If you couldn't tell the new iPad Air range apart from last year's offering just by looking at it, you'd be forgiven. The Apple iPad Air (M3) now has the powerful M3 chip inside, which adds a ton of power to what was already a powerful tablet. The 13-inch and 11-inch display sizes are back, and they're exactly the same dimensions as the 2024 models, so there are a ton of protective cases already on the market ready to protect your investment.

The best case for your iPad Air (M3, 2025) depends on what you use it for

This year, finding a case for your iPad Air powered by the M3 chip is easy, whether you choose the 11-inch or 13-inch display. That's because it has the exact same dimensions and exterior as last year's iPad Air options, so there are tons of great cases to pick from. If you want to make sure your case is completely compatible, opt for one of Apple's first-party cases, like the Smart Folio, or the Magic Keyboard if you want to make your iPad into a laptop replacement.

If you want to be a little more frugal, the Logitech Combo Touch will give you a similar typing experience, even if it doesn't quite have the grandeur of the floating stand on Apple's keyboard. Or you could opt for something more rugged, with the Supcase UB covering every angle, including an inbuilt screen protector, or ESR's magnetic folio will spin the screen to the orientation you prefer to use it in. And to jot down notes or sketches, pick up one of the best iPad Air stylus pens to complete your ensemble.