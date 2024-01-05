That is why it is a good idea to protect your investment with a laptop case. Whether you want something practical and straightforward that you can take to the office or a design-focused sleeve that shows off your style, these are our top eight picks for the best cases for the Dell XPS 14 (2024) .

The Dell XPS 14 (2024) is quite an exciting laptop, but it is also pretty pricey. This laptop boasts an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor and a seamless glass touchpad. Plus, it comes in a striking package that is available in either Platinum or Graphite. But all that power and good looks also means you will want to safeguard it from drops, bumps, and scratches.

The Society6 Retro 70s Color Palette III Laptop Sleeve has a fun design that features multiple colors in a retro pattern. And its soft material will protect your device from scratches. You can also browse Society6 for other designs of this case to customize the look of your Dell XPS 14 (2024.

For those who prefer to keep their arms and hands-free when carrying a laptop around, there is the Dell Pro Slim Backpack. It has a main compartment divided into sections to hold everything in place and an extra sleeve for accessories. Plus, the side pocket is ideal for carrying a water bottle or umbrella.

The MOSISO Rugged Laptop Shoulder Bag is shockproof, dustproof and waterproof to offer your Dell XPS 14 (2024) plenty of protection. Your laptop will be protected from drops and bumps as well, thanks to the rugged case design. It also comes with a removable and adjustable shoulder strap that makes toting around your device a breeze.

The DOMISO 14-inch laptop sleeve has thick padding and a water-resistant design that protects your Dell XPS 14 (2024). It comes in plenty of color options and includes an accessory bag to stash your charger, mouse, and other items. Plus, the laptop sleeve has an additional pocket for stashing pens and papers.

This official laptop sleeve from Dell works great if you need to tote your laptop around. It fits the Dell XPS 14 (2024) and comes with a handy adjustable shoulder strap. The water-resistant fabric safeguards your device from drips, while the front pocket is ideal for storing a charger and mouse.

If you want something elegant and sleek, this genuine leather laptop case by Kasper Maison is a great choice. It comes in tons of color options and a low-profile back pocket that is ideal for stashing your papers. Inside, there is an additional card pocket for holding business or credit cards.

The Lenovo Basic Laptop Sleeve is a no-nonsense laptop case that offers padded protection for your Dell XPS 14 (2024). Yes, it is from Lenovo, but that doesn't mean much regarding its protective qualities. The zipper is easy to use, and the fleece lining will keep your laptop scratch-free and secure.

With a rigid exterior and a padded interior, the Thule Gauntlet Sleeve offers ideal protection for your Dell XPS 14 (2024). It uses easy-sliding zippers to open and close, meaning you can insert and take out your laptop in a snap. You can also leave the case on while using your laptop if you want.

Dell XPS 14 (2024) laptop cases: The bottom line

Depending on what you do every day, the choice of case for your Dell XPS 14 (2024) will vary. A simple sleeve will likely suffice if you mostly stick to home and office use. But if you travel a lot or commute, then something more rugged is a good choice, ideally with a spot to store accessories such as your headphones. On the other hand, if you want to showcase your taste, then a design-focused pick is a good idea. Whatever you choose, make sure it suits your lifestyle.

For most people, the Thule Gauntlet Sleeve is a great pick. It is durable without being too bulky and unwieldy, plus the zippers are easy to use. If you don't want to spend a lot of cash, the Lenovo Laptop Sleeve is a solid choice. It is slim and lightweight with a minimalist design. And for those who demand something top-of-the-line, the Kasper Maison Premium leather laptop sleeve is a luxurious case with a handy side pocket.

Whether you tote your laptop around town all day or just need something to keep out the dust, check out our picks above.