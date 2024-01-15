The HP Spectre x360 16 (2024) is the latest 2-in-1 laptop from HP, which gets Intel Core Ultra processors for the first time. That gives it AI abilities for more efficient power usage, which should make this one of the best laptops for working from home , or anywhere else. You can get it with a gorgeous 120Hz OLED display with touchscreen and stylus support, and it gets a strong 9MP webcam to make you look your best in video meetings. This is shaping up to be one of the best 16-inch laptops , and you'll want to keep it in pristine condition with a quality case. Here's our picks for the best cases, sleeves, and bags for the HP Spectre x360 16 (2024).

Any case will help with scratches and occasional drops, but only a hard shell like this Domiso model will do for the best protection. Inside, you get knitted fabric covering a thick foam layer for protection and a Velcro strap to keep your laptop from sliding around. The outer shell has 5mm of EVA plastic and a 1mm PU exterior to handle whatever life throws at you.

This stylish sleeve from V Voova has all the internal foam cushioning and microfiber layer you want from a sleeve, with a spill-resistant outer layer. It also has two large zippered pockets for accessories and chargers, with plenty of space, and a useful handle on the short edge which helps if you use it in a backpack.

Add a big splash of color to your every day carry with this sleeve from Canvaslife. With a variety of jaunty patterns to choose from, you'll be able to find something to fit your sense of style. And the large zippered pocket for your laptop opens wide, so there's no worries about scratches from the zipper when taking it back out.

This stylish slimline shoulder bag from tomtoc has reinforced corners with hard plastic and a layer of shock absorbing material on all edges to protect your convertible laptop from damage. It also has a large accessories pocket with interior pockets to keep all of your tech organized, and cables untangled.

HP's Renew Business laptop bag syncs with the branding on your Spectre x360, and has tons of pockets inside and out with zippers to keep all of your accessories and chargers secure. It's also got a shoulder strap, carrying handle, and a strap to put around the handle of your carryon, if you frequenty travel.

Bellroy's Laptop Caddy is a stylish sleeve for your Spectre with no detail spared. It's got free-form front storage with multiple stretch dividers to stow chargers, pens, and peripherals, and a larger pocket for things like headphones so you can carry all of your work essentials in the same protective sleeve.

Mosiso's sleeves are an affordable alternative to almost any other brand on the market, and they come in a wide range of colors to suit your personal style. They might not have the same thick corner protection of rival brands but they still have soft padding, water-resistant outer material and a secondary zipped pocket for your accessories.

Lacdo's laptop sleeves have ample storage space for your Spectre and accessories, with a secondary zipped pocket that can fit a tablet, and a tertiary zipped pocket for peripherals and chargers. It's also got a contrasting carry handle for when you don't want to carry a larger bag, and shockproofing on the corners and edges.

What you should know about choosing a case for the HP Spectre x360 16 (2024)

The HP Spectre x360 16 comes with a beautiful 120Hz OLED display in a 16:10 aspect ratio. That makes it easier to find a case for, as the previous 13.5-inch model had a 3:2 aspect ratio screen that pretty much nobody else was using. With stylus support, you'll probably want extra pockets on your carrying case for an active pen, and it never hurts if you can carry your charger along for the ride as well.

That's why my top pick to carry the HP Spectre x360 16 around is the Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve, which has plenty of padding, multiple pockets for accessories and chargers, and a handy carrying handle, so you don't even need another bag for short trips. For something classier and eco-friendly, there's the Bellroy Laptop Caddy with plenty of interior space for any accessories you need to get your work done. And for the most protection, look at the Shockproof EVA Protective Case from Domiso, which protects with a hard shell and layers of EVA plastic and shock absorbing foam to ride out any bumps and drops.

Any of these cases will work well with the HP Spectre x360 16 (2024), so pick the one that calls out to your sense of style, and you can't go wrong.