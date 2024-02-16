However, when you do plan to travel with it, it's important to have the right protection. Cases and sleeves not only help protect your precious cargo, but also carry other accessories with it so all your gear is easily accessible in one place. We've narrowed down some of the best cases of the Yoga Pro 9i (2024), so you can make the right choice.

The new Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) packs a lot of power for a 16-inch laptop, and if configured correctly, it could just be one of the best video editing laptops of the year. The brute power comes from the latest Intel Core Ultra H-series processors, and Nvidia's RTX-series graphics cards. Lenovo has also given it two stunning colors. It is heavy and not the slimmest laptop, which is why we feel most users would simply have it plugged in to a dock and external monitors on their work desk.

If you need to travel heavy, the Targus Drifter Essentials backpack is a great case to have. Apart from easily accommodating the Yoga Pro 9i and its accessories, it has a ton of space for all your other gear and other essentials. It has two water bottle pockets, and compartments for your wallet, notebooks, etc. It has a rugged carry handle, and a breathable mesh back.

Messenger bags are excellent utilitarian products, and this one from Oiwas can perfectly hold all your essentials and the Yoga Pro 9i with ease. You can pick from a multitude of colors, and it's made from a tear-resistant and waterproof fabric. The base of the bag has foam pads in the corners to absorb shock, and you can easily fit things like a tablet, notebooks, sunglasses, and even a water bottle.

If you need a slim case for the Yoga Pro 9i, the Portal from Solo New York is a superb option. This soft case has a discrete camo lining, and an air-mesh design for better ventilation. It has full padding, so it protects your laptop from all sides. The sleek profile lets you easily slip it into a backpack, without occupying too much extra space. It's also backed by a five-year warranty.

If you need a laptop case that can survive the most brutal falls, look no further than the Spigen Rugged Armor. A trusted name in protective accessories for gadgets, the case has multilayer protection and an anti-scratch nylon lining on the inside. It even has an Airtag holder built-in, so you can track your laptop if it's misplaced. The laptop is also held in place with elastic bands, so it doesn't jiggle about.

This is a great option for women who prefer having all their gear in one bag. This PU-leather tote bag from Lovevook comes in a variety of colors, and features a dedicated laptop compartment. The reinforced stitching can handle even heavy laptops like the Yoga Pro 9i, and the metal feet protects the bag from damage. It looks stylish and elegant, while protecting your laptop.

This stylish leather sleeve from Bayelon is made from premium full-grain leather, and it comes in three finishes. It is slim and lightweight, and features separate compartments for a laptop and accessories. The sleeve has a collapsible handle near the bottom edge, so you can slip your hand through it for better grip when carrying the laptop.

The Urban series fom Lenovo is a great value pick if you don't want to spend a lot. It's roomy enough for the Yoga, and features a soft, fleece lining on the inside. It even has a handle on one end, so it's easy to carry. The outer polyester material is water-resistant, and the bumpers on all the corners help protect the laptop from drops.

The Tomtoc Defender A22 is our best overall pick for the Yoga Pro 9i. This briefcase-style sleeve is slim, offers good protection, and looks smart with the mesh gray color and contrasting handle. The inner fleece lining won't leave any scratches, and the Velcro belt secures the laptop in place. The outer pocket lets you store your charger and other small accessories.

Summing up the best cases for the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024)

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (2024) is a powerful multimedia laptop, packed with very good specs and a sleek design. The high-resolution Mini LED display is easily the highlight here, and the HDR capabilities make it an excellent tool for creators and editors with HDR workflows. Apart from getting the best docking station for the Yoga Pro 9i, it's equally important to have a good case for protection against accidental drops and impact when you take it with you.

Of all the cases on our list, our highly recommended one is the Tomtoc Defender A22 case. It has a simple and elegant design, and offers very good impact protection. Our second favorite pick is the Lovevook tote bag.

It's classy, comes in over 30 colors, and is spacious enough for the Yoga and all your essentials. For women who don't want to bother with carrying two separate bags on their commute, this is an excellent choice. Finally, not everyone needs an expensive carry case for their laptops, especially if you tend to travel with it only occasionally. For such use cases, the Urban laptop sleeve from Lenovo is a great option. It's inexpensive, slim, and can accommodate basic accessories for your laptop.