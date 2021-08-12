These are the Best cases for Dell XPS 17: Case Logic, Tomtoc, mCover, and more

The Dell XPS 17 is one of the most premium 17 inch laptops around. Re-introduced last year after almost 10 years since we saw a large 17 inch XPS, the new model comes with a high-quality aluminum chassis, ultra-thin bezels, and powerful hardware making it great for all sorts of users. The latest-gen XPS 17 9710 model comes with the 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake-H processor options available with up to an octa-core Core i9-11980HK paired with up to 64GB of DDR4 memory and a 4TB PCIe M.2 SSD. For graphics, there’s the option of going for standard Intel UHD or NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB) or an RTX 3060 (6GB).

The 17 inch display is available in a standard FHD+ (1920 x 1200) resolution non-touch, or a UHD+ (3840 x 2400) resolution touch panel, both offering 500 nits brightness. Other notable features include four Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SD card slot, Wi-Fi 6, Windows Hello face recognition and a large 97Whr battery. Dell has also confirmed the entire XPS range, including the XPS 17, will be eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 once it’s available for the general public later this year.

A premium laptop requires a lot of care so if you’re looking for the best protection, here are some of the best cases for the Dell XPS 17.

Tomtoc Recycled Laptop Sleeve Best fabric sleeve This is a fairly well-made fabric sleeve with a zipper and a handle for ease of carrying. The fabrics used for this sleeve are said to be made with 100% post-consumer material made from PET plastic bottles. It also has a thick protective cushioning on the inside to protect the laptop from bumps, dents, scratches and spills. Buy at Amazon

mCover Hard Shell Case Transparent shell case This is a simple transparent shell case that can snap onto your XPS 17 to provide all-round protection while maintaining the premium look of the laptop. It also comes with foldable feet to raise the keyboard for a better angle for typing and provide better airflow from the bottom. Buy at Amazon

Dell Premier Sleeve 17 Premium fabric sleeve Dell offers a sleek and lightweight sleeve for the XPS 17 that comes with a water-resistant exterior material and microfiber finish inside to keep the laptop protected against scratches and bumps along with a magnetic flap to secure the laptop inside. Buy at Amazon

Dosimo Laptop Sleeve Hardshell carrying case A solid hard-shell case that can withstand accidental scratches, dints, scrapes, spills, and dirt. It also comes with a shoulder strap and some pockets on the inside to store accessories. Buy at Amazon

Alapmk Protective Cover Folio style faux leather cover The Alapmk protective cover leather folio style case for the XPS 17 that's compatible with the 2020 and 2021 models. It can easily strap on to the laptop with two elastic rubber bands and provides proper ventilation at the bottom. Buy at Amazon

Case Logic Laptop and Tablet Briefcase Spacious fabric briefcase A messenger case for your XPS 17 that offers plenty of space to carry additional accessories including the charger, hard drives, cables, etc. It even has space to fit a 10 inch tablet alongside the laptop. Buy at Amazon

Amazon Basics Laptop Sleeve Thin affordable sleeve An inexpensive sleeve to keep your Dell XPS 17 protected having a slim design that allows you to carry the case by itself or in a bag. Make sure you go for the 15.6 inch version as it offers the right dimensions for the XPS 17 9700 and 9710 models. Buy at Amazon

Dell Pro Backpack 17 Best first-party backpack Dell's very own backpack solution can fit the XPS 17 with ease at the same time provides padded protection on the inside and has a waterproof material on the outside. It also has space for all your office or school supplies, especially when you are traveling. Buy at Amazon

These are some of the best cases for the Dell XPS 17 if you want to protect and potentially increase the lifespan of your laptop.