There's a new MacBook Air that you can buy, and it's bigger than ever, but still super portable and thin. It's the new MacBook Air M2 15-inch which will be powered by macOS Sonoma when it launches. This great Apple Mac is a lot like its smaller 13-inch sibling but with a bigger screen and a sleek 0.45-inch thickness. That's one of the thinnest 15-inch laptops around, and also one of the lightest at just 3.3 pounds.
As thin and portable as the new MacBook Air M2 15-inch is, though, you'll want to ensure that it's protected with a case. You don't want your new Mac getting damaged when you take it on the go. And, if you opt for one of the colorful models like Starlight or Midnight, you don't want that surface getting scratched. So, consider one of these great cases for protection.
Note that even though the MacBook Air M2 15-inch is considered a 15-inch laptop, Its dimensions are similar to a 14-inch or 13.5-inch one. It is officially 13.40 inches long and 9.35 inches in width. Still, we suggest a 14-inch or 15-inch case for comfort.
Tomtoc 360° Protective SleeveEditor's Choice$23 $29 Save $6
The TomToc 360 tops our list as the best MacBook Air 15-inch case. It has padded corners, zippered front pockets, resilient edges, and high-density soft padding on the inside to ensure your Mac never gets damaged.
Lenovo Basic Laptop SleeveBest Value
While it might seem weird to use a Lenovo sleeve with an Apple laptop, this is one of the most affordable sleeves we can find. It does the basics coming without front pockets, but still offering a water-resistant neoprene finish on the outside.
Smatree Hard Laptop SleevePremium Pick
This sleeve from Smatree offers the best possible protection for your MacBook Air 15-inch. It has a hard outer shell that better resits harsh drops compared to fabric sleeves.
Megoo Leather Sleeve (14-inch)Leather sleeve
This sleeve from Megoo is one of our favorite leather sleeves for the MacBook Air. It's made of genuine waterproof leather and has a magnetic flap that looks so luxurious.
Dachee Patterned Laptop Shoulder BagShoulder bag$16 $17 Save $1
This is a stylish shoulder bag for those that want to express their fashion sense when traveling with a MacBook Air. It comes in many different patterns.
Nillkin Laptop Sleeve with StandStand + sleeve
This is a sleeve that doubles as a laptop stand. With this sleeve you not only can carry your MacBook on the go, but also work with it ore comfortably since the stand elevates the screen and the bottom of the laptop.
Hyzuo Laptop SleeveWith included accessory bag
This sleeve from Hyzuo is for those who want a bonus accessory bag. The sleeve itself is made of a suede material and has a magnetic flap. The bonus is the accessory bag, great for storing away your AirPods, chargers, or dongles when on the go.
Londo Top Grain Leather SleevePrinted patterns
This sleeve from Londo is for those who want a leather MacBook sleeve with printed patterns. It comes in many styles and has a fancy leather flap on the front.
Recapping the best cases for 15-inch MacBook Air
We've now exhausted our list of options for the best 15-inch MacBook Air cases. If you're looking for the best of the best, there's the Tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve. This sleeve not only has front pockets for you to store accessories, but it has really resilient edges that can protect your Mac from harsh bumps. It also has a soft padding that ensures the top and bottom lid of your Mac does not get scratched.
Of course, the Tomtoc might not suit everyone's needs. So you'd want to consider the Lenovo Basic Sleeve, or even the Smatree Hard Laptop Sleeve either. Personally, I'd trust the Smatree Hard Laptop Sleeve, since it has a hard outer shell that's better resistant to bumps.
MacBook Air (M2)
The 2022 MacBook Air offers the M2 chip, and a redesigned chassis with MagSafe 3 support. It is powerful and can handle pretty much any kind of work, and it comes in either 13.6-inch or 15.3-inch sizes.