This sleeve direct from Dell has a professional feel to it as well as some pockets for extra storage space. It's a great case if you plan to bring a charger or some cables with you without spending a fortune on a more expensive case. $14 at Amazon

Tomtoc 360 protective laptop messenger bag Best shoulder bag This tomtoc case sports ample cushioning, reinforced corners, and a handle for easy carrying. What's more, though, is that you also get a shoulder strap that makes bringing your laptop with you, even on longer trips, a total breeze. Plus, this case goes for under $50, too. $40 at Amazon

Kinmac 360 Laptop Sleeve Best designs This Kinmac sleeve has a handle, water-resistant design, and a nice, plush interior. Most importantly, this case comes in a wide variety of unique, interesting designs that offer up a lot more than just black possibly could. If you're looking for a fun aesthetic, this is a great choice. $22 at Amazon

UAG Medium Laptop Sleeve Best protection If you're looking for some top-tier protection, this UAG case has that in spades. This case meets military standards for durability, and it still sports a compact design, too. If you want to be absolutely positive that your laptop is safe and sound, this is the case for you. $60 at Amazon

Allinside Laptop Sleeve Best leather This stylish leather sleeve courtesy of Allinside has a sleek leather design that's sure to stand out. Plus, it's water-resistant, and a soft interior lining is sure to keep your laptop safe from scratches and scuffs. What's even better is that this case won't even cost you $20. $16 at Amazon

Inateck Laptop Sleeve Best carrying case This affordable case from Inateck is built out of waterproof and shockproof material, features a variety of colorways, and has a convenient carrying handle for easy transportation. Plus, it's still an affordable buy that'll cost you less than $25, making it an all-around excellent choice. $23 at Amazon

Nillkin Laptop Sleeve with stand Most versatile This incredibly versatile case from Nillkin can be used as a case, of course, but also as a laptop stand and a mousepad. If you're looking for a case that only does just about everything, this is the case for you. Also, this case is on the cheaper side, too. $33 at Amazon

What to know about Latitude 9450 cases

The good news is that there are tons and tons of cases that will work with a Latitude 9450. For most folks, the Lacdo 360 case has a great blend of protection and value, making an excellent all-around pick, while if you've got more to spend, the Smatree hard-shell case is worth a look, too.

On the other end of things, the Dell Pro Sleeve is an affordable, no-nonsense case that can easily get the job of protecting your Latitude done, and it'll do that for cheap. Regardless of what case you end up with, though, just make sure to take good care of your laptop if you want it to last.