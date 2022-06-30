These are the best cases for the Dell XPS 13 (2022)
The Dell XPS 13 is consistently one of the best laptops you can buy each year, and the 2022 model is no exception. It does come with a few big changes from the previous generation, but at the end of the day, this is a premium laptop that brings a lot to the table. Of course, that also means it’s not exactly cheap, and if you’re spending over $1,000 on a Dell XPS 13, it might be worth investing a little bit more to buy a case to protect it.
There’s no short supply of laptop cases and bags out there, and you can find them just about anywhere. But if you’re not sure which one to get, we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up a few cases and bags that will help you protect your Dell XPS 13 and make it easier to carry around. Let’s get right into it.
-
A personal favorite among laptop cases, the Kinmac laptop sleeve gives you plenty of cushioning and hardened edges to keep your laptop safe, plus it comes in a wide range of styles so you can get something that looks just right.
-
Dell's official Pro Sleeve is a great-looking and sleek option for keeping your laptop safe. It's the right size, and you can easily carry it by hand or using the shoulder strap, so it suits your travel style the best.
-
Want extra space for your accessories? This Nidoo case comes with a separate pouch, so you can carry all your accessories with a bit more space. It can also make it easier to pack when you're traveling.
-
It may be designed for older models of the XPS 13, but the Dell Premier Sleeve is an absolutely stunning looking case that can protect your laptop from everyday bumps and scuffs. We can't overstate how great it looks.
-
This Tomtoc bag does a great job of keeping your laptop safe with extra cushioning and reinforced corners, and it also has extra storage ppuches so you can carry all your accessories. Plus, you can carry it with the shoulder strap.
-
If you're not interested in spending a lot and just want the most basic protection, the Amazon Basics sleeve lives up to its name. It still comes in a few color options, though, so you get something more personal to you.
-
Want something with a bit more style? This Bagsmart sleeve comes with a more chic design that might just be what you're looking for. It's available in black or pink, so you can choose something that fits your personal style better.
-
Protecting your Dell XPS 13 is great, but what if your case could do a bit more? This one does - the opening flap doubles as a mouse pad, and the case itself can serve as a laptop stand, if you need extra height to work comfortably. It also offers solid protection in a slim package.
-
All these sleeves are good enough if you want a slim way to take your laptop with you, but for big trips, a backpack may be the way to go. This one from Dell looks sleek and modern, plus it has lots of space for accessories and anything else you need.
And that’s about it for the cases we recommend for the 2022 Dell XPS 13. There’s something for everyone here, and you’re bound to find something you like. Personally speaking, the Kinmac sleeve is the most appealing since it offers great protection and you can choose from a very wide selection of looks. However, there are other options that look sleeker, and you might like those a bit more. Or maybe the backpack is the right choice for you, if you travel a lot.
If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 (2022) using the links below. Just as with previous iterations, it’s a phenomenal device, and it’s packing some welcome upgrades and changes, including a new look and colors to choose from. If you’re not convinced yet, though, you can always check out the best Dell laptops you can buy right now. There are some great options out there from the company, including some larger laptops if you want something more powerful.
-
The new Dell XPS 13 comes with a complete redesign, coming in Sky and Umber colors. It's also the thinnest and lightest XPS laptop ever.