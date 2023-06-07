There's a new MacBook Air that you can buy, and it's bigger than ever, but still super portable and thin. It's the new MacBook Air M2 15-inch which will be powered by macOS Sonoma when it launches. This great Apple Mac is a lot like its smaller 13-inch sibling but with a bigger screen and a sleek 0.45-inch thickness. That's one of the thinnest 15-inch laptops around, and also one of the lightest at just 3.3 pounds.

As thin and portable as the new MacBook Air M2 15-inch is, though, you'll want to ensure that it's protected with a case. You don't want your new Mac getting damaged when you take it on the go. And, if you opt for one of the colorful models like Starlight or Midnight, you don't want that surface getting scratched. So, consider one of these great cases for protection.

Note that even though the MacBook Air M2 15-inch is considered a 15-inch laptop, Its dimensions are similar to a 14-inch or 13.5-inch one. It is officially 13.40 inches long and 9.35 inches in width. Still, we suggest a 14-inch or 15-inch case for comfort.