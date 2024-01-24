The OnePlus 12R is a promising new mid-range handset from one of Samsung’s most up-and-coming rivals in the Android smartphone space. It offers many of the most attractive features of the flagship OnePlus 12 but with slightly more modest specs. But just because this value handset is built like a flagship phone doesn't mean you can skip out on a protective phone case. Here are the best OnePlus 12R cases and covers for keeping your phone looking day-one fresh.

We like this case from Ybroy because it offers a premium look and feel without the premium price tag. The faux-leather back gives it an executive feel as well as some extra grip to make drops less frequent. It offers plenty of drop protection too, thanks to its raised bumper frame design.

The Foluu Bumper Case neatly treads the line between protection and portability by reinforcing your phone's vulnerable edges without radically altering the dimensions of your OnePlus 12R. This allows your phone to maintain that sleek feel in the hand without leaving it bare to scratches, scuffs, or worst of all, a cracked screen.

The Ybroy Rugged Shield Case is a simple protective option that checks all the boxes for everyday use. It offers basic drop and scratch protection, has a raised bezel to protect your phone's display and rear camera array, and most notably, sports an ultra-grippy backplate design to prevent drops from happening in the first place.

This generic Leather Kickstand Case is a practical and inexpensive option for securing your OnePlus 12R as well as some credit cards, cash, and your ID. Its leather folio design protects your phone from all sides and can be folded back on itself to act as a makeshift kickstand for media viewing.

The Ybroy Ring Stand Case is a great option if you plan to use your OnePlus 12R for hands-free media viewing. True to its name, it has a pop-out ring stand on the rear that can be used to prop the phone up in landscape or portrait mode. Alternatively, you can slide your finger through it for a little extra grip while holding your phone.

Looking for an inexpensive protective case to keep your OnePlus 12R looking beautiful? The Foluu Clear Case is the cover for you. Its transparent TPU bumper frame offers extra protection for your phone's vulnerable edges while preserving the visual beauty of this sleek and curvaceous handset. Its material is scratch-resistant and it doesn't easily discolor in sunlight. This is also our favorite value case for the Nothing Phone 2 .

This Ybroy Silicone Case is a great option for adding some drop and scratch protection to your OnePlus 12R without adding too much bulk to its overall form factor. This case is thick enough to absorb the shock from getting knocked off a table, which is all most casual users might need.

The Tudia DualShield Grip is a sturdy protective option that is built well enough to outlast your phone. It has two layers of drop protection, a nice grippy backplate, and a raised bezel to protect your OnePlus 12R's front display and rear camera array. It is available in Indigo Blue, Matte Black, Pine Green, Sky Blue, and Smokey Pink. This is also one of our favorite cases for the OnePlus 11 .

The best OnePlus 12R cases: final thoughts

The OnePlus 12R is a testament to what mid-range Android smartphones are truly capable of in 2024. It's got the specs to remain a competitive handset for years to come, but you should definitely equip it with a premium dual-layer case like the Tudia DualShield Grip if you want yours to last through constant daily use. Though, if you are generally careful with your electronics, you could easily get the same longevity out of a cheaper case like the Foluu Clear Case, which has the added plus of a transparent design to showcase the 12R's beauty.

While we expect more specialty options to emerge as major case manufacturers reveal their latest molds, you can already snag a great wallet case in the form of a generic leather kickstand case. And don't worry if you don't see your favorite style or brand represented here yet. A whole new wave of OnePlus 12R cases is soon to be released, and we'll be updating our top picks accordingly.