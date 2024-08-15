Google's Pixel 9 Pro just launched, and it looks like another great phone for anyone who loves mobile photography. It's also packed full of AI features powered by Google Gemini, and has a very distinct design with a rounded camera bar. It's going to be one of the best Android phones you can get, backed up by seven years of software support and security updates. It's also covered in glass, which means you'll want to put it in a protective case so that it has a chance of surviving long enough to experience all seven years of updates. While there are already loads of cases on the market, the big names haven't dropped their Pixel 9 Pro cases yet, so if you don't see something you like right now, check back, as we'll be updating this collection when new cases drop.

Editor's choice Ringke Magnetic case for Pixel 9 Pro Ringke's Onyx Magnetic case for the Google Pixel 9 Pro isn't just a great protector with an enhanced grip to guard against accidental drops. It also adds MagSafe compatibility to the handset, so you can use a wide range of MagSafe chargers and accessories, making your Pixel even more versatile. $21 at Ringke

Best value Natbok case for Pixel 9 Pro If you want a basic TPU case to guard against scratches and bumps, this Natbok model should meet your needs. The low price doesn't mean skimping on protection either, with air guard corners to disperse shocks and a carbon fiber texture with anti-slip that also guards against fingerprints and smudges. $8 at Amazon

Premium pick Tudia MergeGrip case for Pixel 9 Pro The Tudia MergeGrip for the Pixel 9 Pro XL offers ample protection with ToughRhino technology against scratches and drops. Camera lenses are also covered with raised lips and edging, and a non-slip texture covers the entire phone. $30 at Amazon

Clear pick Spigen Ultra Hybrid case for Pixel 9 Pro Spigen makes some of our favorite phone cases, and the Ultra Hybrid is perfect for clear case enthusiasts. It shows off the stylish lines of the Pixel 9 Pro while keeping it protected with a mix of flexible TPU and harder PC material that will keep your phone looking like new for longer. $16 at Amazon

Best stand Torras 360 Spin case for Pixel 9 Pro $40 $50 Save $10 This Torras 360 Spin case for the Pixel 9 Pro may be pricey but it offers all-around protection for the smartphone. The integrated ring kickstand provides ample versatility when setting up the handset for media or gaming. Easily switch between vertical and horizontal content with full protection. $40 at Amazon

Rugged protection Poetic Revolution Case for Pixel 9 Pro Want a full-protection case for your Pixel 9 Pro that covers every angle? The Poetic Revolution has solid PC material, Eva foam cushioning your phone, and an integrated kickstand. It also comes with two front frames, with and without an inbuilt screen protector, so you can decide the level of protection you want. $25 at Amazon

With belt clip Fntcase Rugged case for Pixel 9 Pro If you like to clip your phone to your belt, look no further than this rugged Fntcase case for your Pixel 9 Pro. With several layers of protection, it'll keep it safe from bumps and falls, and the 360-degree belt clip means you can also use it as a kickstand. $23 at Amazon

With screen protector Justcool case for Pixel 9 Pro $14 $17 Save $3 It's not often that budget-friendly phone cases include added extras, but this slimline Justcool case comes with not one but two tempered glass screen protectors for your Pixel. You also get raised lips around the camera and screen, reinforced corners to guard against drop damage, and grippy texture on the sides for added security when held. $14 at Amazon

With lanyard Rmocr case for Pixel 9 Pro This might be one of the cheapest cases in this collection, but the accessories add a lot of value. You get a tempered glass screen protector, a protective film for the camera bar, and a wrist strap lanyard for drop protection. That's on top of a dual-material case construction that gives you the best of TPU bumpers and PC back panels for military-grade protection. $10 at Amazon

The best case for the Pixel 9 Pro might not be out yet

There are already many great cases for the Pixel 9 Pro, and it's likely that you'll find one in this list that fits your needs and budget. Out of the current crop, our favorite is the Ringke Onyx, which has all-around protection and a grippy feel to limit accidental drops. If you prefer a rugged case, the Poetic Revolution is worth checking out. It has thicker protection and a choice of two front frames, so you can choose whether you want a built-in screen protector or not.

If you want additional features, you can get them from a few of the cases on this list. Tudia's MergeGrip adds a MagSafe-compatible ring of magnets to the case, so you can use any MagSafe accessories with your Pixel 9 Pro. The Torras 360 Spin also has MagSafe compatibility, with a fold-out ring stand for hands-free viewing. It's also entirely possible that the case you want to use with your Pixel 9 Pro isn't out yet. Many of the larger manufacturers are yet to release their cases, and we'll be updating this list as they do.