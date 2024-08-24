If you're looking for a new smartphone, you can go the usual iPhone or Android routes, but a foldable is the exciting choice, especially the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. But foldable phones are expensive, so you'll need to make sure yours is protected with a solid case.

Below, you'll find all the best Pixel 9 Pro Fold cases you can buy right now.

Editor's choice OtterBox Thin Flex Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case This lightweight, thin case from OtterBox won't add any meaningful bulk to your Pixel while making sure it stays safe and sound wherever you go. Plus, you can opt for Black or Red Clay colorways. Most importantly, this isn't nearly the most expensive case around. $60 at Amazon

Premium pick CaseBorne Thinborne Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case If you're in need of a premium case for a premium phone like a Pixel Fold, this Thinborne case from CaseBorne is perfect for you. With some serious aerospace-grade protection, MagSafe charging support, and a sleek black design, this case has it all. $100 at Amazon

Best value FNTCASE Lightweight Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case Need to save some cash on a case? If so, this case from FNTCASE is a lightweight, clear option that, most importantly, will cost you under $20 on sale. Plus, there's a black option if you don't like the clear aesthetic. $13 at Amazon

Best magnetic Hiooloon Magnetic Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case Want a case that's guaranteed to work with wireless charging? Then check out this magnetic case from Hiooloon. You get a kickstand that goes two ways, a slim fit, and, of course, MagSafe compatibility. Plus, this case comes in at under $30. $26 at Amazon

Best protection Poetic Spartan Rugger Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case Looking for top-notch protection? This Poetic Spartan case is for you, then. With a rugged design, hinge protection, and shockproofing alongside a built-in screen protector, this case will keep your Pixel secure. Plus, you get a variety of colorways to choose from, too. $50 at Amazon

Best leather X-level Leather Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case Love a leather aesthetic? If so, this X-level PU leather Pixel case is worth a look. With a sleek, trim design, multiple colors to choose from, and a lightweight construction, this is a well-made case. Most importantly, this case goes for under $20. $19 at Amazon

Built-in stand LSKOZU Stand Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case Plan on using your Pixel as a makeshift TV? This LSKOZU case features a built-in stand perfect for doing just that. You also get a hinge protector, multiple colorways to choose between, and a shockproof design alongside a screen protector, too. $25 at Amazon

Best transparent KUGEW Transparent Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case Prefer a minimalist, transparent case? This Pixel case from KUGEW has that exact aesthetic. MagSafe support, a slim overall fit, and anti-yellowing tech are also included. Get yours for just $20 or even less on sale, too, making this an affordable buy. $20 at Amazon

Best with stylus YQODSZ Stylus Pixel 9 Pro Fold Case A big screen is a perfect fit for a stylus, which is why you should consider this YQODSZ case with a built-in one. You're also getting a sleek design, a few different colors to pick from, and a hinge protector, too. $40 at Amazon

What to know about Pixel 9 Pro Fold cases

Luckily, you've got a lot of different case options. That said, for most folks, OtterBox's Thin Flex case offers some solid protection and even better value, while if you've got some extra cash to spend, CaseBorne's Thinborne case is a truly premium option worth some consideration.

On the other hand, if you want to save money, FNTCASE has a case that's affordable for anybody, and if you're looking for leather cases, cases with stands, or anything a bit more unique, we've got options for you above. Just make sure to get your Pixel into a case.