The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is one of the best Pixel phones available. It's the latest model, released in 2024, and is set to make a splash with a gorgeous 6.8-inch Super Actua display (LTPO). The phone itself is also a stunner, especially in its colorful options. Being a flagship smartphone, you'll need to part with a serious boatload of cash and as such I recommend buying a case to protect the device from accidental damage. Many are available in different shapes, colors, and sizes. Here are some of our favorites.

Looking for a clear case for your Pixel 9 Pro XL? The Fntcase Rugged is an excellent choice for those conscious about using their smartphone out in the wild. It may not be the most padded option around, but it'll do the job if you accidentally drop the Pixel.

This may be the cheapest Pixel 9 Pro XL case in our collection but don't let that fool you into believing the Natbok case isn't up to the job. It's slim, light, and offers good peace of mind against accidental damage.

The Tudia MergeGrip for the Pixel 9 Pro XL offers ample protection with ToughRhino technology against scratches and drops. Camera lenses are also covered with raised lips and edging, and a non-slip texture covers the entire phone.

This Torras 360 Spin case for the Pixel 9 Pro XL may be pricey but it offers all-around protection for the smartphone. The integrated ring kickstand provides ample versatility when setting up the handset for media or gaming. Easily switch between vertical and horizontal content with full protection.

This Justcool Pixel 9 Pro XL case is great if you want minimal fuss but great protection. Specially designed for this handset, you can enjoy two-in-one military-grade tough shielding with a solid inner polycarbonate shell. Other neat features include airbags and even protection for the camera lens.

Looking for a feature-rich phone case for your Pixel 9 Pro XL? Look no further than the Poetic Revolution with its integrated kickstand, rugged design, and shockproof protection to keep your device and all its contents safe during travels.

The Onyx Magnetic Google Pixel 9 Pro XL case from Ringke is a solid value pick with enhanced grip and built-in magnetic ring for MagSafe accessories and chargers. It's slim, lightweight and rocks an anti-fingerprint texture for even the most well-oiled hands.

The Spigen Rugged Armor case for Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL is a great choice for those who wish to protect their smartphone without adding too much weight or bulk to the dimensions. This case offers resilient shock absorption and a striking carbon fiber design.

Our top picks for the best Pixel 9 Pro XL cases

Google's premium Pixel 9 Pro XL is a gorgeous phone in its own right, but there are some excellent cases you can protect it with. Our top recommendation is the Spigen Rugged Armor, which offers ample protection without enlarging the device too much. For those seeking the best value, I'd go for the Onyx Magnetic Google Pixel 9 Pro XL case from Ringke. It has everything, including lanyard hooks, a built-in magnetic ring for MagSafe-compatible chargers and accessories, and even camera protection!

After you've picked up a great case, snag some of the great chargers and cables that work with the Google Pixel 9 series.