Lenovo's best ThinkPads are devices that go through military-grade testing. Compared to some of the other best business laptops, this helps make them quite durable and ensures that a new device like the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 won't get damaged if you happen to drop it. One thing, though, that'll get you some extra protection is a case for that ThinkPad.

While there aren't many special-made cases for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4, there are some sleeves and bags that you might want to consider if you're constantly traveling with your ThinkPad.

These cases and sleeves have padded corners, optional shoulder straps, and even extra pockets for documents and accessories, ensuring your ThinkPad is guarded against the elements.

We collected eight of the best ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 cases right here. Keep in mind that the ThinkPad T14 is a 13-inch laptop, and the dimensions come in at 12.51 x 8.93 x 0.70 inches. This means that any standard 13-inch laptop case should fit it just fine. For a little extra wiggle room, you might even want to consider a 14-inch case, too, but 13 inches is the way to go. You can select the right size for your laptop by clicking the appropriate size in the Amazon listing.