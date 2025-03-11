If you couldn't tell the new iPad Air range apart from last year's offering just by looking at it, you'd be forgiven. The Apple iPad Air (M3) now has the powerful M3 chip inside, which adds a ton of power to what was already a powerful tablet. The 13-inch and 11-inch display sizes are back, and they're exactly the same dimensions as the 2024 models, so there are a ton of protective cases already on the market ready to protect your investment.
Editor's choice
Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air (M2) case$59 $79 Save $20
If you're picking up the powerful iPad Air M3, look no further than the official Apple Smart Folio case to keep it protected from harm. It covers the front and back of your tablet, and the screen cover turns into a handle for one-handed reading or a kickstand for hands-free viewing. Plus, it's got a bunch of colors in both sizes for a nice pop of style.
Official keyboard
Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro & iPad Air$267 $349 Save $82
The Apple Magic Keyboard is the premium option for turning your iPad into a mini laptop. It has a built-in trackpad that seamlessly works with iPadOS and a USB-C port for pass-through charging. Plus, it attaches to your iPad with magnets, which is always fun to play with, comes in black and white, and will hold the iPad screen at the perfect angle while you work.
Promoted pick
Supcase Unicorn Beetle case for iPad Air M2
Supcase has been protecting our devices for years now, and the ever-dependable Unicorn Beetle will keep every angle of your iPad Air safe from harm. It's got a full-body design with integrated screen protector, fantastic drop protection, an integrated kickstand, and a place to stow the Apple Pencil if you have one.
Slimline folio
Speck Balance Folio iPad Air Case$26 $50 Save $24
If you want a slightly more affordable folio case, this slimline option from Speck fits the bill. It'll hold your iPad up for work or hands-free viewing, covers every angle with soft microfiber on the inside, and will hold your Apple Pencil securely on the charging section. It also turns into a stand for typing on, and has a magnetic cover for the camera to keep it safe.
Stylish sleeve
Native Union Stow iPad Air M2 sleeve
If all you want out of protection for your iPad Air is a great sleeve to put it in when you're not holding it, this stylish sleeve from Native Union is an awesome alternative to slimline cases. It'll keep your tablet safe while riding around in your bag, and has a magnetic closure to keep it inside.
Great kickstand
ESR Shift Magnetic case for iPad Air M2$41 $46 Save $5
Want a multipurpose kickstand case for your tablet that lets you decide which orientation or height you want to work at? ESR has you completely covered with the Shift Magnetic case, which has a rotating, removable magnetic cover so you can use your tablet in landscape and portrait orientations at a variety of heights and angles.
Keyboard alternative
Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Air (2024)
Logitech's Combo Touch is a worthy alternative to the first-party Magic Keyboard. Its great typing feel and integrated touchpad rival the utility of Apple's keyboard. It's not quite as snazzy as it uses a kickstand instead of a floating design, but you can detach the keyboard if you want to find the best ergonomics for your working position.
Clear pick
Otterbox Symmetry Folio case for iPad Air (M2)
Otterbox often makes rugged, thick cases for tablets, but the Symmetry Folio is slimline, clear on the back, and able to prop your tablet up at a variety of angles for hands-free use. The thick flap will hold an Apple Pencil safely in the charging position, and it has magnets in the cover for triggering the wake/sleep function on your iPad Air.
Tough and trusted
Spigen Rugged Armor Pro case for iPad Air (2022)$30 $50 Save $20
Spigen is one of our favorite case manufacturers, and the Rugged Armor Pro is a fantastic folio-style case with an extra few layers of protection to protect the beauty and grace of the iPad inside. Plus, you get raised edges to protect the bezels and camera, air cushion tech to soften the blow if it lands on a corner, and magnets in the cover for sleep and wake compatility.
The best case for your iPad Air (M3, 2025) depends on what you use it for
This year, finding a case for your iPad Air powered by the M3 chip is easy, whether you choose the 11-inch or 13-inch display. That's because it has the exact same dimensions and exterior as last year's iPad Air options, so there are tons of great cases to pick from. If you want to make sure your case is completely compatible, opt for one of Apple's first-party cases, like the Smart Folio, or the Magic Keyboard if you want to make your iPad into a laptop replacement.
If you want to be a little more frugal, the Logitech Combo Touch will give you a similar typing experience, even if it doesn't quite have the grandeur of the floating stand on Apple's keyboard. Or you could opt for something more rugged, with the Supcase UB covering every angle, including an inbuilt screen protector, or ESR's magnetic folio will spin the screen to the orientation you prefer to use it in. And to jot down notes or sketches, pick up one of the best iPad Air stylus pens to complete your ensemble.