The Raspberry Pi is a unique single-board computer that techies and tinkerers can use for all sorts of projects. These little machines can be surprisingly capable, but if you're building a Raspberry Pi setup, one of the first decisions you'll have to make is which case to buy. The best cases for the Raspberry Pi not only make your build look nice but also protect your hardware and often include extras, such as cooling fans, heatsinks, and even power supplies.
Whether you're springing for the new Raspberry Pi 5 or you're looking for one of the best cases for the tried-and-true Raspberry Pi 4, this roundup has you covered. It has the best Raspberry Pi cases for the Pi 4 and Pi 5, with picks to suit just about any project style, from Linux machines (complete with a good Raspberry Pi VPN, just to be safe) to mini retro gaming systems. If you're ready to get building, then read on:
Source: Flirc
Flirc Raspberry Pi 4 CaseEditor's choice
Source: Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pi 4 CaseBest value
Source: Argon ONE
Argon ONE V2 Aluminum CasePremium pick
Source: GeeekPi
GeeekPi Metal Case for Raspberry Pi 5Best for Pi 5
Source: ElectroCookie
ElectroCookie Raspberry Pi 4 CaseBest look
Flirc Raspberry Pi 4 CaseEditor's choice$17 $18 Save $1
Made of sturdy aluminum with an attractive brushed finish, the Flirc Raspberry Pi 4 case offers great protection while giving your build a clean and professional look. It offers easy access to all the ports and connections of your Raspberry Pi 4 board and features a built-in heatsink and thermal pad that precludes the need for a cooling fan.
Raspberry Pi 4 CaseBest value
If all you need is an affordable, no-frills case for your Raspberry Pi project, it doesn't get much better (or much cheaper) than the official case from the folks behind the Raspberry Pi. Along with its attractive red and white styling that keeps with the Raspberry Pi brand aesthetic, this sturdy plastic case offers easy port access and tool-free installation with its snap-on lid. You'll have to buy any cooling components separately, however.
Argon ONE V2 Aluminum CasePremium pick
Many techies like the Raspberry Pi because it's a cheap computer, but if you're not concerned with cost, the Argon ONE V2 is a gorgeous, feature-rich case for your project. Its aluminum top is durable and attractive, and the included M.2 SATA Expansion Board lets you use a 2.5-inch SSD with your Raspberry Pi 4 (something you can't do with most cases). With an integrated heatsink and PWM 30mm fan, you'll have everything required for the perfect Pi build.
GeeekPi Metal Case for Raspberry Pi 5Best for Pi 5$19 $20 Save $1
There aren't many cases available for the Raspberry 5 yet, as it has only recently hit the market, but GeeekPi is ahead of the curve with this excellent rigid case. It's made from sturdy metal and includes copper heatsinks and a 40mm fan, giving you everything you need to keep your Pi 5 project running cool. It also looks great.
ElectroCookie Raspberry Pi 4 CaseBest look$30 $33 Save $3
The Raspberry Pi 4 is essentially a mini desktop computer, and this case from ElectroCookie brings that idea to life with its vertical tower design and see-through side panel. It even features a little LED fan and looks like a sized-down gaming PC, adding some style to your build. It doesn't just look good, though; it's durable and well-designed with aluminum components and easy port access.
Retroflag NESPi 4 Raspberry Pi 4 CaseRetro gaming style
Retro gaming is one of the most popular applications for the Raspberry Pi. The Retroflag NESPi 4 case is perfect for projects like this, with its iconic Nintendo style that harkens back to the golden age of 8-bit gaming. It features functional power and reset buttons and even includes an SSD case (styled like an NES cartridge, of course) that lets you use a 2.5-inch hard drive if you want. This bundle also includes a power supply and cooling components.
CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Starter KitBest starter kit
If you don't have a Raspberry Pi 4 yet and are looking for an all-in-one kit that gives you literally everything you need, this CanaKit starter bundle is just the ticket. Along with a case, power supply, heatsinks, cooling fan, microSD card, and HDMI cable, this starter kit includes a Raspberry Pi 4 computer board (available with 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB of RAM). This lets you get started with your project right out of the box.
GeeekPi Acrylic Case for Raspberry Pi 5Best clear$12 $13 Save $1
This clear acrylic case from GeeekPi is a great way to show off your build and see your Raspberry Pi 5 hardware. It also makes for excellent airflow to keep things cool (definitely a concern with the Pi 5), which is helped along by the included copper heatsinks and cooling fan. Sturdy metal pillars and screws also lend weight and durability to your build, so it doesn't just feel like cheap plastic.
Get your build ready with a standout Raspberry Pi case
Our top pick, the Flirc case, is a great option for the majority of Raspberry Pi 4 builds. It looks great, is well-designed, and is made from sturdy and good-looking aluminum for a clean build. Its built-in thermal components also eliminate the need for a cooling fan. If you just want a basic enclosure, the official Raspberry Pi case gets the job done for cheap and requires no tools.
Enthusiast builders or those making a themed Raspberry Pi build might want something other than a simple case. If cost is not a concern, the Argon ONE is a gorgeous aluminum case with a lot of extra features, such as the ability to use a 2.5-inch SSD with the included M.2 expansion board. The Retroflag NESPi 4 is also a great and feature-rich case for retro gaming projects, which is a very popular project for Raspberry Pi builders.
Finally, while the Raspberry Pi 4 is cheaper and more readily available right now than the newly released Pi 5, this list has a couple of good cases for the updated model. Our recommendation is the GeeekPi metal case, which looks great, includes all the extras you need to keep your Pi 5 cool, and is an excellent value for its quality.
Raspberry Pi 4
The Raspberry Pi 4 is the most widely used and available Raspberry Pi computer. With it, you can create a mini-computer for programming, streaming, retro gaming, or just about anything else you set your mind to (within the hardware's limits, of course).
Raspberry Pi 5
The Raspberry Pi 5 just launched and is even more capable than the Pi 4. It's a bit pricier, though, and is prone to running a bit hot, so getting a good case and fan is important. However, if you're willing to pay, the Pi 5 is a surprisingly powerful little machine, great for various computing projects.