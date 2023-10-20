Although the North American market had to wait a bit for the great smartphone , the Motorola Razr (2023) is finally here as the most affordable folding phone yet. The Razr (2023) first debuted in European markets in July under the Razr 40 name, but it wouldn't make its way to the U.S. until Oct. 20. At $600, the Motorola Razr (2023) is far and away the cheapest foldable you can get, which makes it one of the best foldables out there. As such, it's a great option for people who want the folding phone experience without breaking the bank. Regardless of the price tag, you'll want to keep the Razr (2023) safe with a great case. Though options are limited, we've rounded up the best ones here, and we'll update it as more become available.

For the most protection, you can grab this rugged case from Ephoou. It has a sliding cover to protect the camera lenses and external display, a built-in kickstand, and a ring grip holder. Plus, it has plenty of material to absorb shocks and drops.

If you're looking for the thinnest possible case for your Motorola Razr (2023), this one from Foluu is a great choice. Aside from its slim form factor, this case also includes a screen protector free of charge. It's a great bundle to protect your new Razr (2023) from drops and scratches.

This clear bumper case from Foluu adds some protection against shocks and drops while preserving the looks of your Razr (2023) phone. It gives you full access to the power and volume rockers with a cutout, but this area is more vulnerable. Still, there's great coverage of the camera bump and displays.

The most premium option available right now for the Motorola Razr (2023) is from Nakedcellphone. It's made out of hard plastic and features a grid texture for added grip. Plus, it has raised edges to protect the camera bump and screen.

This is the cheapest Motorola Razr (2023) case we've found, and it looks pretty sweet. It's a clear case that is made out of non-yellowing plastic. The two-layer design is thin and shows off the Razr (2023) color you chose. For just a few dollars, it's a must-buy.

This stylish and functional ring grip holder case is a great way to keep hold of your Razr smartphone. The included ring grip gives you an added sense of security against drops, and it also comes in seven fun colorways. The case is made out of a mix of plastic and PU leather.

If you're looking to add some style to the Motorola Razr (2023), check out this brown leather case from Foluu. It's another plastic and leather hybrid case that features stitching for aesthetics. It also adds a neat camera bump to protect your phone's camera system from scratches.

This slim case for the Motorola Razr (2023) is the best option for most people, as it looks great and adds some protection. It's made out of a combination of leather and hard plastic. There's plastic on the bumpers and leather on the back, and it has support for wireless charging too.

Our top picks for the best Motorola Razr (2023) cases

There aren't a lot of cases out for the Motorola Razr (2023) just yet, but there are some great ones you can get right now. Our favorite is the Eastcoo Slim Fit case since it looks great and adds some protection. Most flip phone cases are two-piece designs that allow the phone to fit with the case while it's opened and closed. This is the case with the Eastcoo Slim Fit case, and the slim design doesn't add too much extra thickness to the Razr (2023) when closed. Plus, the mix of plastic and leather makes it look more premium than the price tag would suggest.

If a rugged form factor is your top priority, check out the case from Ephoou, which features a very protective design. It's got a sliding camera cover that will protect both the camera lenses and cover display, which is great for when you throw the Razr (2023) in a purse or bag. There's also a kickstand, ring grip holder, and more features to make your Razr (2023) easier to use. When the phone is opened up, the case has raised edges to protect the display.

For other options, there's a great clear case from Foluu and a premium case from Nakedcellphone. While you can't go wrong with any of the picks on this list, we'll be sure to update it when more options become available.