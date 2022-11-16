Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more.

One of the best things about the new HP Envy x360 (2022) model is the design. With new rounded corners and a redesigned keyboard, the new 2-in-1 from HP is quite the fancy device. For many, it is almost as fancy as the best HP laptops and the more premium Spectre x360 lineup of products, but without crossing the under $1,000 best laptop starting price.

So, if you just purchased one and don't want your new HP device to end up damaged, check out some of these best cases. We collected nine of the best from brands like HP, Amazon Basics, Tomotoc, and more. Note that we divided up the cases for the 13.3-inch and 15-inch versions of the laptop.

13.3-inch HP Envy x360 (2022) cases

  • tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve
    Tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve

    This protective laptop sleeve is actually one of the most popular on Amazon. It comes in many different colors, and has reinforced corners that will protect your Envy x360 if the sleeve slides around in your bag.

  • Want simple protection on the cheap? The Amazon Basics sleeve is exactly that. It doesn't have bells and whistles - not even a handle or shoulder strap - but you can choose from a few colors to suit your taste.
    Amazon Basics Laptop Sleeve
    Amazon Basics 14-inch Laptop Sleeve

    As the same suggests, this is a very basic laptop sleeve, and it fits the HP Envy x360 just fine. It has a soft fabric material, too, which is lighter in your bag than most other cases.

  • For a little extra protection, this sleeve has soft cushioning all around it and a shockproof layer to protect your Nitro 5 from drops. Plus, it has a classier look and a handle to make it easier to carry.
    Lacdo 15.6 inch Protective Laptop Sleeve
    Lacdo Protective Laptop Sleeve

    This is one of the fancier-looking cases for the HP Envy x360. It has a carrying handle and a zippered pouch on the outside, which gives you a spot to hold your favorite accessories.

  • The Londo Genuine Leather Sleeve uses high-quality craftsmanship and comes in a few stylish patterns for those who want to stand out. It also comes in a couple of different sizes.
    Londo Genuine Leather Sleeve
    Londo Top Grain Leather Sleeve

    Don't mind the MacBook branding. This is another stylish sleeve for your HP Envy x360. It's made of leather and has a cool patterned finish.

  • A low-profile sleeve for the 15-inch MacBook Pro that offers a synthetic leather finish for a premium look, with a magnetic flap to secure the laptop inside.
    Allinside Laptop Sleeve
    Allinside Laptop Sleeve

    If you're looking for something unique, check out this option from Allinside. It mimics leather and looks quite premium when compared to the other fabric sleeves we've mentioned so far.

  • Would you like a laptop sleeve that doubles as a stand? Nillkin offers just that at a price under $30. With four color options to choose from you should be able to find one that matches your personal style.
    Nillikin Laptop Sleeve with Stand
    Nillkin Laptop Sleeve with Stand

    Planning to work on the go with your HP Envy x360? This is a laptop sleeve that also has a stand on it, so you can boost your Envy x360 up to a comfortable typing angle.

15-inch HP Envy x360 (2022) cases

  • Sometimes all you need a simple sleeve to protect your laptop. The Megoo Leather Sleeve Case has a sleek appearance made out of quality waterproof leather for the exterior and has a soft microfiber finish on the inside. It also features magnets that secure the flap and fine stitching on the edges for a premium look.
    Megoo Leather Sleeve Case
    Megoo Leather Sleeve Case

    Even though this case is suggested for the Surface lineup, it still will fit your HP Envy x360 just fine. We like this one because of the envelope-style design that has a magnetic flap.

  • Protecting your laptop on the go is essential, especially if you travel a lot. This waterproof sleeve has an appealing dual-tone look extra storage, and even an RFID-blocking pocket to protect your sensitive information.
    HP Envy Urban 15.6 Sleeve, $20 off
    HP Envy Urban 15.6 Sleeve

    This is a sleeve directly from HP. It has a waterproof design and a dual-tone look. There are even security features like an RFID-blocking pocket so you can protect your ID cards and credit cards during travel.

  • This is Amazon's best selling laptop sleeve for 15-inch laptops. It's stylish and comes in many different colors and there's even a handle for it so you can carry it around.
    Amazon Basics 15.6 inch Laptop Sleeve Case
    Amazon Basics 15.6 inch Laptop Sleeve Case

    This is a sleeve for the larger 15.6-inch version of the HP Envy x360. It 's bigger than the other sleeves on this list, but it's affordable and has a handy carrying handle.

  • This simple case is available in several colors and includes plenty of pockets for accessories and items.
    Lacdo 360° Protective Sleeve
    Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve

    This is a sleek, non-leather case for your HP Envy x360. It has a carrying handle and a zippered pouch on the outside for your accessories. It comes in seven color options.

Those are the best cases and sleeves for the HP Envy x360. We'd suggest you buy a leather sleeve from Londo or Megoo to match up the premium finish of the HP Envy x360. If your budget is tight, though, there's nothing wrong with an Amazon Basics sleeve or something from TomToc. All of these products are designed to protect your device and can work with some other great laptops if you happen to have extras.

  • Angled view of the HP Envy x360 13 in tent mode with a stylus next to it
    HP Envy x360 13 (2022)

    The 2022 HP Envy x360 is a portability-focused convertible with Intel 9W processors and a large battery, plus a 16:10 display that makes it great for getting work done. it's a great laptop for almost anyone.

  • c08237482
    HP Envy x360 (2022) 15-inch (Intel)

    One of the 2022 versions of the HP Envy x360 comes in a 15.6-inch size with options for Intel P-series and U-series processors. There's also an option to add Nvidia RTX 20-series mobile GPU.

  • c08146096
    HP Envy x360 (2022) 15-inch (AMD)

    This version of the 2022 HP Envy x360 comes with options for an AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU. This 15.6-inch model also comes in a Nightfall Black color.

