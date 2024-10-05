If you're in the market for a new smartphone, the top iPhones and best Androids are always worth examining, which naturally can lead you to the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. You'll still need a solid case to make sure your new Galaxy phone stays safe and sound. Luckily, we're here to help with a list of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 FE cases out now.

Editor's choice FNTCASE Galaxy S24 FE Protective Case This protective case from FNTCASE sports a rugged design, comes in a hearty variety of colors, and even features both drop proofing and shockproofing. Most important of all, though, is that this case will cost you well under $15, making it an affordable buy. $12 at Amazon

Premium pick Spigen Tough Armor Galaxy S24 FE Case If you're in need of a premium case with some premium protection, look no further than Spigen's Tough Armor case. This case has enough protection to stand up to even the worst drops and bumps, while it also comes in three colorways and features a kickstand, too. $20 at Amazon

Best value Natbok Clear Galaxy S24 FE Case For those who are looking to save money, Natbok's clear Galaxy S24 case is the perfect answer. This sleek, minimalistic case has an elegant design, features enough protection to keep your Galaxy safe during drops, and it costs under $10, which is tough to beat. $8 at Amazon

Best protection Galaxy S24 FE SUPCASE UB Pro Case Need the best protection? SUPCASE's long-running line of UB Pro cases has come to the S24 FE, and like always, this case brings about as much protection and utility as you can possibly get out of a case. Although it's a premium case, you won't have to spend over $25. $25 at SUPCASE

Best screen protector combo Spidercase Galaxy S24 FE Case This case from Spidercase doesn't just have a rugged design, it comes with screen protectors, too. You get a pair of display protectors as well as camera protectors for complete protection. All of this can be yours for under $20, keeping things affordable. $17 at Amazon

Best with strap RMOCR Galaxy S24 FE Strap Case This RMOCR case sports a rugged, shockproof construction alongside coming in a variety of colorways to suit different styles. You also get a built-in lanyard strap to help you make sure your phone never goes missing. Best of all is that this case only costs $10. $10 at Amazon

Best clear case Anoowkoa Clear Galaxy S24 FE Case Not interested in any aggressive designs or ostentatious colors? Then, this Anoowkoa case is right for you. You get a classic, clear construction that preserves the beauty of your Galaxy, and you won't have to pay even $10 for the privilege. $8 at Amazon

Best designs Yucenx Galaxy S24 FE Case This Galaxy S24 FE case courtesy of Yucenx features a variety of colorful, floral designs that add some excitement to your phone. If you're looking for more than just a solid color, this is it. Plus, you also get a pair of screen protectors included in the package, too. $10 at Amazon

Best dual-layer JETech Dual-Layer Galaxy S24 FE Case This Galaxy S24 case from JETech sports a dual-layer design for some serious protection. You can also choose between three different colorways and enjoy a sleek matte finish. This case also won't break the bank, coming in at just $10. $10 at Amazon

What to know about Galaxy S24 FE cases

The good news here is that there are lots of good cases out there. If you're looking for a solid case at a great value, the FNTCASE option comes in a variety of colors, gives you lots of protection, and won't cost even $15, but there are other choices to consider, too.

If you've got a little more to spend, you can go for some premium protection with the SUPCASE UB Pro or Spigen's Tough Armor. Or, if you're trying to save money, Natbok has an incredibly affordable case that can definitely get the job done. Just make sure you end up making a decision, because any protection is good protection.