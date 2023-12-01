The Raspberry Pi is a unique single-board computer that techies and tinkerers can use for all sorts of projects. These little machines can be surprisingly capable, but if you're building a Raspberry Pi setup, one of the first decisions you'll have to make is which case to buy. The best cases for the Raspberry Pi not only make your build look nice but also protect your hardware and often include extras, such as cooling fans, heatsinks, and even power supplies.

Whether you're springing for the new Raspberry Pi 5 or you're looking for one of the best cases for the tried-and-true Raspberry Pi 4, this roundup has you covered. It has the best Raspberry Pi cases for the Pi 4 and Pi 5, with picks to suit just about any project style, from Linux machines (complete with a good Raspberry Pi VPN, just to be safe) to mini retro gaming systems. If you're ready to get building, then read on: