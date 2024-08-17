The Google Pixel 9 is one of the best Android phones out there, and while it's the cheapest phone out of the new Pixel 9 series it is arguably the better pick in terms of value. It uses the all-new Tensor G4 chip, a stunning 120Hz OLED screen, and plenty of neat AI-related features. Needless to say, it's an excellent phone, and all great phones deserve a case that does it justice. There are countless case options out there that feature different materials, colors, and functionality, but here are the best of the best. Also, just to keep in mind, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro have the same form factor case, so don't let that get in your way of picking a favorite!

Editor's choice Spigen Rugged Armor for Pixel 9 Pro The Spigen Rugger Armor series is always a safe bet, and the Pixel 9 edition is no different. This case doesn't add too much weight or bulk to your phone, but that doesn't stop it from being durable. It has a sleek carbon fiber design, a raised lip that protects the screen, shock absorption, and satisfying tactile buttons. $16 at Amazon

Best premium case Torras 360 Spin Case for Google Pixel 9 $37 $50 Save $13 While the Torras 360 Spin case is pricey, it's a very sleek option that features a handy 360-degree kickstand. It works in both horizontal and vertical positions, and the case itself is quite durable due to its shockproof design. If you watch a lot of videos or play games on your phone, it's a great option. $37 at Amazon

Best value Poetic Guardian Case for Pixel 9/9 Pro The Poetic Guardian case for Google Pixel 9 is the best option in terms of value. You get a textured grip at the sides, air cushions at each corner, and a transparent design at the back. The case also features a built-in screen protector, but it comes with a front frame that also allows you to use your own tempered glass. $23 at Amazon

Best clear case FNTCase for Google Pixel 9 If all you need is a simple clear case for your Google Pixel 9, you can't go wrong with the FNTCase. It's a very basic case, but it features a durable shockproof design, a tactile feel for the buttons, and an anti-yellowing technology. For the price, it's a great case that shows off your Pixel's natural beauty. $10 at Amazon

Best all-around protection Fntcase Rugged case for Pixel 9 Pro This is the case for the people who spend a lot of time outdoors. The rugged FNTCase is a heavy-duty dual layered case that comes with a belt clip. You can hook it onto your backpack or belt while moving around, and the belt clip doubles as a kickstand when you need it. However, it does add a bit of bulk. $23 at Amazon

Best silicone case Google Pixel 9 Official Case While it may not be the most exciting option on this list, this official Silicone case from Google has a very soft and comfortable feel. It features a slim design with great color options, and wraps snuggly around the phone's rear camera bump. It's pricey, but it's the best option if you want a silicone case. $35 at Amazon

Best budget case Natbok case for Pixel 9 Pro While it's the cheapest option on the list, the Natbok case for the Pixel 9 punches well above its price. It's a thin and light case that features a sleek design and plenty of protection for your shiny new phone. You can only get in black, and it works with both the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro. $8 at Amazon

Best MagSafe compatible case JETech Magnetic Case for Google Pixel 9 If you don't want to break the bank on a phone case, the JETech Magnetic Case is a sleek option with its frosted translucent design. It doesn't add any bulk to your Pixel 9 and even features a magnetic ring that adds support for MagSafe accessories. $15 at Amazon

Textured back Caseology Athlex for Google Pixel 9 If you're tired of always dropping your phone, the Caseology Athlex case for the Pixel 9 is a great choice. It features a minimalist design with grooves on the back, and a textured material that lets you grip your phone with confidence. It's affordable, looks fantastic, and features great drop protection. $16 at Amazon

Our top picks for the best Google Pixel 9 Cases

The Google Pixel 9 is a fantastic phone all-around, and there are many great case options that protect and complement its stunning design. Our top recommendation is the Spigen Rugged Armor, as it adds a lot of protection to your phone without all that extra bulk or weight. If you want a bit more functionality, the Torras 360 Spin Case is highly versatile thanks to its magnetic kickstand that also adds MagSafe support. Finally, if you're looking for great value, the Poetic Guardian is great as it features ample protection and a built-in screen protector.

Once you're happy with your new case, make sure you get yourself some more Pixel 9 accessories to complete the experience. Maybe consider getting a good charger, earbuds, or even the new Pixel Watch 3.