Apple's 11th generation iPad refresh gets the new A16 chipset -- same as the one on the iPhone 16 -- while retaining the same design as last year's iPad. This makes it the most powerful entry-level iPad to date and puts it on the list of the best iPads you can buy. With an aluminum chassis available in multiple colors, a large 10.9-inch display, and a feature-rich UI thanks to iPadOS 18, the 2025 iPad is a strong contender for a solid tablet that students and working professionals can use for both work and entertainment needs. If you've made up your mind on buying one as well, ensure you protect it with a case.

The aluminum frame is easy to dent, and the screen is prone to scratches and cracks if not handled with care. A case can tackle both of these issues by offering top-notch protection. Some cases and covers even add extra utility to the iPad, like a kickstand or a keyboard that can further improve your productivity. Owing to this, we've accumulated some of the best cases for the baseline iPad (A16, 2025) that you can buy. There are multiple options spread across various price ranges and use cases. Pick the one that suits your use case.

Best value ProCase for iPad 11th Generation The baseline iPad is available in a bunch of interesting colors. If you picked up an iPad in your favorite color, it would be a pity to hide it behind a boring black case. That's where the ProCase folio case steps in. It has a transparent back that shows off the color of your iPad, while also having a built-in folio that protects the display and behaves like a stand when watching content. It also has a convenient slot to store the Apple Pencil. $10 at Amazon

Editor's choice ESR folio case for iPad 11th Gen If you're looking for a no-nonsense case that you can get and forget for your iPad, the ESR folio case is a solid option. It offers ample protection on the edges thanks to the TPU layer going all over the perimeter of the case. There's a slot for the Apple Pencil and a folio that can hold the iPad at multiple angles, including in the vertical orientation. It's a great option for digital artists or for those who attend a lot of video calls on their iPad. $23 at Amazon

Promoted pick Supcase UB Pro for iPad A16 11th Gen The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro offers the ultimate protection for your iPad. It's MIL-STD 810G certified and can definitely take a beating. Thanks to the extra thick corners and edges, your iPad can survive pretty much any drop inside the Supcase UB Pro. To add to it, the case also has a built-in screen protector, so you don't have to invest in a separate one. There's also a kickstand in the rear that adds to the functionality. It's the ultimate case if your friends call you butterfingers. $30 at Amazon $30 at SUPCASE

For vertical usage JETech rotating case for iPad 2025 While the ESR folio case can hold the iPad in the vertical orientation, it employs a technique that's not too stable. This case from JETech, on the other hand, has a clever swivel design that inspires confidence even when using the iPad vertically. It's essentially a folio case, but you can rotate the iPad and use it vertically with ample support on the rear. If you watch a lot of short-form content, or you type on your iPad a lot in the vertical orientation, this is the case to get. $19 at Amazon

Premium pick Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for iPad 11th Gen Most folio cases out there aren't rugged, so they may not offer the desired levels of protection for some users. That's where Spigen steps in with the Rugged Armor Pro. Not only is it a rugged case but it also has a folio layer that covers the display when the iPad is not in use. It's made using premium materials. and offers the best of both worlds. $32 at Amazon

Official case Apple Smart Folio for iPad A16 For those who want an official case from Apple, the Smart Folio is a decent option. While it is on the expensive side, the materials used in its construction are excellent. It offers smart functionality like automatically turning on the display when you open the folio and turning it off when you close it. While the build and functionality are good, the case doesn't offer any protection for the edges since it adheres to the iPad using magnets. This puts it out of the equation for those who prioritize protection. $79 at Apple

Best for kids Suplik iPad 11th Gen case for kids If you just bought the iPad 2025 for your kids, you absolutely need to get the Suplik case. It's essentially a heavy-duty case that adds a thick layer of protection all around the iPad. This way, even if your kids drop the iPad accidentally or fling it across the room, your iPad will stay secure. There's also a handle at the top of the case to make it easy for your children to hold the iPad. A screen protector completes the package. $16 at Amazon

Official keyboard case Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad (A16) Looking for the best way to convert your iPad into a mini laptop? The Apple Magic Keyboard is the perfect accessory to do it. The backlit keyboard feels fantastic to type on, the trackpad has convenient gestures, and you can get an additional USB-C port on the side. Apple has also added a row of function keys to the latest iteration of the keyboard. The only factor that may deter people from buying the Magic Keyboard Folio is its price. Especially when you account for the fact that there are more affordable options available. $249 at Apple

Affordable keyboard case ESR keyboard case for iPad (A16, 2025) If you don't want to splurge on Apple's official keyboard folio, ESR has you covered. The ESR keyboard folio resembles the Apple Magic Keyboard both in terms of looks and functionality. It attaches to the case via magnets, has a backlit keyboard, and a trackpad that supports gestures. It doesn't offer an extra USB-C port, nor does it integrate as seamlessly with the iPad as the official keyboard. But, these compromises are acceptable for a third of the cost. $80 at Amazon

Keep your iPad safe while maximizing utility

A folio case is generally the most popular option for an iPad since it can act as a stand when viewing content while protecting the display when the iPad is not in use. If this is the sort of case you're looking for, the ESR folio case and Spigen Rugged Armor Pro are excellent options. The former emphasizes a slim footprint with a lightweight form factor, while the Spigen case adds a good deal of protection.

If you throw around your iPad a lot and want the best protection for it, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is the way to go. Those of you who want to use your iPads as a replacement for a computer may want to opt for Apple's Magic Keyboard or the much more affordable alternative from ESR. The keyboard and trackpad emulate a laptop experience, taking your productivity to the next level.