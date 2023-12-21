The new Acer Swift Go 14 comes with a 14-inch display, either OLED or WUXGA, and it's incredibly lightweight, making this a great laptop for creators on the go. If you want this sleek and advanced mid-range option from Acer, you're going to want to protect it. Even though it's not the most expensive laptop on the market (pricing starts at $800), that's still an investment all the same. Here are our picks for the best laptop cases for the new Acer Swift Go 14.

Acer is launching a new line of laptops now that Intel has dropped its new Core Ultra series processors. The new Acer Swift Go 14 comes out in January 2024, and Acer has labeled it as its first "AI-ready" laptop, meaning that it has a built-in NPU to assist the rest of the hardware in handling AI-focused tasks more efficiently.

This is an official offering from Acer that won't break the bank but will protect your Acer Swift Go 14 admirably. There is an zippered outer pocket that keeps your accessories close. The exterior is made from water-resistant nylon to protect against rain and mud. It's lightweight and easily slides into a bag or backpack.

Protect your laptop and your accessories with this set of cases from Voova. It offers you a laptop sleeve with a thick cushion and plush velvet lining that protects your laptop from scratches and bumps. The leather handle is simple to grasp and it comes with a detachable pouch that snaps to the sleeve. Inside the pouch is additional storage pockets for your accessories.

The Estarer Messenger Bag is a sleek-looking bag that has a ton of room for your Acer Swift Go 14 and accessories. There are two zipper pockets on the flap, a zipper pocket under the flap, and many more compartments. It has a top handle and a shoulder strap, so carrying it is simple. It'll stay closed, thanks to the front buckles.

Don't even take your Acer Swift Go 14 out of the case when you have the Pelican Adventurer. This is a heavy-duty laptop case that built-in corner straps that keeps the laptop open if you want to work while you're using it. It also has tie-down straps, so your laptop won't move while you're in transit. The storage is strong as well.

Feel great about your laptop's safety and your budget with the Nidoo laptop sleeve case. This is a sleeve that is made from spill-resistant material and offers polyester foam padding to absorb any shocks and bumps. There is a front pocket for storing accessories and it's simple to carry. The Acer Swift Go 14 will fit perfectly inside.

If you're someone that ends up with scratches on their laptop consistently, consider this shockproof sleeve from DOMISO. It is a hard shell case with an exterior that's built to last. It provides four layers of protection and the outside is also waterproof. You can choose between seven colors.

Leather never goes out of style and the Kasper Maison Leather Sleeve is no exception. This is perfect for the 14-inch Acer Swift Go because it is stylish and sleek, being made with vegetable tanned leather. The premium feel and finish comes in five colors and there's a port cutout, so you can charge it without taking it out of the sleeve.

A tried-and-tested sleeve, this offering is great for the Acer Swift Go 14 and just about any other laptop. It's simple in its design but provides effective damage protection. It will keep your new laptop from getting scratches and it is water-resistant. You can choose between a number of colors and there is an accessory pocket to store a mouse, charging cable, and more.

More on the best laptop cases for Acer Swift Go 14 (2024)

If you want to protect your new laptop, you at least need to look for a case that's padded with some insulation, so if you happen to drop your bag, your laptop will be safe. The Acer Swift Go 14 has new innovations in its CPU, so keeping that updated technology should be top of mind. We like the Tomtoc protective sleeve because it provides true 360° protection, thanks to its simple but sturdy design. It also comes in multiple colors, so you can show off your laptop, even when it's in the case.

If you want something that will really wow the people around you, you can splurge on the Kasper Maison leather sleeve that is sleek and sophisticated with its vegetable tanned leather build. You also don't need to spend a lot on a case if you don't want to and the Nidoo laptop sleeve will work just fine. Considering the Acer Swift Go 14 is a lightweight laptop, you might want to keep the overall weight of the case minimal to have it remain an easy-to-carry computer.