The successor to the iPhone SE is here, and it's not quite what anyone expected. The iPhone 16e is powered by the same A18 chip that powers the iPhone 16, which means it's powerful enough to run Apple Intelligence features and do quick image edits when out and about.

You also get the handy Action button, although Apple stopped short of including the Camera Control button. That's okay because it means it's easier to find a case to cover the exposed sides of this not-quite-budget smartphone, keeping those sides pristine.

Editor's choice Smartish Gripmunk case for iPhone 16e Smartish's Gripmunk case is full of style, with grippy sides for your fingers and a smooth back for easy pocket appeal. It's MagSafe compatible, comes in ten fun color options, and has an optional MagSafe wallet or lanyard if those things appeal to you. Plus, you get airpocket corners to protect the most damage-prone parts of your phone. $25 at Amazon

Best value Spidercase case for iPhone 16e This cheap and cheerful Spidercase case provides all-around protection. The slimline clear case comes with two tempered glass screen protectors at no additional cost. That's pretty great value, and when you consider you get a choice of ten different colors, MagSafe compatibility, and a nano oleophobic coating to keep it fingerprint-free, it's almost a steal. $10 at Amazon

Sponsored pick i-Blason Armorbox case for iPhone 16e In partnership with Supcase We've always liked i-Blason's over-engineered approach to protection, and this case for the iPhone 16e is no exception. You get an inbuilt screen protector and a flip-out zinc alloy camera cover that doubles as a kickstand for no-hands video calling. You also get ultra-strong magnets on the MagSafe ring, and wireless charging compatibility. $30 at Amazon $25 at i-Blason

Official pick Apple Silicone case for iPhone 16e With this being the official silicone case, you know that every edge, cutout, button, and port is going to be perfectly available when you need it. Plus, you can get it in four cute colors (and one not-so-cute one), and it's made from 55-percent recycled silicone material, so you can feel eco-conscious about your choice. $40 at Amazon $39 at Apple

Rugged protection ESR Rugged case for iPhone 16e We've always liked ESR for its military-grade protection. This rugged case has a three-layer structure with a Poron lining for shock absorption, a TPE soft shell to smooth bumps and drops, and a PC hard shell to keep the worst offenders from even getting to the phone. Plus you get strong magnets for MagSafe accessories that won't fall off, and precise speaker and port cutouts. $20 at Amazon $25 at ESR

Clear pick Spigen Ultra Hybrid case for iPhone 16e Spigen's Ultra Hybrid cases are clear, stylish, and protective, but they're also non-yellowing so they stay gorgeous for ages. They also come in a range of tints, if you prefer something other than clear, and it's got air cushions on the corners to protect from direct drops. You can also accessorize your other Apple items with the same trusted protection and style. $12 at Amazon $40 at Spigen

Stylish pick Torras Guardian case for iPhone 16e $20 $26 Save $6 This slimline case from Torras isn't just pocket-space-saving; it's also got a secret weapon of style. The side buttons are swappable, and it comes in three color options so you can find the accent color you want. Add that to screen and camera bezels for additional protection, and a hybrid construction with harder back panel and rubberized sides, and you've got protection to back up that style. $20 at Amazon

Ultra thin Ringke Onyx case for iPhone 16e Hate having oily fingerprints on your phone or case? Yeah, so do we, which is why we stan the Ringke Onyx range because the anti-fingerprint technology on the outside is fantastic at hiding those smudges. Plus, it comes in multiple colors, feels great to hold, and has a non-slip pattern that makes it easier to grip. $20 at Amazon

With kickstand Temdan case for iPhone 16e $13 $18 Save $5 This MagSafe-compatible case from Temdan has a hidden kickstand along the back edge that can be adjusted from zero to sixty degrees to find your perfect viewing angle for video calls or content watching. It's also has a multi-layer construction for drop protection, non-grip sides, and anti-fingerprint tech that cleans up with a quick swish of any cloth. $13 at Amazon

The best iPhone 16e case might not even be out yet

The iPhone 16e was only recently announced, which means not all of the major case manufacturers have released their case options yet. That said, you can still get plenty of awesome cases to protect your smartphone from day one. The official iPhone 16e silicone case from Apple is always a good bet, although it is more expensive than any other comparable third-party case.

Another great option for style and protection is the Smartish Gripmunk case, which adds a jaunty pop of color to your daily carry. And where would we be without mentioning Spigen, which is ranked as our best-case brand overall, and Onyx, which is a great performer for protection and grip? For ultimate protection, you can't go wrong with either the i-Blason Armorbox or the ESR Rugged options, and you'll know your phone will survive a fall or three. So, which iPhone 16e case will you choose?