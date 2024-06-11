When you want to game on the go, a gaming laptop is the natural choice, but these days, you've also got to consider the top tablets as well as the best handhelds. The ROG Ally is certainly worth consideration, especially the new Ally X model. But that doesn't mean you won't need a solid case.

That's why we've gone ahead and found the best Ally X cases out there.

Asus ROG Ally Travel Case Editor's choice This first-party Ally case courtesy of, you guessed it, Asus is water-repellent, has that classic Asus branding, and is lined with fleece to minimize scratches. Altogether, this is a mighty solid case that comes in at well under $50, too, making it an affordable option. $40 at Best Buy

tomtoc Carrying Case Premium pick This carrying case from tomtoc is great option for just about any handheld. It sports removable pads, a W-shaped design to prevent joysticks from being pressed, and it even has pockets for all your favorite accessories, too. It may be pricey, but it's certainly worth it as a case. $50 at Amazon

Jsaux Carrying Case (Large) for gaming handhelds Best value This large carrying case from Jsaux is perfect for a gaming handheld like the Ally. It has compartments that can hold chargers, accessories, and battery banks, while you've also got room for SD cards alongside a hard shell exterior for protection. Plus, this case comes in at just $26. $26 at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Designed for ASUS Rog Ally Best rugged This rugged case courtesy of Spigen is designed specifically for the ROG Ally, and it not only offers up some serious protection but ample storage for a charger and accessories, too. If you're looking for an all-around, top-notch way to keep your Ally safe, this is it. $37 at Amazon

ivoler Carrying Case for Asus Rog Ally Best for travel If you're looking for a great Ally traveling case, this case from ivoler is more than worth a look. Not only does this case safely secure your Ally, but it's got a convenient compartment for storage, too. Even better is the fact that this case will only run you $20. $20 at Amazon

Voikoli Protective Eva Hard Shell ROG Ally Case Best hard shell For those searching out a hard shell Ally case, this case from Voikoli is worth considering. It offers up some storage for accessories, comes in a variety of colorways, features a protective hard shell design, and it will run you less than $15, keeping it affordable. $14 at Amazon

Qwiizlab Hard EVA Carry Case & Storage for Asus ROG Ally Best storage Need some extra storage space? If so, take a look at this Qwiizlab case. This case has ample storage space for all your accessories as well as manages to securely lock your ROG Ally in place. Plus, it only will cost you around $22, too. $22 at Amazon

Luck&Link Carrying Bag Case, Hard Professional Waterproof Case for ROG Ally Most protection If you're looking for the most protection you can possibly get, well, that's this Luck&Link carrying case. With a custom foam interior and a tough, hard exterior, your ROG Ally isn't moving an inch, even if you manage to drop it down a flight of stairs in this case. $37 at Amazon

DEVASO Carrying Case for ASUS ROG Ally Best carrying case This lightweight, slim carrying case from Devaso is a great way to keep your Ally nice and portable while managing to protect it securely. This bag is perfect for an Ally, and its convenient handle makes traveling around with it a breeze. Plus, it'll only cost you $35. $35 at Amazon

What to know about ROG Ally X cases

At the end of the day, as long as you find a case, that's all you need. However, the ROG Ally travel case is an excellent all around pick that's from an official source, while if you've got a little extra cash to spend, the tomtoc case is a tad more of a premium option worth thinking about.

On the other end of things, the Jsaux Ally case is an extremely affordable pick that's sure not to break the bank, and if you're looking for the most protection possible out of a case, that's definitely going to be the Luck&Link case, which won't even cost an arm and a leg for the pleasure.