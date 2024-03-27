Samsung is well-known for making some of the best Android smartphones on the market. Many don't know that while the flagship Galaxy S-series smartphones dominate the Android landscape in America, the mid-range Galaxy A-series devices are the brand's most popular phones worldwide. The new Galaxy A55 comes the closest to looking and feeling like a true flagship, and it deserves a good case. It boasts some noteworthy upgrades over the last-gen model, including a larger display, so Galaxy A54 cases won't fit. Worry not, because some great Samsung Galaxy A55 cases are already available, and we've rounded up the best ones below.

You can free up your pockets by combining a wallet and phone case into a single accessory. The Foluu wallet case does precisely that. A TPU shell secures your Galaxy A55 to protect the sides and back, while the PU leather flap provides multiple slots for cards and cash. The flap also protects the phone's screen when in your bag or pocket and doubles as a stand for hands-free use.

If you want a super-rugged case without adding too much bulk (and don't need a screen protector), the UAG Scout is an excellent option for protecting your Galaxy A55 from the elements. Its hard armored outer shell offers drop protection that exceeds military testing standards, while hard rubberized TPU edges protect the sides and corners while providing a good grip. A unique interior texture also offers extra shock absorption for the Galaxy A55's glass backside.

Tired of dropping your phone? Cure those butterfingers with the Tudia Dualshield, a soft and grippy case for the Galaxy A55. It's made of a dual-layer combination of polycarbonate and TPU, featuring a nice texture on the sides and back that's a pleasure in the hand. It's thick but delivers incredible military-grade drop protection and is available in several nice colors.

Galaxy phones always come in a nice range of colors, and the Galaxy A55 is no exception. If you want something that protects your phone while showing off the device's natural style, this clear case from Foluu is an excellent option. It sports a hard polycarbonate rear shell with rubberized TPU edge and corner protection, adequately guarding against the drops, scuffs, and scratches your phone will likely experience during everyday use.

Most cases protect your phone's back, sides, and corners but only guard the display via raised edges. If you need something that offers all-around protection from front to back, the Unicorn Beetle Pro from Supcase has long been one of our favorite ultra-rigged phone cases. It completely encapsulates your Galaxy A55 with a sturdy TPU, polycarbonate shell, and a tempered glass screen protector. It also features a handy kickstand and comes with a removable belt clip.

You don't have to spend much to get a good case for your Galaxy A55. This super-cheap and flexible case from Natbok shields your phone with a 1.8mm layer of durable TPU. Its slim design is discreet and fits neatly in your pocket, but for even better security, you should consider spending the money you save to buy a good glass screen protector to go with this case.

Even the best phone cases often don't offer much camera protection, but the Spigen Optik Armor is the exception. This Galaxy A55 case combines tough TPU edge and rear security with a sliding polycarbonate cover that protects your camera module from bumps, scratches, and debris. Better still, it's much less bulky than most "rugged" cases.

Spigen is a leading name in phone protection, and the Tough Armor is a great all-around case for the Galaxy A55. It offers multi-layer protection with TPU bumpers, a polycarbonate rear cover, and an interior shock absorber, providing military-grade drop protection. It also has a convenient kickstand on the back for hands-free phone use.

How to choose the best case for the Samsung Galaxy A55

The Galaxy A55 is still new to the market, but plenty of good cases already exist. You don't have to spend a lot of cash for a quality case, either, so there's no reason to pinch pennies when protecting your shiny new phone. When looking for the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy A55, we considered the overall design, degree of protection, aesthetics, build quality, and value provided.

Considering these factors, the Spigen Tough Armor came out on top as the best Galaxy A55 case for the money. It delivers great all-around security for your phone, features an unobtrusive design, and even has a convenient built-in kickstand. Its three-layer design provides military-grade drop protection, and it does it for a very attractive price.

However, if you're willing to spend a bit more, the Spigen Optik Armor is an excellent upgrade to other phone cases. Along with a shockproof polycarbonate and TPU housing of the quality you'd expect from a brand like SPigen, this case also has a sliding shutter that completely secures the camera module on the rear (something that should be more common on phone cases, in our opinion. On the other hand, if you just want something cheap that still gets the job done, then Natbok's flexible TPU case is an affordable, low-profile option that covers the basics without breaking the bank.