The OnePlus 12 has just hit the market, and it's already turning heads with its impressive features and sleek design. But, with a new phone comes the need for protection as well. A good case isn’t just about keeping your phone looking new; it's about making sure it stays safe from everyday accidents. Whether you're prone to dropping your phone or just want to keep it scratch-free, finding the right case is important, and for that reason, we’ve crafted a collection of the best cases for OnePlus 12.

A phone + wallet combo sounds great, and this case by MAMA MOUTH has a full wallet design. This case is made from high-quality faux leather and soft TPU, offering 360° shockproof protection for your phone. This makes it exceptionally good at keeping your device safe from scratches, drops, and bumps. One of its key features is RFID shielding technology, which protects your credit and ID cards from unauthorized scans and potential theft. The case also has a magnetic flip cover.

The Foluu Clear Case is a clear case for those who want to retain the original look of their device. The material is soft and bendy which helps protect your phone from scratches. Plus, there are cushions at corners that resist any major impact on your device (in case it drops). The case doesn't block your phone's charging port or microphone. Foluu also offers a one-year guarantee ensuring peace of mind with your purchase.

The Osophter Case has a beautiful flower design which makes it an excellent choice for women who want both style and protection for their OnePlus 12. This case is made from a combination of shock-absorbing TPU and shatterproof Polycarbonate, providing extra safety, especially at the corners. It's great at protecting your phone from everyday wear and tear, falls, bumps, scratches, and keeps dust away. There are 2 different designs to choose from, including Purple Flower and SunFlower.

The TUDIA MergeGrip Case offers not just a stylish look but also top-tier protection, thanks to the ToughRhino Technology and military-grade certification. The dual-layer design (polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane) keeps your phone safe from scratches too. Some convenience features about this case include non-slip texture, and easy-to-press slim buttons. Plus, it's compatible with MagSafe chargers and accessories. You can get this case in 5 colors including Pine Green, Matte Black, Indigo, Green Lily, and Smokey Pink.

Those on the look for a multi-use case should consider this one coming with a wallet back. It is made from PU leather, giving it a comfortable feel, and the inside is made of TPU to protect your phone well. The wallet comes with 4 card slots and a pocket for things like your driver's license, credit cards, or cash, making it great for everyday use. It also has a built-in kickstand that aids in video calls or watching movies.

Those who are looking to get the most for their bucks should consider this case. It features a slim and transparent design but doesn’t compromise on protection, thanks to its combination of shock-absorbing TPU and shatterproof polycarbonate. The reinforced corners and raised edges bring extra protection against drops and safeguard the screen. On top of that, the package also includes two screen protectors for a complete protection to the device. This makes it one of the best value picks!

If you have a rough usage for your phone, this case would be a fine pick. It has a slim yet shockproof design and has been constructed with a combination of high-grade soft TPU and PC materials. For extra protection, there are raised edges and a four-corner airbag design. The case features a crystal clear back panel that resists scratches while showcasing the phone's design. The grip strap and carabiner make it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts too.

This case is our top pick because it combines style and protection in a slender form. It is made with a hard polycarbonate back and a soft TPU bumper so you’d expect solid shock absorption and scratch resistance. The case's design includes precise cutouts for easy access to all features, and raised edges to safeguard the screen and camera. Despite its protective qualities, it maintains a slim profile so your phone doesn't feel bulky.

Which case is best for your OnePlus 12?

When choosing the best case for your OnePlus 12, consider what matters most to you. Is it protection, style, functionality, or a bit of everything?

Our top recommendation is the Foluu Slim Fit Case. It's the perfect blend of style and protection without adding bulk to your phone. The hard polycarbonate back and soft TPU bumper provide excellent shock absorption and scratch resistance, ensuring your phone stays safe in daily use. If you want a case that looks good and keeps your phone safe, this is the one for you.

As a great alternative, especially if you're looking for value, consider the Osophter Clear Case. It offers solid protection with its shock-absorbing TPU and shatterproof polycarbonate, and the extra screen protectors mean your phone's screen gets double the protection.