The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s is the thinnest laptop in the T-series ThinkPad lineup, measuring only 0.67 inches thick. ThinkPads are known for their ruggedness, and while the ThinkPad T14S is no exception, you should still get a protective case for yours. The Thinkpad T14s Gen 5 was designed to be on the move, and a premium laptop like this deserves to be cared for. We've rounded them all up right here, so you can take your laptop anywhere without worry.

Lenovo ThinkPad Sleeve Editor's choice $16 $28 Save $12 Lenovo's ThinkPad Sleeve is the perfect everyday case for the ThinkPad T14s. It's sized perfectly for 14-inch ThinkPads and protects your laptop with edge-to-edge padding. It also features a convenient carrying handle and a large exterior slip pocket large enough to hold other items, such as a charger or slim mouse. $28 at Amazon $16 at Lenovo

Lenovo Basic Laptop Sleeve Best value $12 $14 Save $2 Do you just need something cheap and simple to slip your laptop into before you throw it into your shoulder bag or backpack? This no-frills laptop sleeve from Lenovo does the trick. It doesn't have a handle or any additional pockets, but its zippered compartment protects your ThinkPad from bumps and scratches—and it's super cheap. $12 at Amazon $12 at Lenovo

Startech 15.6-inch Laptop Backpack Premium pick $125 $142 Save $17 If you have a lot to carry, you probably need more than a laptop sleeve or slim shoulder bag. The StarTech laptop backpack is our go-to pick for lugging around your laptop, other tech devices, and almost everything else. A padded laptop sleeve cradles your ThinkPad, while a roomy interior and multiple pockets make it easy to organize the rest. There's even a removable accessory case for those small items that can get lost easily. $125 at Amazon $134 at Startech

MOFT Laptop Carry Sleeve Built-in stand If not for its higher price point, the Moft Laptop Carry Sleeve would be a contender for our top pick. It still belongs on this list though, because it's such a good design. A good protective case for your ThinkPad in its own right, the Moft sleeve also doubles as a handy laptop stand that props up your computer at a more comfortable viewing angle. Plus, it looks great. $60 at Amazon (14 inches)

Tomtoc 14-inch laptop case Sleek shoulder bag The TomToc 360 laptop bag is one of our all-time favorite cases, especially for those who want something in between a full-sized shoulder bag and a slim laptop sleeve. This case stays slim while offering excellent 360-degree protection for your ThinkPad, two large exterior pockets for other items, and a convenient (and removable) shoulder strap. $40 at Amazon

Lenovo Laptop Backpack B210 Simple backpack $17 $22 Save $5 The StarTech laptop backpack is great but expensive (hence why it's our premium pick). If you want a roomy backpack on a budget, Lenovo's B210 laptop backpack is an excellent alternative that's easy on the wallet. It's also easy to look at, with its minimalist design and brushed gray fabric exterior. The dedicated laptop sleeve guards your ThinkPad and leaves plenty of room for chargers, accessories, mobile devices, books, and more. $17 at Amazon $19 at Lenovo

Kinmac 360° Laptop Case Bag Sleeve Great colors and patterns Who said a laptop case has to be boring? If you're tired of black and gray, the Kinmac 360 laptop sleeve is for you. It offers adequate multi-layered protection for your ThinkPad and even has an exterior pocket for storing odds and ends. It's available in a nice range of great colors and patterns, adding a little style to your getup. $22 at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Laptop Sleeve Hardshell case Most laptop cases and sleeves feature soft, flexible padding, which is enough to protect your laptop from the rigors of everyday use. However, if you're rough on your tech or take your computer into harsher environments, you want a proper hardshell case like the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro. This case pairs layers of soft interior padding with a hard PC shell, guarding your ThinkPad against just about anything. There's also an AirTag holder on the inside. $44 at Amazon

Crazy Horse Leather Laptop Case Leather style When it comes to style, nothing beats old-school leather. The Crazy Horse laptop sleeve is crafted from genuine vegetable-tanned Italian leather, which should last for years and only look better with age. The inside is lined with a soft felt that protects your laptop without marking up its finish, and a handy magnetic flap keeps everything secure. $139 at Amazon

At just 0.67 inches thick, the T14s Gen 5 is the thinnest T-series ThinkPad. Its 14-inch display is also a standard size, so you've got many options when choosing a good case. Because it's so slim, many of the best MacBook Pro cases will even work with the ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 (just make sure to choose one for the 14-inch MacBook model).

When narrowing down our choices for the best cases for the ThinkPad T14s Gen 5, we looked for ones that offer solid protection, suit the ThinkPad's slimness, and are a good value. The official Lenovo ThinkPad Sleeve ticks all these boxes for a great price, with the bonus of being an official product. It's a practical sleeve that does exactly what it should: protect your ThinkPad without adding bulk.

If you want something cheap and simple, Lenovo also has you covered with its Basic Laptop Sleeve. It lacks pockets or a handle, but it's an excellent pick if you generally toss your laptop into a bag, it will protect your laptop's surface from getting roughed up. If you're willing to spend a bit more and typically have a lot to carry, our premium pick, the StarTech Laptop Backpack, is a great everyday bag with tons of room for everything you may need to bring along.