The MSI Claw , first announced at the CES event in January, has now been launched, joining the likes of the ROG Ally , Steam Deck OLED , and Ayaneo Kun as the best Windows gaming handhelds on the market. The seven-inch device packs some incredible specs in its small form factor, including Intel Core Ultra processors, a 53Wh battery, and a 1080p display with 120Hz variable refresh rate. However, with its incredible specs and excellent build quality, the MSI Claw, like most computers and smart devices, is still prone to scratches, scuffs, and impact damage. For this reason, we've selected some quality cases to help you keep your gaming handheld safe during travels, commutes, and outdoor or intense gaming sessions.

This hard shell case is another portable option that allows you to carry more than just your console. It has enough space for wired earphones, earbuds, chargers, and other smaller accessories. The artificial leather material gives it a premium finish, while its shockproof capabilities help protect your console from accidental impact.

The Walieoka protective case complements the MSI Claw with its sleek design and cutouts. It's lightweight and keeps the console safe from scratches and other daily mishaps. The back has an MSI logo, a comfortable grip, and a kickstand for hands-free usage.

The Foctwp carrying case is great for those who want to carry multiple accessories and still keep their console protected from daily mishaps. It's portable, anti-crushing, and well-padded, ensuring it can survive accidental impacts.

If you want an excellent case with great fall protection and shock absorption, the Baigeda TPU protective case is a great choice. It's comfortable, offers a precise fit, and enhances your grip during intense gaming sessions. You also get a kickstand for hands-free gaming.

The ZLiT carrying case is an excellent storage bag for your console. It's portable, shockproof, dustproof, and waterproof, plus it has a built-in slot for the console, ensuring that it stays in place during your commute and travels. The case is available in two colors and has mesh pockets for your charger and other accessories.

Get the Jmndmi protective cover if you want a solid grip and protection. Made of TPU, this protective cover has reinforced edges to help reduce impact and a rugged design that ensures your console doesn't slip when your hands are sweaty.

Worry less about scratches, scuffs, accidental bumps, and other daily mishaps when you commute with your MSI Claw in the Voikoli crossbody case. The strap feels comfortable, and the case's crossbody design makes it easy to carry your gaming handheld everywhere.

The Mxlake portable carrying case is excellent for carrying your MSI Claw on commutes and outdoor adventures. Its faux leather material feels comfortable, while its inner mesh pockets allow you to bring other small accessories.

Choosing the ideal MSI Claw case

Attaching a case to your MSI Claw not only protects it from daily mishaps but also enhances its longevity while keeping it pristine. The Mxlake portable carrying case is a great example, as it's durable, portable, easy to carry around, and well-padded, ensuring your console's safety. The Voikoli crossbody case is another option we love as its crossbody design serves as a fashion statement, allows you to carry your console easily, and enhances its security. It's also an excellent choice for commuting, and it's spacious enough to include small accessories.

And if an excellent grip is what you're looking for, you can work with the Jmndmi case, as it covers the essentials while ensuring your MSI Claw doesn't slip from your hands. There are many different cases on the market, and we've listed some of the best options above. Whether you want to game on your outdoor adventures, ensure your console doesn't slip during intense sessions, or carry some extra accessories with you, these cases will surely meet your needs. And speaking of accessories, check out the best options you can add to your MSI Claw below.