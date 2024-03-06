Apple revamped the 13-inch Air in 2022 with a more MacBook Pro-like body before releasing the excellent 15-inch MacBook Air the following year. With the new 2024 release remaining much the same on the outside, you've got quite a few cases to choose from, no matter which size you choose. To save you the trouble of scouring the web to find the best cases for the MacBook Air M3, we've already done the work to round up the best picks right here.

Apple just announced a new MacBook Air for 2024 , adding the M3 silicon chips to the lineup of lightweight, fanless laptops. Although the 2024 MacBook Air sports more powerful hardware under the hood, not much has changed in the overall design. The new MacBook Air M3 isn't cheap, and given how light and portable these laptops are, you should invest in one of the best cases that will allow you to take your MacBook with you easily and safely.

The Crazy Horse sleeve is one of the best cases for the new MacBook Air to add a splash of style to your getup. It's handcrafted in Europe from Italian leather and has a soft wool felt lining that hugs your laptop and protects it from bumps, drops, and scratches. The convenient magnetic flap closure also prevents you from fiddling with snaps or zippers.

Sometimes, you can't beat a classic briefcase, and it doesn't get much more classic than this laptop bag from Targus. The aptly named Classic Slim briefcase has all the room you need for your MacBook Air (13- or 15-inch) in the padded main compartment. A spacious exterior pocket provides numerous pockets for the rest of your gadgets.

With the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro case, you don't need to worry about drops, spills, or anything else. This zippered clamshell case has a hard exterior shell on the outside and soft padding on the inside, cradling your MacBook and shielding it against just about anything you can throw at it. It even has an integrated AirTag holder, letting you use one of Apple's Bluetooth trackers to keep tabs on your Mac.

Some of the best MacBook Air cases, even those of the snap-on variety, can be cumbersome. By contrast, the Incase Dots hardshell case offers protection that's so slim you'll barely notice that it's even there. The hard case material also features a nicely textured dot pattern, while rubberized feet keep the laptop from sliding around while allowing for heat dissipation underneath.

With a form-fitting design and precise cutouts for side ports, the Spigen Urban Fit hugs your MacBook Air much like a phone case. The protective hard shell is made from sturdy polycarbonate and finished with an attractive knit fabric that looks and feels great. It even has rubber non-slip rubber feet, allowing for proper ventilation.

You don't have to spend a fortune to protect your MacBook. The Canvaslive laptop sleeve, available in a range of attractive designs, also doesn't skimp on style or protection. Its cushioned main compartment has edge and corner padding to keep your laptop snug, and an exterior zippered pocket gives you extra space for smaller items.

It's not cheap, but the Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2 might be the ultimate tech bag. This backpack offers superb build quality and plenty of room for all your stuff, including a compartment for your MacBook Air. It's also great for carrying larger items like cameras, while removable dividers allow you to customize the interior compartment and secure all your smaller goodies, too.

The Tomtoc laptop case is available in various sizes and colors. It's sleek yet roomy enough for your MacBook Air and other everyday carry items. It provides 360-degree padding for your laptop and features two sizable external accessory pockets, giving you everything you need without unnecessary bulk. You can also use it with or without the included padded shoulder strap.

How to choose the best case for your MacBook Air M3

The new MacBook Air M3 has the same dimensions as the MacBook Air M2 and is available in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes like the previous model. That means that any of the best cases for the MacBook Air M2 will work just fine with the 2024 Air M3. That also means you have many options when shopping for the best case, as these are similar in size to many other popular laptops.

Our top pick, the TomToc 360 protective shoulder bag, is one of our long-time favorites. It offers excellent edge-to-edge protection in a sleek package, with nicely sized accessory pockets for chargers, small notebooks, earbuds, stationery, and other everyday items. If you need more than that and don't mind shelling out the money, the Everyday Backpack V2 from Peak Design is a roomy, versatile, and well-built tech bag. Multiple compartments and removable dividers let you quickly and comfortably secure your MacBook and other gear.

On the other hand, if you don't want to drop too much cash and want an inexpensive MacBook Air case that doesn't sacrifice style, the Canvaslife sleeve is a no-frills storage solution that's easy on the wallet. Unlike many cheap sleeves, which are flimsy and only available in plain colors, the Canvaslife case features thick all-around padding and offers a great variety of styles.