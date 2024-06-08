When you're looking for a new laptop, AI laptops may be all the rage, but gaming laptops are powerful machines worth considering. You may have already chosen one, such as the new Alienware x16 R2. However, you'll still need a good case to make sure your laptop stays safe and sound. Luckily, we're here to help find you one. Below, we have assembled the ultimate list of Alienware x16 R2 cases.

NIDOO 17 inch Laptop Sleeve Editor's choice This Nidoo sleeve is water-resistant, features foam padding, and comes in a handful of different colorways, too. Plus, most importantly, this case will only run you $20, making it an affordable buy for most, and its sleek design is sure to satisfy just about anyone. $20 at Amazon

Bayelon Laptop Leather Sleeve Premium pick This genuine leather sleeve from Bayelon is made out of authentic, full-grain leather, and it comes in a variety of different colorways, too. If you're looking for a truly premium case for your Alienware machine, this Bayelon case is more than worth consideration. $114 at Amazon

MOSISO Laptop Sleeve Best value If you're trying to keep costs down, this Mosiso sleeve is worth a look thanks to a huge number of different colorways, a convenient pocket, and, most importantly, a pricetag under $20 that keeps it affordable. Plus, you also get a slim, lightweight design. $19 at Amazon

Bellroy Laptop Caddy Best premium alternative This sleek laptop caddy from Bellroy features a generous amount of space for storing your accessories, comes in three different colorways, and sports a premium construction made out of durable materials. If you can afford it at its $79 pricetag, this case is worth a look. $79 at Amazon

DOMISO Shockproof Laptop Sleeve Best protection If you're looking for the best possible protection for your laptop, this Domiso sleeve is shockproof, incredibly tough, and waterproof, too. For the style-minded, it also comes in a variety of colorways. Plus, this case will cost you less than $30, keeping it affordable. $28 at Amazon

OIWAS Messenger Bag for 15.6-inch Laptop Best travel bag $28 $33 Save $5 If you need a solid way to transport your laptop around without being forced to carry something, this Oiwas bag is worth a look. It comes in a variety of colorways, has tons of storage space, and it's waterproof alongside being tear-resistant. $28 at Amazon

Arvok Laptop Sleeve Cheapest option Want to keep costs low? This Arvok case is the cheapest on our list, comes in a variety of different colorways, and it's made out of water-resistant material. Most importantly, this will only cost you $16, making it an extremely affordable buy for everyone. $16 at Amazon

Kizuna Laptop Case Bag Best for storage $24 $25 Save $1 This stylish carrying case from Kizuna features a ton of different pockets and spaces for storing chargers and accessories, while it also has a handle as well as a shoulder strap. It comes in four colors, too, and will only run you $25 or less on sale. $24 at Amazon

Ferkurn Laptop Bag Most stylish This sleek, stylish carrying case from Ferkurn has an attractive, minimalist aesthetic, a shoulder strap and handle, and it will only run you $20. Plus, you get a variety of different colorways to choose from, and this bag is waterproof, too, to keep your computer safe. $20 at Amazon

What to know about Alienware x16 R2 cases

There are lots of options for cases out there, which is good news. However, for most folks, the Nidoo sleeve is a great option that nicely blends quality and value. If you've got some extra cash, the Bayelon leather case is more than worth a look if you want something stylish.

On the other hand, if you're trying to save money, Mosiso's sleeve won't break the bank, and Arvok's sleeve is just about as cheap as a case can possibly be. Just make sure to order one, and be careful with your new Alienware x16 R2 in the meantime. Repairs are always more expensive than a solid case.