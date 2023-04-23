We've collected hard shell cases, protective sleeves, leather sleeves, and traditional laptop sleeves. Keep in mind that the XPS 15 measures 13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches. So, you'll want to consider the 14-inch and 15-inch laptop cases.

The new Dell XPS 15 (2023) brings some advancements under the hood thanks to 13th-generation Intel CPUs, as well as Nvidia RTX 40-series laptop GPUs. This makes the laptop powerful, and a candidate for one of the best Dell laptops you can buy. But, considering the high $2,000 price, you might want to protect your investment if you buy the laptop. You don't want your new laptop getting scratched or damaged while you travel with it. That's why you'll want to check out any of these great eight cases below.

This case from Smatree offers superior protection for your XPS 15 (2023). It has a hard outer shell which better resits scratches and bumps.

This Amazon Basics laptop bag is great for those on smaller budget. You can obviously store your Dell XPS 15 inside, along with accessories like mice and chargers on the outside pockets.

This laptop sleeve is one of the more luxurious on our list. It's made of leather, so it matches the premium feel of your XPS 15 (2023) It also has a magnetic flap that prevents the case from opening during travel.

If you just want to protect your XPS without putting it in a sleeve, this is the option for you. This snaps onto the top and bottom of your XPS and protects the exterior from bumps and scratches. It is designed for the 2022 XPS 15, but it'll fit just fine.

This is a protective case for the XPS that offers protection others won't provide. It wraps around the entire laptop and is quite sleek. You also can get it in different colors.

This is a basic laptop sleeve from Lenovo. While it's weird to use a Lenovo sleeve with a Dell laptop, it's one of the cheapest sleeves we can find. It's also sleek with a soft fleece lining and a zippered top opening.

This laptop case is great for those who will always be on the road. The case has lots of pockets on the inside and the side, a handle on the top, and a padded shoulder strap. It also comes in multiple colors.

This is the official sleeve for the XPS 15. It's not too overly fancy, but it has a water-resistant fabric shell and a microfiber lining. There's also a magnetic flap that makes it easy to open.

Recapping the best XPS 15 (2023) cases in 2023

And those are all the XPS 15 (2023) cases that you might want to consider. You can't go wrong with an official case, the Dell Premier Sleeve 15, which has a water-resistant fabric shell and a microfiber lining. Then, there's the Tomtoc 14-inch laptop case, which comes with a shoulder strap, and lots of exterior pockets. For something more affordable, there's also the Lenovo Basic Laptop Sleeve which cuts out the extras like front pockets for a more basic price.

Beyond those top three picks, there's the specialized Alpml Protective Dell XPS 15 Case which wraps around the entire laptop, and the mCover Hard Shell XPS 15 case, which is great for snapping onto the rear cover of your XPS to protect it. Then there are additional leather sleeves and hard cases from Megoo and Smatree.

We doubt that you don't already own one, but the XPS 15 is now for sale, and it looks to be one of the best laptops in 2023. Check it out with the link below.