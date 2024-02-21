Lenovo is looking to the future with the newest lineup of laptops it has laid out for the year. Lenovo has some of the best laptops on the market and the 2024 iterations are upping the ante. Most of them feature Intel Core Ultra CPUs, providing a boost for tackling everyday tasks and so much more. One of the new laptops that uses Intel Core Ultra processors is the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i.

This is a new version of two lines of Lenovo laptops, the Slim and the Yoga, but with differences that include a better GPU, CPU, and a new OLED panel. It's also incredibly thin at 0.59 inches thick. If you are thinking about getting this new laptop, which comes out in April, you should think about a case for it. Here are our picks for the best cases for the new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2024).