The Dell XPS 16 (2024) is shaping up to be the most powerful XPS laptop yet, and looks like it will be one of the best laptops to buy in 2024. The laptop comes with up to an RTX 4080 GPU, an 80W Intel Core Ultra CPU, and a beautiful 4K OLED display. Of course, with such great specs as these, the XPS 16 will be a pricey laptop, with a starting price of $1,900.
If you are eager to pick up the new Dell XPS 16 when it launches at some point during Q1 in 2024, you will definitely want to pick up a case to go along with it. The best laptop cases will provide you with additional pockets to keep a charger and other accessories, while also providing you with protection from drops, bumps, and scratches. Whether you want something practical that's aimed at commuters, or something a bit more stylish, these are our top eight picks for the best cases for the Dell XPS 16 (2024).
Lacdo 360 Protective Sleeve for 16-inch MacBook Pro (M3, 2023)Editor's choice
Dell EcoLoop Pro BackpackPremium pick
Bagasin Laptop SleeveBest value
Lenovo Laptop Shoulder Bag T210Best briefcase
Thule Gauntlet SleeveBest rugged style
The Lacdo 360 Protective Sleeve was originally designed for 16-inch MacBook Pro, but it also works great with the Dell XPS 16 (2024). It provides you with all the coverage you would need from drops, dings, and scratches, while also providing you with extra pockets to store your charger.
If you are looking for a premium 2-in-1 case, consider the Dell EcoLoop Pro Backpack. This backpack case is designed to carry your 16-inch Dell XPS laptop, and it's a bit more convenient than a hand carrying case. It uses recycled materials, and features a durable design to protect your laptop.
If you want to pick up a casual case for your laptop that can be found for under $20, check out the Bagasin Laptop Sleeve. This laptop sleeve features multiple pockets for your accessories, and it's designed to fit all 16-inch laptops, so you won't have trouble fitting the XPS 16 (2024) into the sleeve.
The Lenovo Laptop Shoulder Bag T210 is a professionals shoulder bag that provides you with the air of professionalism that a traveling businessperson would want. It fits all 16-inch laptops, so you won't have any trouble fitting the Dell XPS 16 into this bag, and it features multiple hideaway pockets for accessories.
If you go out into the field with your XPS 16 (2024) and want something rugged, we recommend the Thule Gauntlet Sleeve. This rugged case fits 16-inch laptops with ease, and it's rugged exterior provides the laptop with water resistance, shock protection, and scratch protection.
Comfyable Laptop SleeveBest leather
If you are looking for a classy laptop sleeve, we recommend the Comfyable Laptop Sleeve. This faux leather laptop sleeve fits 16-inch laptops, and it features a soft interior that keeps your XPS 16 safe from bumps and dings. The faux leather exterior is also available in four different color options.
Tomtoc 360° Protective SleeveClassic sleeve
The Tomtoc 360 Protective Sleeve is a classic laptop sleeve that will keep your XPS 16 (2024) safe from potential damage and scratches at an affordable price. It comes in multiple color options, and there's a slip pocket on the front, so you can store your charger.
MOSISO Laptop Shoulder BagTravel bag
If you're looking for a simple and affordable travel bag for your Dell XPS 16 (2024), the MOSISO Laptop Shoulder Bag is for you. It can be carried with either the hand strap or with the shoulder strap, and it can be attached easily to a roller suitcase.
Dell XPS 16 (2024) laptop cases: the bottom line
Laptop cases are designed to compliment your own individual needs, and as such, depending on how you plan on using your XPS 16 (2024), will determine which case is the best option for you. If you don't plan on taking it out of the home or office much, a simple laptop sleeve like the TomToc 360 Protective sleeve will suit. But, if you find yourself traveling a lot, you may want to invest in a travel bag or backpack.
Our top pick went to the Lacdo 360 Protective Sleeve. This case features multiple pockets for storing all of your XPS 16 (2024) accessories, as well as two carrying options with a removable strap and hand straps. It's durable without being too bulky and big, and it comes in multiple color options, so you can add a bit of flair to your everyday carry. If you need something a bit more durable, however, we recommend going with either the Dell EcoLoop Backpack, or the Thule Gauntlet Sleeve. Both of these case options provide hardcase protection, protecting your XPS 16 (2024) from bumps, drops, scratches, and shocks.
