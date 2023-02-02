Samsung's new 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is a big laptop, so you'll want to ensure you protect it with one of these cases.

For the first time, Samsung's updated Galaxy laptop lineup has a newer and bigger size: the 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. That means if you're considering buying it, you'll want to invest in a 16-inch laptop case. After all, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is a hefty device, measuring 16.5 mm in thickness and coming in at 3.9 pounds, so it'll be much easier to drop.

Standard 13-inch and 15-inch laptop cases obviously won't fit your new laptop snugly since the dimensions have Galaxy Book 3 Ultra at 14 inches long, so we've done some digging and found nine of the best 16-inch laptop cases on the market. Regardless of your budget, these cases can help protect your new laptop from common damages like scratches and bumps, and still leave room for other things like notebooks, documents, or chargers and cables. Some of our picks even offer padded carrying handles or shoulder straps so you can keep your laptop separate from your suitcase or other gear when traveling.

Nacuwa 360 16-inch Laptop Sleeve Editor's Choice Though designed for MacBooks, this 16-inch case fits other laptops too. It has a hard shell that can resist any bumps or drops. It also has four pouches on the inside for organizing your accessories. See at Amazon

One Life 16-inch Laptop Case Best Value This is a basic 16-inch laptop sleeve. It is easy to open with top-loading access and two-way zippers. It's also water-repellant and lightweight. See at Amazon

MOSISO Laptop Sleeve Most stylish This Mosiso sleeve offers basic protection from dust, scratches, and dents. Unlike other cases on our list, it comes in a ton of colors. See at Amazon

Kogzzen Laptop Sleeve Best for travel This 16-inch sleeve from Kogzzen has a unique carrying handle on the side of the case, rather than the top. It lets you load your Galaxy Book 3 Ultra from the top, and also slot documents and other items into the zipped front pockets. See at Amazon

Lacdo 360 16-inch Laptop Shoulder Bag Best bag This 16-inch laptop case from Lacdo has a great carrying handle, as well as a shoulder strap. The front of the case also has pockets for carrying your favorite accessories. Best of all, it's padded for extra protection. See at Amazon

V Voova Laptop Sleeve Best for accessories Along with a main pouch for your laptop, this V Voova Laptop Sleeve features two zippered pockets on the front, making it a good way to store your favorite accessories as well as your new laptop. See at Amazon

We hope you found the case that fits your Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. If you want the best case, we suggest picking up the Nacuwa 16-inch Laptop Sleeve. It has a hard shell and plenty of pouches in the interior for storing accessories and documents. For something more traditional and simple, we suggest the One Life 16-inch Laptop Case since it is quite affordable and still has padded corners and water resistance. Of course, the other options are also great for the extra padded zippers and the carrying handles. You might also want to consider a laptop backpack.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is now up for preorder in the United States and is set for release on Feb. 17. It sits alongside the other Galaxy Book devices in Samsung's lineup, including the Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14-and 16-inch) and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 (16-inch).