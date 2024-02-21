Lenovo is looking to the future with the newest lineup of laptops it has laid out for the year. Lenovo has some of the best laptops on the market and the 2024 iterations are upping the ante. Most of them feature Intel Core Ultra CPUs, providing a boost for tackling everyday tasks and so much more. One of the new laptops that uses Intel Core Ultra processors is the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i.
This is a new version of two lines of Lenovo laptops, the Slim and the Yoga, but with differences that include a better GPU, CPU, and a new OLED panel. It's also incredibly thin at 0.59 inches thick. If you are thinking about getting this new laptop, which comes out in April, you should think about a case for it. Here are our picks for the best cases for the new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2024).
-
Source: Lenovo
Lenovo Urban Laptop SleeveEditor's choice
-
Source: Kronemar
Kronemar Premium Full-Grain Leather Laptop Sleeve CasePremium pick
-
Source: Lenovo
Lenovo Yoga 14-inch SleeveBest value
-
Source: Tomtoc
Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder BagEasy to carry
-
Source: DOMISO
DOMISO 14-inch laptop sleeveStore accessories
-
Lenovo Urban Laptop SleeveEditor's choice$17 $20 Save $3
Your Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i will fit perfectly in this slim and minimalistic sleeve, which matches its simple design. It has reinforced rubber corners and an extendable handle that allows you to carry it around with ease. There's an added pocket for storage.
-
Kronemar Premium Full-Grain Leather Laptop Sleeve CasePremium pick
If you want luxury, the Kronemar leather case should be at the top of your list. This has high-quality premium leather that will last you a long time. The microfiber lining adds protection to your laptop, and it fits a 14-inch laptop perfectly.
-
Lenovo Yoga 14-inch SleeveBest value$13 $30 Save $17
Your Yoga Slim 7i will be protected, thanks to the magnetic closure. It uses leather and wool for reinforcement and it is spill-resistant. The sleek design also offers a pocket for storage. You won't break the bank for this smart investment.
-
Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder BagEasy to carry
The Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder Bag has resilient edges, padded corners, and dual-density foam padding. The sleek design meets Military Standard Drop Test criteria. You can carry it with the handle or with a detachable shoulder strap for your preference. There are also pockets for storage.
-
DOMISO 14-inch laptop sleeveStore accessories
For those who have a lot of accessories they carry around with their laptop, this from DOMISO is a smart investment. It has a separate pouch for storage and the sleeve has a durable exterior that's waterproof. The interior padding is thick, adding to its protection.
-
Case-Mate Rugged Laptop SleeveWork in the case$48 $60 Save $12
The Case-Mate sleeve works for laptops that are 14 inches and has multiple straps for protection. There are adjustable corner straps that allow you to strap your laptop in and then use your laptop while it's in the case. It is shockproof and travel-friendly with added storage. It's great to use for work while you're out of the office.
-
Fintie Sleeve CaseFits in your bag
This is specifically designed for laptops the size of the Yoga Slim 7i. The PU leather surface and magnetic closure add protection for your laptop. It also has a rubber band design to keep your laptop in place. This will look like a book cover, seamlessly covering your laptop. It is also precise, so it will fit in your bag easily.
-
Nidoo laptop sleeveFor on-the-go use
This won't set you back much but provides excellent protection. It's offered in five different colors and is water-resistant. There is additional storage and it's lightweight, giving you an easy time while carrying it around.
Which case is best for you?
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2024) is a new exciting laptop for creators and those who are looking for a laptop for casual use. Our favorite pick for a case is the Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve. Not only is it an official accessory from the manufacturer, but it will protect your 14-inch laptop and has room for your accessories. The extendable handle makes it simple to carry wherever you need to go with it. If you're in the mood for a fancier case, the Kronemar sleeve is a sharp option that has timeless leather that is sure to impress. You can also find a solid budget-friendly option from Lenovo with the Yoga 14-inch Sleeve. There are a ton of options out there, and you're sure to find one that fits your needs.