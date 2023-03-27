Lenovo's best ThinkPads are devices that go through military-grade testing. Compared to some of the other best business laptops, this helps make them quite durable and ensures that a new device like the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 won't get damaged if you happen to drop it. One thing, though, that'll get you some extra protection is a case for that ThinkPad.
While there aren't many special-made cases for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4, there are some sleeves and bags that you might want to consider if you're constantly traveling with your ThinkPad.
These cases and sleeves have padded corners, optional shoulder straps, and even extra pockets for documents and accessories, ensuring your ThinkPad is guarded against the elements.
We collected eight of the best ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 cases right here. Keep in mind that the ThinkPad T14 is a 13-inch laptop, and the dimensions come in at 12.51 x 8.93 x 0.70 inches. This means that any standard 13-inch laptop case should fit it just fine. For a little extra wiggle room, you might even want to consider a 14-inch case, too, but 13 inches is the way to go. You can select the right size for your laptop by clicking the appropriate size in the Amazon listing.
Lenovo ThinkPad 14-inch SleeveEditor's Choice
Tomtoc 360° Protective SleevePremium Pick
Allinside Laptop SleeveBest Value
Finpac Hard SleeveBest hard case
Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop SleeveSleeve in multiple colors
Tangbolibo Laptop SleeveBest with shoulder strap
Kinmac 360° Protective Waterproof Laptop CaseMost stylish case
The official case
This is the official case for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4. This basic padded case comes with the ThinkPad branding and has padded corners and a padded handle which makes it easy to carry in your hands.
With reinforced corners
While priced a bit high at $22, this sleeve offers some extra protection and even a front zipped pocket for your accessories and documents. The sleeve has reinforced corners and has a cushioned system.
Sleek sleeve
This sleeve from Allinside is one of the slimmest you can find for the ThinkPad P14. Instead of fabric, this sleeve is made of a faux leather material which gives it a bit of a fancier look. It also has a magnetic flap that makes it look like an envelope.
Protect your laptop in a shell
The Finpac Hard Sleeve does what the name suggests. The sleeve offers hard protection for your laptop with a super durable outer shell. If something happens to bump your ThinkPad when in a bag or while you travel, this shell will ensure your device doesn't get damaged.
Express your personality
This is a more simple-looking sleeve from Lacdo that comes in several colors. It has a pocket on the front for accessories, but also has a nice carrying handle. It is a great case if you plan to carry your laptop around in your hands.
For carrying around your shoulders
The Tangbolibo Laptop Sleeve is one that's designed to carry around your shoulders. This sleeve not only offers 360-degree protection and padded corners and shock resistance, but it also has a shoulder strap. Plus, there's a large zippered pocket in the front that can fit another tablet, and even several phones.
With multiple patterns
While this Kinmac case offers standard protection, it also comes in multiple different printed colored patterns. This means it's the case to purchase if you want to express your personality while carrying your laptop around.
For commuters
This isn't really a case and is rather a backpack. But with this backpack, you can securely slide your ThinkPad into its own compartment and also other things like notebooks, jackets, and accessories. There's even a compartment on the side for water bottles. It's great for commuters.
A general look back at the best cases for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4
Looking at all these options, there's no doubt the best case for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is Lenovo's own ThinkPad 14-inch Sleeve. It is the official sleeve and it has a ThinkPad Logo, a carrying handle, and a sleek front pocket for your favorite documents and accessories. But if that isn't quite for your tastes then don't worry.
There's also the Tomtoc 360 Protective Sleeve which has reinforced corners and more cushions for added protection. There's also a sleeker and cheaper sleeve, the Allinside Laptop Sleeve which looks like leather but is slimmer and even has an envelope-like flap. Our other picks are great too, especially the Finpac Hard Sleeve, which has a hard outer shell to protect your laptop against harsh bumps. Then there are traditional backpacks like the HP Commuter backpack and even a shoulder bag like the Tangbolibo Laptop Sleeve. Whatever your needs are, we hope you found the case for your ThinkPad.