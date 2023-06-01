The Dell XPS 17 (2023) is one of the most powerful laptops Dell offers . You get a system with 13th-generation H-series CPUs, as well as RTX 40-series graphics, making it great for video editing, coding, and just about anything else. But what you'll also want to consider for one of the best laptops ever is a case. Taking such a powerful laptop on the go means you'll need some protection for it. You don't want to risk your laptop getting damaged. I've compiled a list of eight suggestions for you, including traditional sleeves, backpacks, and even hard shell cases.

This is a shell case for the XPS 17. You can snap your XPS into it, and it'll protect the top of the laptop, as well as the bottom casing. Best of all, it comes in multiple bright colors.

This is a folio case for the XPS 17. You can slot your XPS into the bottom of it, and then open the lid like you normally would. It's a great way to not add extra bulk.

This backpack is for those who will be taking the XPS 17 on the road. It has a spot for your laptop, as well as other items. There's even a USB-A port on it for charging your accessories with a power bank.

This bag from Kroser is designed for those on the go with the XPS 17. It packs plenty of zippered pockets and also has a dedicated area for your laptop. It's made of poly fabric, and has expanded capacity should you want to fit clothing inside.

This sleeve from Domiso offers the most protection you can get. It has a hard outer shell, so it's more resistant to drops and bumps. It also comes in four colors.

The CaseBuy 17-Inch Laptop bag does what the name suggests and nothing more. It fits large laptops and has a double zipper. It also has a slot in the front for your documents and accessories, and it comes in four colors.

You're probably already familiar with Kensington, but in case you aren't, this sleeve is one of the more premium ones you can find for your XPS 17. It has a padded strap, so you can wear it on your shoulder, and a pocket in the front for your accessories.

This sleeve from NIDOO is one of the best you'll find if you need the basics. You get a water-resistant exterior to protect from basic spills and drops, and polyester lining on the inside to protect your laptop.

Recapping the best cases for Dell XPS 17 (2023)

That's it! Those were eight of our favorite XPS 17 (2023) cases. If you want a great case, the NIDOO 17-inch Laptop Sleeve should do the trick. It's not too fancy, but it has basic features we love like a water-resistant exterior and fabric interior. We also can't forget our second pick, which is from the premium brand Kensington. It's a classic 17-inch sleeve with a carrying strap for your shoulders. Then, rounding out the top three is the Case Buy 17-inch Laptop Bag. This fits large laptops but also has a double zipper on the front for your accessories.

Other picks to consider on our list are still great. The DOMISO option is a hard sleeve to resist drops. Then, there's the Kroser Laptop Bag for those on the go. Creators traveling, meanwhile, will love how the Lovebook Business Backpack has a USB-A port for charging with a power bank. And finally, there is the Alapmk folio case should you need something less bulky, and the mCover Case, which is a snap-on shell. There's a lot to choose from, and we hope you found a case that's right for your needs.