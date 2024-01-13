The Dell XPS 16 (2024) is shaping up to be the most powerful XPS laptop yet, and looks like it will be one of the best laptops to buy in 2024. The laptop comes with up to an RTX 4080 GPU, an 80W Intel Core Ultra CPU, and a beautiful 4K OLED display. Of course, with such great specs as these, the XPS 16 will be a pricey laptop, with a starting price of $1,900.

If you are eager to pick up the new Dell XPS 16 when it launches at some point during Q1 in 2024, you will definitely want to pick up a case to go along with it. The best laptop cases will provide you with additional pockets to keep a charger and other accessories, while also providing you with protection from drops, bumps, and scratches. Whether you want something practical that's aimed at commuters, or something a bit more stylish, these are our top eight picks for the best cases for the Dell XPS 16 (2024).