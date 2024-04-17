When you're on the hunt for a fantastic new laptop, Lenovo's ThinkPad line is always worth considering, especially their latest and greatest ThinkPad T14 Gen 5. But once you pick up your new machine, you'll want to be sure to keep it safe and secure with a solid case.

Luckily, we're here to help. Below, you'll find all the best cases for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 5.

Lenovo ThinkPad Sleeve Editor's choice $16 $28 Save $12 This official laptop sleeve from Lenovo is a natural fit for a ThinkPad, especially if you're looking for a no-nonsense design and aren't interested in adding a ton of bulk to carry around. While slim, though, this case can easily protect from shocks and drops. $16 at Lenovo

Smatree Hard Laptop Sleeve Premium pick If you're in need of some serious protection, this hard-shell laptop sleeve from Smatree is worth a look. Thanks to its rugged design, you'll never have to worry about drops or bumps, and its soft interior protects against scratches and scuffs, too. $40 at Amazon

Nidoo 14 Inch Laptop Sleeve Best value This laptop sleeve from Nidoo not only sports a slim, lightweight design for maximum portability but it features a variety of bright and personable colorways to choose from. What's more is that this case retails for less than $15, so you won't have to break the bank. $14 at Amazon

Tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve $24 $30 Save $6 This sleeve has a cushioning system and reinforced corners and comes in multiple colors. It'll keep your notebook safe and dodge potential damage and scratches for a good price. $24 at Amazon

Lenovo Laptop Backpack B210 $17 $22 Save $5 $17 at Amazon $22 at Lenovo

Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve Best carrying case This stylish case courtesy of Lacdo features a variety of different designs, protection from spills, scratches, and drops, an outer pocket for some storage space, and a handle for easy transportation. Plus, you can get this case for just $20. $20 at Amazon

Kinmac 360° Laptop Case Bag Sleeve Best designs This protective sleeve from Kinmac has its own handle, a water-resistant design, a plush, soft interior, and it comes in a huge variety of interesting designs. If you're looking for a case with more style than a solid color can offer you, this is an excellent choice. $22 at Amazon

Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag Best shoulder bag This carrying case from Tomtoc features tons of cushioning and reinforced corners for maximum protection. You also get a handle plus a shoulder strap for the most comfortable transportation possible. $40 at Amazon

Allinside Laptop Sleeve Best PU leather case This low-profile, stylish sleeve from Allinside is a novel way to keep your ThinkPad protected thanks to its pouch-style design. Plus, with a PU leather material, this case gives off a premium look and feel, too, while you'll also get to choose from a variety of colorways. $16 at Amazon

What to know about ThinkPad T14 cases

Luckily, finding a good laptop case isn't too hard because there are many different options out there. In general, we recommend Lenovo's official ThinkPad sleeve thanks to its nice blend of style, performance, and value. However, Smatree's hard-shell case is a great option for those looking for maximum protection, while Kinmac's case is great if you want to make a fashion statement.

Just make sure to securely fit your laptop into your case of choice, and don't forget to bring a charger if you plan on being away for long.