When you're looking for an excellent smartphone, there are always some top-notch Android phones worth consideration, especially the foldable phones out there. Motorola's Razr+ is an incredibly sleek phone, but you'll want to preserve that beauty with a case.

Below, you'll find all the top cases for the Razr+ you can buy right now.

Editor's choice MSOTES Razr+ Case $14 $16 Save $2 This Razr+ case from MSOTES features a metal fastener for a tight fit, military grade drop protection, anti-yellowing material, and a slick overall design. Plus, you get to choose from two colorways, and this case comes in at under $20, making it affordable. $14 at Amazon

Premium pick Gufiire Razr+ Magnetic Case This magnetic case from Gufiire is, as you'd expect, compatible with MagSafe charging, features a tight fit, comes with military grade drop protection, and is built out of anti-yellowing material. If you're looking for a solid all-around magnetic case, this is a great option. $20 at Amazon

Best value FNTCASE Razr+ Thin Case This thin, lightweight case from FNTCASE for the Razr+ is shockproof, scratch resistant, and has some serious drop protection. Plus, you get two colorways to choose from, and most importantly, this case clocks in at under $15, making it an extremely affordable option. $13 at Amazon

Best holster case NINKI Razr+ Holster Leather Case This leather holster case from NINKI is the perfect way to transport your Razr+ around with you anywhere. You get a slick design made out of premium materials alongside a belt loop to save your pocket space. Most importantly, this case is under $15, too. $15 at Amazon

Best protection Fhyeugfy Shockproof Razr+ Case This durable case from Fhyeugfy sports a shockproof design, scratch resistance, anti-staining and anti-fingerprint materials, and a slim construction, too. If you want some serious protection, this is a great option that still won't break the bank either, coming in at just $13. $13 at Amazon

Best hard-shell case Suttkue Razr+ Hard-Shell Case This hard-shell Razr+ case from Suttkue comes in three different colorways, features some serious protection against drops and scratches, and is priced well under $20, making it an affordable buy for just about everyone. If you're looking for a hard-shell case, this is worth a look. $13 at Amazon

Best magnetic Fin2feel Magnetic Mag-Safe Razr+ Case This magnetic, Mag-Safe-compatible case from Fin2feel is a sleek, slim way to protect your Razr+ while making sure to preserve your ability to charge wirelessly at the same time. At just $14, this case has it all: functionality and value. Put it on your radar. $14 at Amazon

Best bumper case Hongxinyu Clear Razr+ Bumper Case This sleek, clear case from Hongxinyu features a bumper-style design that's perfect if you're worried about drops but still want to preserve the original aesthetic of your Razr. Plus, this case is thin and lightweight, so it won't add much heft, either. $10 at Amazon

Best PU leather case Futanwei PU Leather Razr+ Case This PU leather Razr+ case courtesy of Futanwei sports a sleek design with a premium feel alongside a variety of different colorways to choose from, depending on your style preferences. Best of all is that this case will only cost you $12, making it extremely affordable. $12 at Amazon

What to know about Razr+ cases

There are a ton of different choices for cases, so you definitely have options. That said, the MSOTES case is a great pick for most folks, blending affordability and performance nicely. But if you're looking for something more specific, you've got more options to consider.

If you want a holster case, NINKI has a great case for you, while if you prefer a bumper-style case, Hongxinyu's case is a great pick. Regardless of what you're after, though, as long as you put a case on your Razr+, you can keep yours protected and safe.