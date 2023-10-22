The highly anticipated foldable phone from OnePlus, the new OnePlus Open , is finally here, and we've dubbed it the best folding phone in America, with a great aspect ratio, impressive cameras, and a thin design featuring a clever hinge. Although the OnePlus Open is one of the most durable folding phones out there, the form factor is still delicate compared to traditional slab phones. To keep your new phone safe, you can pair the OnePlus open with a great screen protector and one of the best cases. Though options are extremely limited at this stage, you can still order great cases for the OnePlus Open. We'll continue to update this list as more become available.

For a more premium look and feel, check out the leather case from Damondy. Like the company's other cases, you get full coverage of your OnePlus open, including the camera bump. But instead of plastic, you get a geniune leather feel on the back of the phone case.

This thin case from Damondy is designed to add some protection to your OnePlus Open without the extra bulk. It's a hard plastic case available in three great colors: green, deep blue, and orange. The case also fully covers both halves of the phone, unlike the official case.

If you're looking to add some style to your new OnePlus Open, this case from Damondy is made for looks. It doesn't feature real carbon fiber, but it replicates the expensive material with this pattern. Plus, it offers full coverage of both halves of OnePlus' foldable.

The OnePlus Protective Set is the official way to protect your OnePlus Open from drops and scratches. It includes a case for the back of the phone that features an integrated kickstand. Plus, it comes with a screen protector for the cover screen. Notably, there isn't any frame protection for half of the phone. It's still the best option available.

Our top picks for the best OnePlus Open cases in 2023

Since the OnePlus Open was just officially announced, there aren't a lot of quality cases out yet. This is a new form factor for OnePlus, so it will take top case manufacturers a bit of time to develop great cases for the smartphone. For that reason, our favorite OnePlus Open case is the official protective set from OnePlus. It has a great design, integrated kickstand, and includes a screen protector. It isn't perfect, as it doesn't cover the frame of one half of the phone. But it's the best option available now, so you should choose the OnePlus protective set if you need a good case quick.

Otherwise, you can look to Damondy, a brand that typically makes plastic phone cases for foldables on Amazon. You have three very similar options to choose from for the OnePlus. There's the hard plastic case that will give you a thin layer of protection against drops, which should be the standard option for most people. Then, if you want to add some flavor to your choice, you can grab either the leather or carbon fiber variants. These are all relatively affordable options, so people looking for a budget OnePlus Open case can go for a Damondy case.

If you'd rather wait for more cases to pop up, stay tuned because we'll update this article as more become available. In the meantime, you'll want to buy the best chargers and cables for it. If you haven't placed your order for the OnePlus Open yet, you can get one below.