If you're looking for a great smartphone, there are tons of top-notch Android options. If you're looking for something with a serious cool factor though, foldable and flip phones like the Razr are more than worth a look. However, you'll still need a great case to keep yours safe and sound.

Below, you'll find all our favorite cases for the 2024 Motorola Razr.

Editor's choice FNTCASE Razr 2024 Slim Case This slim, lightweight case for the 2024 Razr comes in two different colorways, features a scratch-resistant design, and is perfect for protecting against drops. Most importantly, this case comes in at under $15, making it an affordable buy for just about anyone. $13 at Amazon

Premium pick BSNRM Razr 2024 Built-In Screen Protector Case This Razr case from BSNRM features a built-in screen protector, a magnetic hinge, and a shockproof design. Plus, you get to choose from a variety of different colorways, too. If you've got $20 to spend, this all-in-one case is an excellent way to keep your phone safe and sound. $20 at Amazon

Best value Foluu Razr 2024 Bumper Case This simple Razr 2024 case from Foluu sports a sleek, clear aesthetic, a shockproof and scratchproof design, and an overall lightweight construction. If you're looking for a no-frills case, this can get the job done. Most importantly, it'll only cost you around $10. $10 at Amazon

Best magnetic Gufiire Razr 2024 Magnetic Case This Motorola Razr 2024 case sports a MagSafe-compatible design that makes wireless charging an absolute breeze. Plus, the clear aesthetic of this case preserves the Razr's sleek look. If you need a functional, attractive case, this one from Gufiire is more than worth considering. $20 at Amazon

Best belt clip NULETO Razr 2024 Belt Clip Case This Razr 2024 case from NULETO comes with a built-in belt clip, making it easy to transport your phone around without taking up pocket space. Plus, you also get a built-in screen protector for added protection, too. All of this can be yours for just $20. $20 at Amazon

Flashiest design NINKI Razr 2024 Glitter Case This fashionable Razr 2024 case from NINKI sports a bright, glittery aesthetic that comes in a variety of different colorways. If you're looking to accessorize with your case, this NINKI option is more than worth consideration, especially when you can find this case for under $20. $18 at Amazon

Best keychain Maxdara Razr 2024 Keychain Case This Razr 2024 case from Maxdara comes with a built-in keyring to make attaching your phone to your keys as easy as can be. With this case, you'll never misplace your phone again. Plus, you can choose from four different colorways, too. Get yours for under $20. $16 at Amazon

Best wallet HAOTP Razr 2024 Wallet Case This Razr 2024 case from HAOTP isn't just a case, it's a wallet, too. Beyond that, you get a variety of different colorways to choose between, and it has a built-in kickstand. All of this comes with a price tag well under $20, making it an affordable option. $17 at Amazon

Best leather BSNRM Razr 2024 Leather Case This PU leather Razr 2024 case from BSNRM features a sleek, classic look that's still customizable thanks to a variety of different colorways you can choose from. Plus, you get a shockproof design alongside a lightweight construction, too. If you like the leather look, this is worth considering. $25 at Amazon

What to know about Razr 2024 cases

The good news is that you have tons of options for cases. For most folks, the FNTCASE case is a slick choice that won't break the bank, while if you're looking for more utility, a wallet case like the one from HAOTP or a keychain case like the one from Maxdara can be worth picking up.

For those looking to save a little cash, Foluu's case will only cost you $10 at the time of writing, making it quite affordable. Regardless of what type of case you're looking for, just about any case will go a long way towards making sure your Razr stays in top condition for years to come.