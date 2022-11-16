Want to protect your new HP Envy x360? Here are some cases and sleeves that help prevent damage to your new 2-in-1.

One of the best things about the new HP Envy x360 (2022) model is the design. With new rounded corners and a redesigned keyboard, the new 2-in-1 from HP is quite the fancy device. For many, it is almost as fancy as the best HP laptops and the more premium Spectre x360 lineup of products, but without crossing the under $1,000 best laptop starting price.

So, if you just purchased one and don't want your new HP device to end up damaged, check out some of these best cases. We collected nine of the best from brands like HP, Amazon Basics, Tomotoc, and more. Note that we divided up the cases for the 13.3-inch and 15-inch versions of the laptop.

13.3-inch HP Envy x360 (2022) cases

Tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve This protective laptop sleeve is actually one of the most popular on Amazon. It comes in many different colors, and has reinforced corners that will protect your Envy x360 if the sleeve slides around in your bag. See at Amazon

Amazon Basics Laptop Sleeve Amazon Basics 14-inch Laptop Sleeve As the same suggests, this is a very basic laptop sleeve, and it fits the HP Envy x360 just fine. It has a soft fabric material, too, which is lighter in your bag than most other cases. See at Amazon

Lacdo 15.6 inch Protective Laptop Sleeve Lacdo Protective Laptop Sleeve This is one of the fancier-looking cases for the HP Envy x360. It has a carrying handle and a zippered pouch on the outside, which gives you a spot to hold your favorite accessories. See at Amazon

Londo Genuine Leather Sleeve Londo Top Grain Leather Sleeve Don't mind the MacBook branding. This is another stylish sleeve for your HP Envy x360. It's made of leather and has a cool patterned finish. See at amazon

Allinside Laptop Sleeve Allinside Laptop Sleeve If you're looking for something unique, check out this option from Allinside. It mimics leather and looks quite premium when compared to the other fabric sleeves we've mentioned so far. See at Amazon

Nillikin Laptop Sleeve with Stand Nillkin Laptop Sleeve with Stand Planning to work on the go with your HP Envy x360? This is a laptop sleeve that also has a stand on it, so you can boost your Envy x360 up to a comfortable typing angle. See at Amazon

15-inch HP Envy x360 (2022) cases

Megoo Leather Sleeve Case Megoo Leather Sleeve Case Even though this case is suggested for the Surface lineup, it still will fit your HP Envy x360 just fine. We like this one because of the envelope-style design that has a magnetic flap. See at Amazon

HP Envy Urban 15.6 Sleeve, $20 off HP Envy Urban 15.6 Sleeve This is a sleeve directly from HP. It has a waterproof design and a dual-tone look. There are even security features like an RFID-blocking pocket so you can protect your ID cards and credit cards during travel. See at Best Buy

Amazon Basics 15.6 inch Laptop Sleeve Case Amazon Basics 15.6 inch Laptop Sleeve Case This is a sleeve for the larger 15.6-inch version of the HP Envy x360. It 's bigger than the other sleeves on this list, but it's affordable and has a handy carrying handle. See at Amazon

Lacdo 360° Protective Sleeve Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve This is a sleek, non-leather case for your HP Envy x360. It has a carrying handle and a zippered pouch on the outside for your accessories. It comes in seven color options. See at Amazon

Londo Genuine Leather Sleeve Londo Top Grain Leather Sleeve This Londo sleeve is designed for MacBooks, but we think it'll look great for your 15-inch HP Envy x360. It's made of leather and comes in a variety of different patterns. See at amazon

Allinside Laptop Sleeve Allinside Laptop Sleeve This sleeve from Allinside comes in a 15-inch size. Just like the smaller 13-inch version, it mimics leather and looks quite premium and fancy. See at Amazon

Those are the best cases and sleeves for the HP Envy x360. We'd suggest you buy a leather sleeve from Londo or Megoo to match up the premium finish of the HP Envy x360. If your budget is tight, though, there's nothing wrong with an Amazon Basics sleeve or something from TomToc. All of these products are designed to protect your device and can work with some other great laptops if you happen to have extras.