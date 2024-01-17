It can be overwhelming to pick the right laptop case, though, with so many options available on the market. But don't worry, we're here to help. We've curated a list of our favorite cases that are compatible with the upcoming Dell XPS 13 (2024) that protect the laptop while making it easier to carry.

The Dell XPS 13 (2024) is one of our most anticipated laptops this year. It's a solid refresh of the Dell XPS 13 Plus we saw in 2023, but it seeks to provide users with upgraded performance, taking advantage of Intel's new Core Ultra processors and integrated Intel Arc graphics. There's no doubt that it'll be one of the best laptops to buy in 2024, but it will cost a pretty penny, with a starting price of $1,300. If you're spending over $1,000 on a laptop, it's a worthwhile investment to also pick up a case. A case can help prolong the lifespan of your laptop by protecting it from scratches, drops, dings, and even liquids.

If you find yourself taking your laptop out into the field for work, you will want a hardshell case like the Pelican Adventurer. This case features a hardshell 900D nylon exterior that keeps your XPS 13 (2024) protected.

The JETech shockproof carrying laptop sleeve is a made of polyurethane and comes in a wide variety of color options. This sleeve will fit the XPS 13 (2024) while also protecting it from splashes, shocks, and dings.

Considering the Dell XPS 13 (2024) only features two USB Type-C ports, you'll want a case that allows you to easily carry around your charger and a dock, and that's where this Tomtoc laptop case comes in. This case features two padded pockets in addition to a hidden slip pocket.

If you are looking for a simple sleeve that doesn't break the bank, check out the MOSISO Laptop Sleeve. This sleeve comes in a wide variety of color options, allowing you to add a touch of style to your everyday carry.

If you need a rugged laptop case for your Dell XPS 13 (2024), look no further than the UAG Laptop Sleeve. This laptop sleeve comes with a hard shell exterior and internal straps to hold your laptop in place when traveling, and it's shockproof and water-resistant exterior keeps your XPS 13 safe in the elements.

The Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve comes in a wide variety of colors and features multiple pockets. It also comes with a detachable shoulder strap, making it easy to carry around with your choice of handstraps or shoulder strap.

Our personal favorites for the best cases for the Dell XPS 13 (2024)

All the options we've listed above come with their own particulars that make them the best case for a given use. For the ultimate top spot, we went with the Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve. It provides you with adequate protection for your XPS 13 (2024), while also coming with hidden slip pockets for accessories. It also comes in a variety of different color options, so you can add a touch of flair to your everyday carry. Our second choice would be something more rugged, such as the UAG Laptop Sleeve, which is a hardshell carrying case.

If you aren't looking for any special features in a case and just want something good for a low cost, we recommend the MOSISO Laptop sleeve. It comes in the widest variety of colors on this list, and it has a soft interior that keeps your laptop safe from splashes and bumps. We combed through a wide variety of case options while making this list, and we hope we've been helping you find one that defines your needs and style! And if you haven't yet picked up an XPS 13 (2024) for yourself, be sure to see below!