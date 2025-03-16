While Samsung's flashier phones, like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, get most of the attention, not everyone wants a flagship device. If you want a second device as a spare, or simply want something that keeps you connected at an affordable price, Samsung has you covered with the Galaxy A16 and the rest of the Galaxy A range.

This budget phone looks the business, with better-than-expected cameras, decent performance, and a stupendous six-year support window for software updates. To take advantage of all six years, you'll want a good case to ensure the plastic housing doesn't get cracked during accidental falls. Any phone deserves the kid-glove treatment, and with the right protection, you'll be able to keep on using it for years.

Editor's choice Poetic Guardian case for Samsung Galaxy A16 Poetic makes no-nonsense cases and that's fitting for a budget phone where you want to avoid damage to your device and your wallet. The Guardian case doesn't just put a protective window over the back of the A16, or grippy, bouncy bumpers around the edges. It also comes with not one, but two front frames with inbuilt screen protectors so you can swap it out once damaged. $18 at Amazon $19 at Poetic Cases

Best value JETech Slim Fit case for Samsung Galaxy A16 Sometimes, all you need is a cheap and cheerful, slimline case to slip over your Samsung slate before you scratch it. This soft TPU case fits like a glove, and covers the sides in grippier material while having raised lips around the accident-prone camera lenses and some shockproof air cushions in the corners to keep those safe. $10 at Amazon $12 at JETech

Promoted pick i-Blason Armorbox case for Samsung Galaxy A16 $23 $25 Save $2 i-Blason doesn't do protection by halves. Well, okay in this case it does because you get a rugged back half with an integrated kickstand, and a snap-on front half with an integrated screen protector. That's 360-degrees of protection in hard polycarbonate, with softer TPU inside to cushion any drops and falls. Plus, you get precise cutouts for every button and port. $23 at Amazon $24 at Newegg

Official pick Samsung Clear case for Samsung Galaxy A16 Samsung's designs are clean and crisp, so if you want to show off those lines to their best, it follows that you'd go straight to the source. This official Samsung thin case is completely clear to showcase your new device, with a promise that it won't yellow as quickly as cheaper materials. $20 at Amazon $20 at Samsung

Best kickstand Fntcase Heavy Duty case for Samsung Galaxy A16 $7 $8 Save $1 Fntcase might not be a household name, but that's only because it's near-unpronounceable and that's fine. All you need to know is that this rugged case will protect against drops, scratches and the occasional scuff. It's got a kickstand for hands-free viewing, an included screen protector, and a sliding shutter to protect the camera lenses when you're not busy taking photos. $7 at Amazon $20 at Official Site

Wallet pick Samsung Card Slot case for Samsung Galaxy A16 Leave your wallet at home by putting this sleek case over your Galaxy A16. It has space for tightly holding one card that you can't store digitally inside Samsung Wallet. Maybe that's your transit pass, or your ID, but it's always handy to have easy access without having to lug around the bulk of a wallet. $20 at Amazon $24 at Samsung

Rugged pick OtterBox Commuter Series case for Samsung Galaxy A16 OtterBox is one of the best-known names for phone protection. The slimline Commuter Series Lite deviates somewhat from the tried-and-tested formula because it's rugged enough to drop from height while being slimmer for your pocket. The dual-layer combo of a rigid outer shell and softer inner layer is a winner, and it's still able to use wireless chargers. $30 at Amazon $30 at Otterbox

Stylish pick Hocase case for Samsung Galaxy A16 Want a big splash of color everywhere you (and your phone) go? This affordable case comes in half a dozen variants with bold colors and snazzy designs. It's no slouch on the protective side either, with oversize bumpers on the corners and a dual material construction. Plus, it's got a snap-on rigid bumper for the front screen, for a little raised protection. $16 at Amazon

MagSafe compatibility RC1WD Magnetic case for Samsung Galaxy A16 MagSafe is pretty cool, and one of the things that Android fans have long coveted from the iPhone side of things. But thanks to cases like this one, you can use MagSafe accessories and chargers on an Android phone with impunity, and enjoy the convenience of magnets whenever you need a little top up. $16 at Amazon

What to know when picking a case for the Samsung Galaxy A16

While phones have all become fairly uninspiring rectangles, that's not the case for the protective cases you can get for them. Any of the cases on this list will protect your new phone from scratches and all but the unluckiest of bounces, but you'll want to pick up a screen protector as well if you didn't pick one of the rugged options with an integrated cover. With the 6.7-inch screen of the Galaxy A16 making it an already large device, we prefer to go slimline with our cases, whether that's with the Poetic Guardian, the JETech case, or the two official Samsung cases.

But to keep your Galaxy A16 in top condition for its software support life, you might want to opt for the OtterBox or i-Blason options, which will add a bit more protection to your daily carry. The RC1WD case adds MagSafe compatibility if you want to take advantage of easy wireless charging, and the Hocase adds a splash of color to offset the device's drab plastics. Whichever case you pick, you don't need to spend a lot to get a lot of protection, and with the low price of this phone, you don't want to be overspending at all.