These are the best cases for the Dell XPS 13 (2022)

The Dell XPS 13 is consistently one of the best laptops you can buy each year, and the 2022 model is no exception. It does come with a few big changes from the previous generation, but at the end of the day, this is a premium laptop that brings a lot to the table. Of course, that also means it’s not exactly cheap, and if you’re spending over $1,000 on a Dell XPS 13, it might be worth investing a little bit more to buy a case to protect it.

There’s no short supply of laptop cases and bags out there, and you can find them just about anywhere. But if you’re not sure which one to get, we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up a few cases and bags that will help you protect your Dell XPS 13 and make it easier to carry around. Let’s get right into it.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

And that’s about it for the cases we recommend for the 2022 Dell XPS 13. There’s something for everyone here, and you’re bound to find something you like. Personally speaking, the Kinmac sleeve is the most appealing since it offers great protection and you can choose from a very wide selection of looks. However, there are other options that look sleeker, and you might like those a bit more. Or maybe the backpack is the right choice for you, if you travel a lot.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 (2022) using the links below. Just as with previous iterations, it’s a phenomenal device, and it’s packing some welcome upgrades and changes, including a new look and colors to choose from. If you’re not convinced yet, though, you can always check out the best Dell laptops you can buy right now. There are some great options out there from the company, including some larger laptops if you want something more powerful.